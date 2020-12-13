 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Officially, 300 000 dead from COVID. Unofficially : 356 000   (nytimes.com) divider line
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Upside is the economy is doing great!
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Annex The Sudetenland!!!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
*brings snowball to Senate floor*

"Fake news."
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Upside is the economy is doing great!


Except that it's not.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Cubansaltyballs: Upside is the economy is doing great!

Except that it's not.


Would trump lie to you?

/Yes, he would. It's a basic reflex at this point.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Upside is the economy is doing great!


40 million on the verge of being homeless sure is great. NOT
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Excelsior: The Dog Ate My Homework: Cubansaltyballs: Upside is the economy is doing great!

Except that it's not.

Would trump lie to you?

/Yes, he would. It's a basic reflex at this point.


It is a day ending in "Y", so of course he would lie.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They were so worried about death panels with universal health care
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Cubansaltyballs: Upside is the economy is doing great!

Except that it's not.


Except that it is, for certain definitions of "the economy."

Exhibit A:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
joker420
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Shoulda worn a mask.
 
Kiz [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So one in every thousand Americans is dead from this already.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I know people (in their 70s) who haven't died and they've told me that the numbers are inflated.  Not shiatting you.

I'm sure that not having died makes them experts.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But they said people would have to die to save the economy!  In 10 months we've lost 2/3 of the ENTIRE population of Wyoming, or 1/2 the ENTIRE population of Alaska! Or 8x ENTIRE super bowl crowds.

Imagine that. Fill up an entire stadium for the super bowl and then no one walks out. And then do it 7 more times. Go to Wyoming and pick 2 out of every 3 people there and they just vanish. Poof. Gone.

Judgment aside from the makeups of those places/events... it's an astonishing amount of carnage.

They SAID... we could save lives or save the economy.  And based on those numbers I think that means. NO. I know that *must* mean the economy is doing great. That is the proof. Logic f*cking proved it. So next time you hear some lib try and spout off about how bad things are, just remember I proved those mfers wrong. Proof.

Now, I've got to go. My next proof I'm working on how that Taylor Swift song "ivy" is about loads.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hammettman: I know people (in their 70s) who haven't died and they've told me that the numbers are inflated.  Not shiatting you.



If anything, they are under reported -- the rapidly increasing numbers suspiciously stagnated literally the day after the white house forced the hospitals to start reporting to HHS instead of to the CDC.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My brother in law is an anesthesiologist.  He's scheduled for his first Covid vaccine on 1/13.  I'm looking forward to mine, but if it's by June I'll be surprised.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Upside is the economy is doing great!


dow jones is so high
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

King Something: The Dog Ate My Homework: Cubansaltyballs: Upside is the economy is doing great!

Except that it's not.

Except that it is, for certain definitions of "the economy."

Exhibit A:
[Fark user image image 618x415]


Fact: homelessness did not exist between 2008-2016

True story!
 
joker420
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Cubansaltyballs: Upside is the economy is doing great!

Except that it's not.


Lol, yeah a pandemic will do that, you can't seriously believe that you can shut down half the country and expect to have a good economy? SMH
 
stuartp9
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Excelsior: hammettman: I know people (in their 70s) who haven't died and they've told me that the numbers are inflated.  Not shiatting you.


If anything, they are under reported -- the rapidly increasing numbers suspiciously stagnated literally the day after the white house forced the hospitals to start reporting to HHS instead of to the CDC.


And then Biden will come along and fix the numbers so they are accurate.. and of course will look bad because the numbers have increased.
 
saywhat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So, do you think that those "Deaths attributed to other causes above normal" may be above "normal" because of Covid?

It's not going to be easy for the Biden Administration to restore credibility and trust to the CDC (or any other government agency).
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lolmao500: Cubansaltyballs: Upside is the economy is doing great!

40 million on the verge of being homeless sure is great. NOT


Well? Certainly not for *those* people, but for the vast majority of Americans? Yeah, 2020 literally has never been better.

Lumber, drywall, plumbers, electricians, framers, roofers ... pretty much if your job is dealing with building things, fixing things, or selling things, you're doing great.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

stuartp9: Excelsior: hammettman: I know people (in their 70s) who haven't died and they've told me that the numbers are inflated.  Not shiatting you.


If anything, they are under reported -- the rapidly increasing numbers suspiciously stagnated literally the day after the white house forced the hospitals to start reporting to HHS instead of to the CDC.

And then Biden will come along and fix the numbers so they are accurate.. and of course will look bad because the numbers have increased.


Wow. Getting the talking points out there a little early, aren't ya?
 
joker420
‘’ less than a minute ago  

joker420: The Dog Ate My Homework: Cubansaltyballs: Upside is the economy is doing great!

Except that it's not.

Lol, yeah a pandemic will do that, you can't seriously believe that you can shut down half the country and expect to have a good economy? SMH


Planet.
 
