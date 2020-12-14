 Skip to content
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, when the virus that does everything is also an airborne virus, AND also ahs no treatment, it is worthwhile to just assume you have it and stay home.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Meh, apparently I've had Covid since I was 16 then.

/tetracycline is not everyone's friend - it decided to make me vastly sensitive to light, and not just briefly
//still have to wear shades in anything resembling bright light or I'm pretty much snowblind
///and I sunburn like I'm made out of Irish touchpaper - hooray
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Me- Wait... I have sore eyes!

Doctor- When did this start?

Me- When I read an article about sore eyes being a warning sign you have it.

Doctor- Do you have a history of psychosomatic symptom manifestations?

Me- Oh my god, is that a risk factor?!
 
alitaki
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah, I've been getting tested every week for the past month and a half. I've had itchy and tired eyes the entire time. So either they're stretching the limits of causation/correlation or I've had six consecutive false negatives.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

alitaki: Yeah, I've been getting tested every week for the past month and a half. I've had itchy and tired eyes the entire time. So either they're stretching the limits of causation/correlation or I've had six consecutive false negatives.


Covid can both cause eye issues and you can have eye issues from something else.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They've always bothered me.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I hate peeling potatoes.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: They've always bothered me.

[Fark user image 474x304]

I hate peeling potatoes.


THEY NEVER BLINK.
 
Stibium
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Burning eyes was my first warning sign back in February. Good to see this finally gaining traction nearly a year after this was first mentioned in Chinese publications.
 
wxboy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So what you're saying is, "The eyes have it"?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Look, we get it, okay? The farking virus binds to a receptor that's expressed by practically every organ in the entire body including the circulatory system. That's pretty much exactly why it's so insidious and has zero "almost everyone experiences X" giveaways.

Gawd I can't wait for this to be over.

I can't wait to stop being nervous every time a turd comes out slightly wet, every time my throat's dry [spoiler, it's winter, that's every morning], every time I feel slightly tired and it's not late yet. And of course, to not look for the source and compute my escape trajectory in a panic every time I hear someone else cough.

Unfortunately, the only people further down on the list of "who gets vaccinated next" than me are actual college students.

Except the sportsball teams, of course... They're in between "the White House and "front line healthcare workers." Remember when you couldn't get a covid test unless you had a fever of over 101 and were coughing up a lung, but we had stories of things like jocks who took ten tests until they got 2 negatives in a row so they could play?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
for the past week i keep getting the burning sensation in my eyes like im cutting onions
and nothing tastes normal
other than a little cough and sore throat in the morning I have no symptoms

i guess i should get tested
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
no *other* symptoms
 
zez
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sore and itchy eyes? Good thing sudafed and allegra cures it
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm wondering if all the social distancing and mask wearing means my immunity system isn't getting its normal workout from the normal public disease carriers so it sees pollen as its own personal gym.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Got tested on Saturday.
First time.
NEGATIVE baby!
 
freakay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Serious question...so why aren't we doing antibody tests to see if maybe people have already had covid?  Wouldn't it make more sense to do that and then vaccinate accordingly?
 
GhostfacedFiddlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What is this site?  As far as I can tell it's clickbait and ads (okay, that doesn't narrow it down).

But yeah, I'll take my medical advice from a site whose main nav looks like this:
Fark user image
 
Stibium
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: for the past week i keep getting the burning sensation in my eyes like im cutting onions
and nothing tastes normal
other than a little cough and sore throat in the morning I have no symptoms

i guess i should get tested


That's up to you, there were no tests when I came down with symptoms. For me it started with burning eyes for a couple days, then a swollen lymph node in my neck for several days. Checked out of work and spent the next four days asleep before other symptoms popped up. Strange sore throat for a couple days, like it was irritated inside the tissue at the back of my throat instead of on the surface. Very different from a cold. Quick round of fever and chills lasting a few hours. The next couple days I found myself catching my breath and breathing more deeply than normal while lying in bed. That came with feeling strange, like I was drugged, which lasted another couple days. After that I was done with it.

My hypothesis is that getting it in the eyes introduces it most quickly into the bloodstream, and will present itself as a threat much more quickly than it would had it infected you in the mouth/throat. I think that gives a healthy individual the best outcome as the virus can't begin too much replication without being discovered, and that little headstart of a couple days means you're more likely to clear it out on your own. There's a big variable there with how the immune system ramps up its defense under that circumstance, but I feel that on average it should be preferable to infection in the mouth/nose/throat where it takes days for any symptoms at all to arise.
 
Stibium
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

freakay: Serious question...so why aren't we doing antibody tests to see if maybe people have already had covid?  Wouldn't it make more sense to do that and then vaccinate accordingly?


Yea, that would make a lot of sense, but egging Pfizer stock right now makes more.
 
Stibium
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GhostfacedFiddlah: What is this site?  As far as I can tell it's clickbait and ads (okay, that doesn't narrow it down).

But yeah, I'll take my medical advice from a site whose main nav looks like this:
[Fark user image 485x88]


Say what you want, at least the page source is legible.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I saw something about a scratch & sniff test panel (ID the smell) was 80% accurate.
There's so many 1-off symptoms - someone with severe hypochondria like myself could really spiral down the rabbit hole of OMG, I think I have it.
Apparently loss of smell is the most common symptom.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Every joint in my body started hurting this afternoon. I had no appetite for supper but ate some anyway because I need food. I'm kinda getting the shiats also.
 
