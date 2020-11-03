 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRTV Great Falls)   Trash panda takes up residence in woman's Christmas tree before destroying it and swinging from chandelier as woman and her dog chase it fruitlessly around house   (krtv.com) divider line
17
    More: Florida, Christmas tree, Florida woman, early-morning visitor, Aubrey Iacobelli, Savanah Resnick, Palm Beach, Sequoiadendron, Christmas  
•       •       •

534 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Dec 2020 at 5:29 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rolls eyes....

Put the dog in another room, close the door.   Put out a tasty trail back to the dog door and on out.   Put a latch on the dog door afterwards.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Living the sitcom life?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Aristocats?
 
Scar4711 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is there video.. with Yakkity Sax playing?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
as woman and her dog chase it fruitlessly around house


She should have gotten some fruit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Im currently developing a pair of battery powered, rechargeable warming wintertime underwear for men.

They're called "Power Bottoms".
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"This gon' be good"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AnyName [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Could have been worse


Mobbed by Raccoons (25) Tuesday Night 03 Nov 2020
Youtube Ofp26_oc4CA
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i've never understood any human installing a doggy door or cat flap.

do they think wild animals just don't exist?

it's like putting up a neon arrow that says "free eats, water, and climate control RIGHT HERE!" for the neighborhood stray cats and/or dogs, raccoons, possums, squirrels, rats, and mice (and in florida big roaches, rogue reptiles and giant spiders).

i actually said to a dude buying a doggy door from me at the depot "don't you worry about a raccoon finding it's way in?" he replied "not at all. i have guns."

uh...ok. but shooting wild (and maybe rabid) animals -followed by the clean up- inside my house is not something i'd calmly accept into MY life in exchange for sleeping through my dog's midnight toilet needs........
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'd watch that movie.

Call it "The Mask Don't Come Off!"

Kids'll love it.
 
Road_King
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Aristocrats!
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: rolls eyes....

Put the dog in another room, close the door.   Put out a tasty trail back to the dog door and on out.   Put a latch on the dog door afterwards.


Seriously, how did she think having her dog present was going to help?

First thing I'd do in that situation is lock my pets away then open the door.  I'd maybe put on some sturdy clothes then get a broom.  Or put out treats and play loud music to get it to move on.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A former GF woke up one night and felt two warm spots on her back. Difficulty: she only had one cat.  She carefully reached over and turned a light on, just in time to see a skunk run out the cat door.

/Yes, it was in her bedroom.
//Apparently her cat had made a friend.
//Who occasionally dropped by for dinner.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Should have called Laszlo Cravensworth.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
More entertaining than expected.

The in-house security cameras and cell video: this was not the usual reporter with a mic looking at a knocked over tree the day after.

/wonder what her Sabba and Bubbeh will say when they find she has a Christmas tree
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: [Fark user image 425x189]


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.