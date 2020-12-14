 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun (Ireland))   Truth behind 'world's loneliest house' on tiny deserted island in Iceland that's stood empty for almost 100 years   (thesun.ie) divider line
34
    More: Interesting, The Sun, The Times, Newspaper, News of the World, News Corporation, News International, Seabird, United Kingdom  
•       •       •

1729 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Dec 2020 at 6:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm fascinated by these, but mainly for the dorky logistics of how they got all the materials and manpower there to make it happen. It's not like a modern housing development where the crew and gear can just sit on the site for months or years, benefiting from economies of scale. And Icelanders chopped all their big trees down over 500 years ago. That well-photographed desolate island used to be almost completely forested, but there's always a statute of limitations on criticizing people for environmental destruction. They had to build and heat their homes. Today their trees are so small and sparse, they have a joke that if you ever get lost in an Icelandic forest, just stand up.

tl:dr: It's totally impractical, but still really cool.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cool house. Let's kill some puffins
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Likes Puffins, visitors not so much.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aetre.xepher.netView Full Size

[/oblig]
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now there's an air b&b waiting to happen
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
House that's sat empty for almost 100 year has modern furniture?
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Genesis Home By The Sea
Youtube 0j6d7VeYvdQ
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sean VasDeferens: House that's sat empty for almost 100 year has modern furniture?


Because it hasn't.

It's a hunting lodge that is in regular use.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aetre: [aetre.xepher.net image 500x664]
[/oblig]


that's my kink
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting how they abandoned it 100 years ago with crappy 1980s furniture inside.
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
whyRpeoplesostupid:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: It's totally impractical


Nowadays you could set up some wind turbines for electricity, and have a heat pump for heating (or just electric resistance heating if your wind turbine puts out enough power).
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Now there's an air b&b waiting to happen


You realize that house stayed so nicely wbite through the twin powers of lead paint and puffin poo, right?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
which is the most northeastern of the Vestmannaeyjar archipelago cluster and completely exposed to the elements

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: AlgaeRancher: Now there's an air b&b waiting to happen

You realize that house stayed so nicely wbite through the twin powers of lead paint and puffin poo, right?


That's easier than redlining and restrictive covenants I guess.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hey kids... Go roll down the grassy hill outside.
Probably won't go over the edge.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: NikolaiFarkoff: It's totally impractical

Nowadays you could set up some wind turbines for electricity, and have a heat pump for heating (or just electric resistance heating if your wind turbine puts out enough power).


They have endless geo thermal.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The white house is actually a lodge constructed by the Elliðaey Hunting Association which is populated with flocks of puffin which feast on the abundant supply of fish in the waters below.

Amazing! The puffins formed a hunting association and built that lodge!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But it isn't empty, the seven dwarfs live there

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Only one way to get there.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I'm fascinated by these, but mainly for the dorky logistics of how they got all the materials and manpower there to make it happen. It's not like a modern housing development where the crew and gear can just sit on the site for months or years, benefiting from economies of scale. And Icelanders chopped all their big trees down over 500 years ago. That well-photographed desolate island used to be almost completely forested, but there's always a statute of limitations on criticizing people for environmental destruction. They had to build and heat their homes. Today their trees are so small and sparse, they have a joke that if you ever get lost in an Icelandic forest, just stand up.

tl:dr: It's totally impractical, but still really cool.


I see a nice quiet retirement spent restoring the original ecosystem.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I bet the cell phone reception there is first rate, top notch, the best there is.
 
inelegy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
CSB:  My wife and I have a standing offer to help some friends run their small hotel on a tiny island in Polynesia (I'm being deliberately vague here).  Room and board plus a stipend.  Our front yard would be the a perfect beach and the South Pacific Ocean, our back yard a 1,200-foot mountain.  Locals number less than 150.  The island is difficult to get to in the best of times so they only host a few hundred guests a year, but they get just enough people that it's become too much for the two of them to handle comfortably on their own.  We'd split duties so that we and the couple that own the place could have time plenty of time off.

My wife is management upward-bound at a Fortune 500 company and up until the Tijuana Donkey Show known as 2020 we didn't take it seriously.  Now, however (or at least post-covid), if/when travel again becomes a thing people do, we are taking seriously  the idea of walking out of our current lives for something less crowded, less shrill, and less pointlessly difficult.
 
Lettuce Pray
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Tour companies offer day trips to the deserted island

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
mateomaui
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Sean VasDeferens: House that's sat empty for almost 100 year has modern furniture?

Because it hasn't.

It's a hunting lodge that is in regular use.


Something was written very badly, because it does read like they mean the house.
 
phedex
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: I bet the cell phone reception there is first rate, top notch, the best there is.


Thats exactly why i'd want to live there, just jack shiat.  Build the house, have a couple thousand books to read.   Assuming i was some crazed billionaire, i wouldn't keep on working in farking business.  figure out how much money I need to make this happen, and just get away from all the horseshiat that the internet age has brought upon us.

come home to visit people once a year, then back to the island with the books.  sounds like heaven!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: I see a nice quiet retirement spent restoring the original ecosystem.


farkin' I mean breedin' Puffins?
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

inelegy: CSB:  My wife and I have a standing offer to help some friends run their small hotel on a tiny island in Polynesia (I'm being deliberately vague here).  Room and board plus a stipend.  Our front yard would be the a perfect beach and the South Pacific Ocean, our back yard a 1,200-foot mountain.  Locals number less than 150.  The island is difficult to get to in the best of times so they only host a few hundred guests a year, but they get just enough people that it's become too much for the two of them to handle comfortably on their own.  We'd split duties so that we and the couple that own the place could have time plenty of time off.

My wife is management upward-bound at a Fortune 500 company and up until the Tijuana Donkey Show known as 2020 we didn't take it seriously.  Now, however (or at least post-covid), if/when travel again becomes a thing people do, we are taking seriously  the idea of walking out of our current lives for something less crowded, less shrill, and less pointlessly difficult.


You mean you don't want a bunch of Farkers visiting you?


Joking aside, I don't blame you for planning to take advantage of such an opportunity when you're able. It sounds amazing.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

inelegy: CSB:  My wife and I have a standing offer to help some friends run their small hotel on a tiny island in Polynesia (I'm being deliberately vague here).  Room and board plus a stipend.  Our front yard would be the a perfect beach and the South Pacific Ocean, our back yard a 1,200-foot mountain.  Locals number less than 150.  The island is difficult to get to in the best of times so they only host a few hundred guests a year, but they get just enough people that it's become too much for the two of them to handle comfortably on their own.  We'd split duties so that we and the couple that own the place could have time plenty of time off.

My wife is management upward-bound at a Fortune 500 company and up until the Tijuana Donkey Show known as 2020 we didn't take it seriously.  Now, however (or at least post-covid), if/when travel again becomes a thing people do, we are taking seriously  the idea of walking out of our current lives for something less crowded, less shrill, and less pointlessly difficult.


Negotiate for an ownership buy-in.

If you are just hired help you run the risk that something, anything comes along and fractures the relationship to where people who were your friends could drop you like a 200-pound maggot and leave you homeless and unemployed.

Unless the pay for doing the job is enough to build you a cushion if you need to walk away, that's a danger you face. You want to own part of this venture so they basically can't fire you without negotiating an exit for you that leaves you taken care of.
 
inelegy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
mrmopar5287:

Negotiate for an ownership buy-in.

If you are just hired help you run the risk that something, anything comes along and fractures the relationship to where people who were your friends could drop you like a 200-pound maggot and leave you homeless and unemployed.

Unless the pay for doing the job is enough to build you a cushion if you need to walk away, that's a danger you face. You want to own part of this venture so they basically can't fire you without negotiating an exit for you that leaves you taken care of.

Absolutely.  There have been discussions of inevitabilities and long-term plans between the wife and I as well as them.  Not sure where we'll all land, but I think we all want the same things, just gotta figure out the details.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I'm fascinated by these, but mainly for the dorky logistics of how they got all the materials and manpower there to make it happen. It's not like a modern housing development where the crew and gear can just sit on the site for months or years, benefiting from economies of scale. And Icelanders chopped all their big trees down over 500 years ago. That well-photographed desolate island used to be almost completely forested, but there's always a statute of limitations on criticizing people for environmental destruction. They had to build and heat their homes. Today their trees are so small and sparse, they have a joke that if you ever get lost in an Icelandic forest, just stand up.

tl:dr: It's totally impractical, but still really cool.


Huh, I was all ready to come back at you with a comment about how perhaps it's above the tree line, like Shetland. Because that's what I've always heard about Shetland, but I just done found this blog post about the reforesting of Shetland.

And on island life in general, Romesh Ranganathan's travelogue of Skye and Lewis that was on the other night in the UK was alright. Takes a 3.5 hour boat ride to get to St. Kilda:

Fark user imageView Full Size


... and it was depopulated in the '30s.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: I bet the cell phone reception there is first rate, top notch, the best there is.


You probably don't know there's more to life than being on your cellphone. Of course you don't, you're one of our smart Farkers.
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
inelegy:

The type of people who can afford to travel to such a place won't stop traveling to such a place unless the locals don't allow it
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
why on earth does the house need a fence around it?
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.