(KRQE News)   School wants to know why dead kid isn't showing up   (krqe.com) divider line
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Sign him into his online learning classes, using his credentials.
2. Place urn in front of camera, with Post-It note reading "Landon."
3. When asked by teacher why, explain that he's dead but the school board insisted lest he be dinged for truancy, so, feel free to include him in your classes.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rowan Atkinson: Fatal Beatings
Youtube y4nPwztC-eU
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if you believe in reincarnation, like me, then suicide is a temporary solution to a permanent problem, right? So don't, you're just prolonging inevitable suffering.

Anyway, I guess the hotline didn't like that answer and asked me not to come back.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we're gonna get that juicy attendance money no matter what
 
fearthecowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see it as an honest mistake, but a lazy and sad one at that.

Although, a letter shouldn't be the first contact made. Maybe a phone call FFS? 

Her son committed suicide in April?  That's terrible. I could see by later in the year more, but April was really early. I hope the other kids are getting some time with a counselor
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is definitely going on his permanent record.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Mr. Kotter,

Please excuse Juan Epstein from school today, as he is dead.

Signed, Epstein's mother.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: 1. Sign him into his online learning classes, using his credentials.
2. Place urn in front of camera, with Post-It note reading "Landon."
3. When asked by teacher why, explain that he's dead but the school board insisted lest he be dinged for truancy, so, feel free to include him in your classes.


Welp, that's how Graham Chapman keeps attending Monty Python reunions, so why not?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: FormlessOne: 1. Sign him into his online learning classes, using his credentials.
2. Place urn in front of camera, with Post-It note reading "Landon."
3. When asked by teacher why, explain that he's dead but the school board insisted lest he be dinged for truancy, so, feel free to include him in your classes.

Welp, that's how Graham Chapman keeps attending Monty Python reunions, so why not?

[Fark user image image 425x226]


...and who could forget Jeremy Bentham still serving as a member of the Board of Regents of UCL?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, duh. He keeps missing the bus.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
At least he voted.
 
beakerxf
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: FormlessOne: 1. Sign him into his online learning classes, using his credentials.
2. Place urn in front of camera, with Post-It note reading "Landon."
3. When asked by teacher why, explain that he's dead but the school board insisted lest he be dinged for truancy, so, feel free to include him in your classes.

Welp, that's how Graham Chapman keeps attending Monty Python reunions, so why not?

[Fark user image image 425x226]


Best moment of his funeral is when they knocked over an urn and pulled out a dust buster to vacuum up the ashes.
 
Darth_Lukecash [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wait. Something more was going on there.

There was a reason he killed himself, something more than missing school or playing with friends.
 
moike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You have 30 minutes to move your cube.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Kentucky Fried Movie: United Appeal for the Dead
Youtube CF2ZhY8xX_w
 
centaur5ball
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
11 years old? Committed suicide? I can't find anything funny about that. And I am as cynical and irreverent as the day is long. That's just tragic. That poor kid. Damn.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Darth_Lukecash: Wait. Something more was going on there.

There was a reason he killed himself, something more than missing school or playing with friends.


Sorry his note wasn't up to your standards.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm not blaming the parents, but at 11 suicide means there was a hell of a lot more on the kids plate then distance learning

The letter was standard large org screw up
 
0z79
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fearthecowboy: I can see it as an honest mistake, but a lazy and sad one at that.

Although, a letter shouldn't be the first contact made. Maybe a phone call FFS? 

Her son committed suicide in April?  That's terrible. I could see by later in the year more, but April was really early. I hope the other kids are getting some time with a counselor


If they are, it's only a token effort by someone who doesn't care.
 
ifky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Does he taste like chocolate powder?
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Darth_Lukecash: Wait. Something more was going on there.

There was a reason he killed himself, something more than missing school or playing with friends.


Yes: he was depressed you numbnuts.
 
0z79
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Darth_Lukecash: Wait. Something more was going on there.

There was a reason he killed himself, something more than missing school or playing with friends.


centaur5ball: 11 years old? Committed suicide? I can't find anything funny about that. And I am as cynical and irreverent as the day is long. That's just tragic. That poor kid. Damn.


At that age, I kept hoping I'd wake up in my crib, so I could have another try at not being hated by the people in my life.... something truly messed up was going on in this kid's home, if he actually followed through with his attempt.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Darth_Lukecash: There was a reason he killed himself, something more than missing school or playing with friends.


11 year olds don't understand the permanence of death. One of the last calls I responded to when I was a cop, and one of the reasons I finally decided to retire, was an 11 year old boy that committed suicide. Mom was angry that we weren't taking him to the hospital so they could save his life, and I got to sit down and explain to Mom that he fired a rifle through the roof of his mouth and there was no life to save.

His girlfriend broke up with him. 11 years old, and he killed himself over a girl.
 
Snotnose
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Heh, reminds me of something I posted on the interwebs 20-30 years ago, probably not fark.  The headline was "Thin Lizzy tours without Phil Lynott".  I simply said "I certainly hope not".  The replies were divided into 2 classes, those who thought it was hilarious, and those who didn't know Phil had died 20 years earlier.

/ 4 years ago took my 15 y/o cat to a vet cuz he had breathing issues
// turned out he had heart failure and I had to put him to sleep.  RIP Frick, you were a great cat
/// several days later vet sent a (hopefully) automated email wanting to schedule regular sessions with my dead cat.
//// (is 4 slashies allowed?  We're about to find out)  I've never gone back to that vet.
 
Chaghatai [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Darth_Lukecash: Wait. Something more was going on there.

There was a reason he killed himself, something more than missing school or playing with friends.


I was thinking the same thing and didn't want to be the first person to mention this
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Snotnose: Heh, reminds me of something I posted on the interwebs 20-30 years ago, probably not fark.  The headline was "Thin Lizzy tours without Phil Lynott".  I simply said "I certainly hope not".  The replies were divided into 2 classes, those who thought it was hilarious, and those who didn't know Phil had died 20 years earlier.

/ 4 years ago took my 15 y/o cat to a vet cuz he had breathing issues
// turned out he had heart failure and I had to put him to sleep.  RIP Frick, you were a great cat
/// several days later vet sent a (hopefully) automated email wanting to schedule regular sessions with my dead cat.
//// (is 4 slashies allowed?  We're about to find out)  I've never gone back to that vet.


My friend's vet set him a really nice condolence card signed by everyone in the practice.  He took a pic of his very much alive cat with it and sent it to the vet's office.
 
soupafi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Darth_Lukecash: Wait. Something more was going on there.

There was a reason he killed himself, something more than missing school or playing with friends.


It's called depression. Ever hear of it?
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fearthecowboy: Her son committed suicide in April? That's terrible. I could see by later in the year more, but April was really early.


Yeah, at that point he was home for less time than summer vacation...
 
centaur5ball
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

0z79: Darth_Lukecash: Wait. Something more was going on there.

There was a reason he killed himself, something more than missing school or playing with friends.

centaur5ball: 11 years old? Committed suicide? I can't find anything funny about that. And I am as cynical and irreverent as the day is long. That's just tragic. That poor kid. Damn.

At that age, I kept hoping I'd wake up in my crib, so I could have another try at not being hated by the people in my life.... something truly messed up was going on in this kid's home, if he actually followed through with his attempt.


I'm sorry you had to go through that.
I'm glad you survived.
be well, fellow traveler.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh, no, a minor paperwork error, which the department responsible has patched out since.

Truly, this is an unexpected outrage no one would expect to have happened fifty thousand times by now for someone who died in April.

// Anyone who doesn't understand the exact dry tone I've typed this in has never had a family member die.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Well, if you believe in reincarnation, like me, then suicide is a temporary solution to a permanent problem, right? So don't, you're just prolonging inevitable suffering.

Anyway, I guess the hotline didn't like that answer and asked me not to come back.


I don't know. Sometimes you need to restart while playing Civilization to get a better advantage.
 
