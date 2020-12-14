 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Navy concludes its search for a sailor who fell overboard from the USS Roosevelt a week ago, figuring at this point he's either dead or a good enough swimmer not to need their help   (thehill.com) divider line
    More: Plug, United States Coast Guard, Coast Guard ships, aircraft carrier USS TheodoreRoosevelt, Week-day names, Capt. Eric Anduze, Royal Navy, rescue efforts, U.S. Navy  
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I mean, RIP, but nice to see Fark is getting a bit of an edge back.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
sharks say thanks
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Subby's heart:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Subby's headline:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
As a father of a daughter serving on an aircraft carrier in the Pacific not getting a kick.

/not that carrier
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Anyone check if dude is wrapped around the propeller shaft?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fellow sailors say they were chums?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Anyone check if dude is wrapped around the propeller shaft?


Fark user imageView Full Size


"He'll be...."
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And the "Plug" tag because....??
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
