(ABC News) NewsFlash Bye Don
284
    More: NewsFlash  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Time for the Fark filter for T**** to be changed to "Irrelevant Asshole"
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ignore the polls.

Vote!
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Must be a day that ends in Y. Been a lot of those this last monthyear.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
discrete unit [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
These fancy, out of touch, coastal liberal elites and their electoral "colleges".
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kevlar51 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

discrete unit: These fancy, out of touch, coastal liberal elites and their electoral "colleges".


Trump was got through life by the Electoral School of Hard Knocks
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
2020 - No dick unsucked.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Trump...So much irrelevancy
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Celebrate good times.....
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Guardian Link
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Thank farking God
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is, what, the 50th time Biden's won so far?
 
Lyger [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
SOMEBODY UPDATE THE CHART.

Hey Bo Burnham Gif guy, what have you got for us today?
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jst3p [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This must mean I am on the fence about something big dropping. Probably Friday.
 
Yakk
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
woo...

/until the next attempt to overthrow democracy
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Crushing defeat for Trump. Total loser
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: [Fark user image image 512x348]

Celebrate good times.....


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
TheSopwithTurtle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Someday me posting this is going to end...
 
Kiz [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Solidifying"? Things that are already rock-solid don't really solidify any further.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And there was much rejoicing.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
*zip*
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is it time to start sucking each others dicks yet?
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This doesn't look good... for Obama.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Bout time, I'm tired of Biden winning so often.... It's time for the finale.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I expected to be happier.

Instead, I just feel like resting well tonight.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jst3p [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lokilaw2012: [Fark user image 425x273]


Nope, he will be in Mar-a-lago complaining on twitter about how unfairly he was treated.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Really? I've been sucking dicks everyday for the past month+. I think I've had en... Oh, who the fark am I kidding? Get over here!
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Crying like a pussy.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
BILL BARR JUST RESIGNED!!!
 
MrSnrub
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Does this mean I should be on the fence, or is something big going to drop, or is nothin' gon' happen? I'm so tired of winning I don't know what to do anymore.
 
The Grand High Exalted Mystic Ruler [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Time for the Fark filter for T**** to be changed to "Irrelevant Asshole"

"Impeached Irrelevant Asshole"
 
ToeKnee666 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When do we get to start sucking each other's dicks?
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pack yer shiat.

GTFO
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: [Fark user image 850x740]Guardian Link


Do you honestly think he'll actually start keeping his promises NOW? We're not that lucky, and 2020's not over yet.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
DUSTBIN. OF. HISTORY.

/aware that Trumpism isn't magically disappearing on January 20
 
Over_Yandere
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Getting off work soon and going to grab some celebratory tacos. Probably also finish them by the time I get to my offramp since the 10 is just great this time of day.

/Thank fark for celebratory bourbon at home
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And you little doggie too.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Feel free to stroke out and leave us with Pence for 37 days.
 
Flincher
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: BILL BARR JUST RESIGNED!!!


lol
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: BILL BARR JUST RESIGNED!!!


If you're serious...

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm sure our resident alt right posters will be along shortly to tell us how the orange shiatstain can sill win
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fox News doesn't even mention it on their front page.

Hilarious.
 
