(Guardian)   Hallucinogenic drug DMT to be trialed in the UK
    Major depressive disorder, Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, Psychedelic drug, Serotonin, Cognitive behavioral therapy, Sertraline, MDMA Researchers, studies of psilocybin  
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"If anyone had some DMT right now, I think I would share it with you"

- Hunter S. Thompson
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burroughs wrote to Ginsberg, "Yage is space time travel," and, later, "This is the most powerful drug I have ever experienced." He also made material contributions to the botany, being the first to identify the DMT admixture plants; his notes were bundled together with his Ginsberg correspondence and published ten years later as The Yage Letters.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's crazy, man.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
SEE! Legalized weed ended up being a gateway to legalizing other narcotics as predicted!
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's more coherent than many headlines.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not their greatest song, but it's fantastic at the live shows.

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You've clearly had a different DMT than what I've experienced.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Whoa.  Can we bring that up, Jamie?  Look at that. DMT is jacked.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Salvia made me think I died.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
One word: Self-transforming machine elves.

qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
ryebread [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mateomaui: You've clearly had a different DMT than what I've experienced.


My experience involved being a piece moving around on an infinite, jeweled chessboard while above me the universe played out, in real time, from big bang to heat death to new big bang, over and over, for trillions upon trillions of years, and every subatomic particle became a piece on the board with me and I was with them, and I was them, and then I woke up and it was like 4 minutes later.

DMT is weird.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Shpongle - Divine Moments of Truth (Live in London 2013)
Youtube l1cFqTQtqlg
 
mateomaui
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ryebread: mateomaui: You've clearly had a different DMT than what I've experienced.

My experience involved being a piece moving around on an infinite, jeweled chessboard while above me the universe played out, in real time, from big bang to heat death to new big bang, over and over, for trillions upon trillions of years, and every subatomic particle became a piece on the board with me and I was with them, and I was them, and then I woke up and it was like 4 minutes later.

DMT is weird.


It is. I'm thoroughly impressed you were able to verbalize any of it.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
[hallucinogenic infinite eye roll]
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ryebread: mateomaui: You've clearly had a different DMT than what I've experienced.

My experience involved being a piece moving around on an infinite, jeweled chessboard while above me the universe played out, in real time, from big bang to heat death to new big bang, over and over, for trillions upon trillions of years, and every subatomic particle became a piece on the board with me and I was with them, and I was them, and then I woke up and it was like 4 minutes later.

DMT is weird.


I've never had DMT, but I've ingested shrooms more than 10 times.  On my hardest trip, it took 2 hours to get from 10:00 to 10:03 and then it took 3 hours to get from 10:03 to 10:05.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ryebread: mateomaui: You've clearly had a different DMT than what I've experienced.

My experience involved being a piece moving around on an infinite, jeweled chessboard while above me the universe played out, in real time, from big bang to heat death to new big bang, over and over, for trillions upon trillions of years, and every subatomic particle became a piece on the board with me and I was with them, and I was them, and then I woke up and it was like 4 minutes later.

DMT is weird.


Curious. What where you physically doing at the time. All happened internally while you sat in a chair making odd faces? Or were you actively moving around trying to interact with the world?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I've never had DMT, but I've ingested shrooms more than 10 times. On my hardest trip, it took 2 hours to get from 10:00 to 10:03 and then it took 3 hours to get from 10:03 to 10:05.


DMT isn't like shrooms.  It's not really like any other hallucinogen I've had (many).  It quite literally deposited me into another reality for what seemed like hours (but was actually more like 15 minutes).  I'm not talking about LSD/Psilocybin's ability to warp your perceptions of your surroundings, I mean actually destroying your perceptions of your surroundings (I seem to remember thinking of it like a pane of glass breaking) and replacing it with something different, new and indescribable.
 
gbv23
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gbv23: [i.imgur.com image 700x368]


Well, supposedly you can have the same kinds of experiences through years of discipline and training. But who has time for that shiat when you can just ingest something?
 
ryebread [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: ryebread: mateomaui: You've clearly had a different DMT than what I've experienced.

My experience involved being a piece moving around on an infinite, jeweled chessboard while above me the universe played out, in real time, from big bang to heat death to new big bang, over and over, for trillions upon trillions of years, and every subatomic particle became a piece on the board with me and I was with them, and I was them, and then I woke up and it was like 4 minutes later.

DMT is weird.

Curious. What where you physically doing at the time. All happened internally while you sat in a chair making odd faces? Or were you actively moving around trying to interact with the world?


I was on my bed. No vocalizations or moving around beyond a couple little twitches from what I was told.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Turtles All the Way Down
Youtube od1WhONbi8E
 
mateomaui
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: ryebread: mateomaui: You've clearly had a different DMT than what I've experienced.

My experience involved being a piece moving around on an infinite, jeweled chessboard while above me the universe played out, in real time, from big bang to heat death to new big bang, over and over, for trillions upon trillions of years, and every subatomic particle became a piece on the board with me and I was with them, and I was them, and then I woke up and it was like 4 minutes later.

DMT is weird.

Curious. What where you physically doing at the time. All happened internally while you sat in a chair making odd faces? Or were you actively moving around trying to interact with the world?


The experience I've had with DMT is that when you take it, you need to be sitting on the floor, ready to hand the pipe to someone so you don't drop it, with a padded spot for you to collapse on as you black out almost immediately.

You then have a crazy ass experience, without moving from that spot, and wake up almost always about 7 mins later. Just... woosh... you're back.

Otherwise I can't explain the experience because it's been a very long time for me, but I did always walk away from it with a profound sense of how infinitely large and connected the world is, both intimidated and comforted by a force that kept telling me in some supportive way that it could always see me.

And it was roughly the exact same as the experience others had before and after me at that gathering, when we compared notes later.

In other words, we were on some good sh*t, man.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mateomaui: LiberalConservative: ryebread: mateomaui: You've clearly had a different DMT than what I've experienced.

My experience involved being a piece moving around on an infinite, jeweled chessboard while above me the universe played out, in real time, from big bang to heat death to new big bang, over and over, for trillions upon trillions of years, and every subatomic particle became a piece on the board with me and I was with them, and I was them, and then I woke up and it was like 4 minutes later.

DMT is weird.

Curious. What where you physically doing at the time. All happened internally while you sat in a chair making odd faces? Or were you actively moving around trying to interact with the world?

The experience I've had with DMT is that when you take it, you need to be sitting on the floor, ready to hand the pipe to someone so you don't drop it, with a padded spot for you to collapse on as you black out almost immediately.

You then have a crazy ass experience, without moving from that spot, and wake up almost always about 7 mins later. Just... woosh... you're back.

Otherwise I can't explain the experience because it's been a very long time for me, but I did always walk away from it with a profound sense of how infinitely large and connected the world is, both intimidated and comforted by a force that kept telling me in some supportive way that it could always see me.

And it was roughly the exact same as the experience others had before and after me at that gathering, when we compared notes later.

In other words, we were on some good sh*t, man.


Should add a note that an interesting thing about DMT is that you need a certain amount to get it started, but taking more than that doesn't seem to make a difference. Don't use enough... nothing. Double the dose... same intensity, same amount of time. (For me.)
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I smoked DMT 2 nights ago. It was the 20th time I "broke through".

Anyone that says DMT is "just a drug and everything you experienced is just a hallucination" had not done DMT or has not done enough to cross the threshold.

Religion asks you to have faith. DMT only requires you to do it. No faith is required.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mateomaui: mateomaui: LiberalConservative: ryebread: mateomaui: You've clearly had a different DMT than what I've experienced.

My experience involved being a piece moving around on an infinite, jeweled chessboard while above me the universe played out, in real time, from big bang to heat death to new big bang, over and over, for trillions upon trillions of years, and every subatomic particle became a piece on the board with me and I was with them, and I was them, and then I woke up and it was like 4 minutes later.

DMT is weird.

Curious. What where you physically doing at the time. All happened internally while you sat in a chair making odd faces? Or were you actively moving around trying to interact with the world?

The experience I've had with DMT is that when you take it, you need to be sitting on the floor, ready to hand the pipe to someone so you don't drop it, with a padded spot for you to collapse on as you black out almost immediately.

You then have a crazy ass experience, without moving from that spot, and wake up almost always about 7 mins later. Just... woosh... you're back.

Otherwise I can't explain the experience because it's been a very long time for me, but I did always walk away from it with a profound sense of how infinitely large and connected the world is, both intimidated and comforted by a force that kept telling me in some supportive way that it could always see me.

And it was roughly the exact same as the experience others had before and after me at that gathering, when we compared notes later.

In other words, we were on some good sh*t, man.

Should add a note that an interesting thing about DMT is that you need a certain amount to get it started, but taking more than that doesn't seem to make a difference. Don't use enough... nothing. Double the dose... same intensity, same amount of time. (For me.)


Also, it's a good/fun idea to have a recording device ready, because you will say some of the craziest sh*t when you return to reality, and it takes a while for you to figure out English again.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MiamiChef: I smoked DMT 2 nights ago. It was the 20th time I "broke through".

Anyone that says DMT is "just a drug and everything you experienced is just a hallucination" had not done DMT or has not done enough to cross the threshold.

Religion asks you to have faith. DMT only requires you to do it. No faith is required.


And yet, there you are, still you, in the same place as when you started.   It is not always the sober that lack imagination, it is often the tripper that underestimates what a hallucination can really be.
 
