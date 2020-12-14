 Skip to content
(CNBC)   FTC demands Amazon and Facebook explain how they use customer data. I'm sure Bezos and Zuckerberg have a very simple, concise, and logical answer for this   (cnbc.com) divider line
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"For every complex problem, there is an answer that is clear, simple, and wrong."
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seeing how said data is the actual product, it's not an unreasonable question
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"In any way that can make us money"
 
palelizard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Compact Travel Size: "In any way that can make us money"


I was going to boil it down further: "For profit."
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Along with seven other companies.  The gang's all here!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm sure they do.  It will be bullshiat, but they do have one.  And the idiots at the FTC will stare blankly for a second and then shrug and say, "Oh... uhhhhh... OK."
 
