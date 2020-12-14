 Skip to content
(Green Bay Press Gazette)   If you are going to text someone that you are getting tested for covid-19 you should make very sure that autocorrect sends what you actually meant to write   (greenbaypressgazette.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone knows that  while being stabbed go on Google and find the
Fark user imageView Full Size
emoji. Then there's not confusion.

/that's like a bad bad joke from one of those Stab Movies
//being redundant
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The test is like a stab of the throat through your nose
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's so funny I shot my pants
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
LOL

If you've ever been misfortunate enough to have spent time in Menasha, this is beautiful.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I like how the father said it was likely that it was the boyfriend doing the stabbing. Guess we all know what he thinks of you, poor sod.

/next get-together is going to be a smidge awkward.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Link is farked, but the URL says it all. I can just imagine the rest.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crinz83
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
all i wrote was 'beheading at your house tonight'. one missing spacebar press and now there's an apb out on me.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: That's so funny I shot my pants


We found Plaxico Burress's Fark handle!!
 
