(NPR) NewsFlash Bye, Barr   (npr.org) divider line
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That'sashame.jpeg
 
Lord Dimwit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The wheels on the bus go round and round...
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hmm he going to receive a pardon or not....bye shiatbag.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Generation_D
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Someone better prosecute this a-hole.
 
jayphat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Don't let the door hit you in the ass on the way out. Please let it hit you repeatedly in the face.
 
MHudson
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Pretend I posted that five stages of Trump employment picture.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oblig.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When even the head of the Gestapo knows it's over.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bill Barr forgot his all of his ethics.  He took a solemn oath to do whatever his boss asked of him for money.  It's a shame when a lawyer is so unethical.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Knife in the back" phase of White House employment unlocked!
 
that was my nickname in highschool [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hahahahahaha
 
that was my nickname in highschool [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
[inhales]
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He took the opportunity to publicly fellate Trump one last time in his resignation letter.
 
that was my nickname in highschool [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ahhhhaahahahahahaha....
 
It's a Lazer Beam
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Was it worth it, Billy boy?
 
Tymast
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Flynn is in?
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is today the day we suck each other dicks?
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
thewrap.comView Full Size

R.I.P. Bill Barr
 
Kazan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
RUN NAZI, RUN
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Damn, greenlit too soon for me to submit my "Trump Administration disBarr'd" headline.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: He took the opportunity to publicly fellate Trump one last time in his resignation letter.


He still needs that pardon. Looks like he won't get it.
 
MathProf [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Never forget the happier times.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scruffynerf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Can't wait to see AG Judge Janine. LOL
 
joyride75
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I know the calendar says it's the 1th, but Christmas is here!
 
1funguy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
To avoid the gallows
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
START THE INDICTMENTS RIGHT NOW.
 
docsigma
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: Hmm he going to receive a pardon or not....bye shiatbag.


He won't need one. He made sure of that.  Now everyone who ever met with him in an "official" capacity?
 
death-monkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
...And he tweeted this out just as Biden's win in the electoral college was certified.  What a sad, sad, little man.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Track the bastard down and clamp him in irons.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So when does Sidney Powell get confirmed as Acting AG?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Next time I'm in Argentina, I'll look for him.
 
joyride75
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
1th or the 14th. Take your pick.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well the question is why. Is he jumping ship before it sinks, is he finally tired of taking Trump's shiat, or is Trump planning something way beyond his normal level of stupid and Barr doesn't want to be anywhere near it.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
it's smart to bail now, but it's not going to save his ass later
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He was better in The Mandalorian. As an AG, he was just a little...crimey for my taste.
 
gadian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh dear, who are they going to get that's even worse in the interim?  A lot can get farked up in a month.
 
zimmerit [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

It's a Lazer Beam: Was it worth it, Billy boy?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Squealin' time!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is part of the master plan. If the "Biden wins" chyron is interrupted, the electoral college total is INVALID and it's up to the members of the Bedminster Golf Club to choose the president.
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Damn, I was just about to submit this with the headline "Barr none"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Acting AG Sidney Powell Unleashing the Kraken in 3 ... 2 ...
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MathProf: Never forget the happier times.
[Fark user image image 737x491]


WHY ARE THEY HOLDING HANDS???

Ugh.
 
dallylamma
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: [thewrap.com image 618x412]
R.I.P. Bill Barr


Now that I think about it...I never have seen them in the same room at the same time...have you?
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Anything to avoid the loser headlines.
 
mkelly1082
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Barr has been razed.
The Barr has been lowered.
Trump has been...


disbarred
 
