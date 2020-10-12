 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Bloc Quebecois wants to replace "Hi" with "Ho"   (montreal.ctvnews.ca) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DISNEY SING-ALONGS | Heigh Ho - Snow White Lyric Video! | Official Disney UK
Youtube pSj2h34ZrmY
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's go!
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
badfeelingmag.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bonjour, thot!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
globalnews.caView Full Size

"Bonjour, ho."
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Knock Knock!

Qui est là?

Bonjour!

Bonjour qui?

Bonjour a dick for not letting people express themselves in their own language!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah Quebec, the problem is that you guys aren't speaking enough French. I'm sure if you guys started saying "Bonjour-ho" companies will move from Toronto to Montreal in a heartbeat!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They syllable for laughing in French is "oh", not "ho".

The Jolly Green Giant (Geant Verte) goes "Oh Oh Oh" in French ads.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image 452x334]


Fark user imageView Full Size

(AHHHHHHHhhhhh!)
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Quebec's culture is so obtuse
 
funmonger
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Pronounced Bohnjoor-Oh
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Farkin' Pepsis.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bonjour, eh
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Yeah Quebec, the problem is that you guys aren't speaking enough French. I'm sure if you guys started saying "Bonjour-ho" companies will move from Toronto to Montreal in a heartbeat!


According to the French, they don't speak French
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Mais les hos ne sont pas fidèles.
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And all Quebec prostitutes will sleep soundly tonight, unless they're working.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Quebec is the creepy fedora kid that keeps trying to impress pretty miss France.
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bonjour no.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

phalamir: Mrtraveler01: Yeah Quebec, the problem is that you guys aren't speaking enough French. I'm sure if you guys started saying "Bonjour-ho" companies will move from Toronto to Montreal in a heartbeat!

According to the French, they don't speak French


Point taken.

I always thought it was so stupid that KFC franchises in Quebec were known as PFK (Poulet Frit Kentucky) while they're known as KFC in France.
 
Juc
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They're still way behind the real french with the language laws. Step it up brah.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

