(Business Insider)   Let's see how Sweden's "Herd Immunity" strategy is going. Oh my...that's not good   (businessinsider.com) divider line
26
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Officials in Norway and Finland over the weekend said they were on standby to offer medical assistance to Sweden should the government request it.

"The Danes offered help too... we think, who knows what they're saying"
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
something...something...herd immunity...something...something....
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's funny how the "doom-mongers" keep being right.
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Officials in Norway and Finland over the weekend said they were on standby to offer medical assistance to Sweden should the government request it.

"The Danes offered help too... we think, who knows what they're saying"


Yeah... something about paying a Dane and then not being able to get rid of them.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Officials in Norway and Finland over the weekend said they were on standby to offer medical assistance to Sweden should the government request it.

"The Danes offered help too... we think, who knows what they're saying"


They said to build it yourself.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I tried to see, but as I was reading, the page was dimmed, and a popup tried to extract cash from me.
BI is not nearly important enough to subscribe to.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pfff, they can't even keep up with America

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cache
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: It's funny how the "doom-mongers" keep being right.


Just because scientists are right doesn't mean that they're right.
- Conservative logic
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You never go full Donald Trump during a pandemic without an election coming
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Malenfant: I tried to see, but as I was reading, the page was dimmed, and a popup tried to extract cash from me.
BI is not nearly important enough to subscribe to.


Here's another source if BI doesn't work.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl​e​s/2020-12-11/sweden-set-to-turn-to-nor​dic-neighbors-for-icu-help-svd-reports​
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I guess the cure is better than the disease. Unless the goal is to put profits above people's lives.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sure sure people are dying, but how's business?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
when, in the entire history of humanity, has apathy been a successful survival strategy?
 
joker420
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cache: Rapmaster2000: It's funny how the "doom-mongers" keep being right.

Just because scientists are right doesn't mean that they're right.
- Conservative logic


Welp, it seems that Sweden's scientists were wrong.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: when, in the entire history of humanity, has apathy been a successful survival strategy?


I don't know, who cares.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well to achieve herd immunity, some people need to die. What's the problem?
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: It's funny how the "doom-mongers" keep being right.


Yup. "My rights" and "It's just a flu" kind of become pointless arguments when all the hospital beds disappear. Unless your argument is "it's my right to die from the flu" in which case I'd politely ask you to not take up a hospital bed to do it.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

joker420: Cache: Rapmaster2000: It's funny how the "doom-mongers" keep being right.

Just because scientists are right doesn't mean that they're right.
- Conservative logic

Welp, it seems that Sweden's scientists were wrong.


You mean the quack scientist that banked his country's destiny on herd immunity only to reluctantly admit that his country is still nowhere close to that goal?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

joker420: Cache: Rapmaster2000: It's funny how the "doom-mongers" keep being right.

Just because scientists are right doesn't mean that they're right.
- Conservative logic

Welp, it seems that Sweden's scientists were wrong.


Swedish Scientists

Speaking Swedish in Splash
Youtube Vx6Tn8sRInU
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DubtodaIll: Sure sure people are dying, but how's business?


Pretty bad.  The pandemic is a good example that no one understands what the economy is.

The economy is made up of the spending decisions of people.  People afraid to get sick, are unwilling to spend money.  People who are sick are not able to spend money.  People who are dead will never be able to spend money.  The economy is people.  The economy is not a temple where people go to worship.

I live in Georgia.  The only restriction here is that bars are at 50% capacity.  That's it, and it's not enforced anyway.  The economy is not good because people are not in any hurry to rush out and get infected.  The proponents of open all the things do not understand that many people are willing to wait for a vaccine before they go to Applebee's.
 
adamatari
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Pfff, they can't even keep up with America

[Fark user image image 699x564]


It does go to show that a country of supposedly more rational, together people (really just whiter and more european) than America also ends up in pandemic hell, because viruses don't care how smart you think you are.

Sweden was looked to by conservatives as the model for why lockdown wasn't necessary, well turns out if you don't treat an airborne, highly contagious, deadly virus like a serious matter, it will just kill a lot of people. Doesn't matter if you're hygge.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Malenfant: I tried to see, but as I was reading, the page was dimmed, and a popup tried to extract cash from me.
BI is not nearly important enough to subscribe to.

Here's another source if BI doesn't work.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/article​s/2020-12-11/sweden-set-to-turn-to-nor​dic-neighbors-for-icu-help-svd-reports​


Thanks! I didn't care enough to search for it elsewhere myself, or to bypass the BI javascript, but I'll click your link.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

adamatari: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Pfff, they can't even keep up with America

[Fark user image image 699x564]

It does go to show that a country of supposedly more rational, together people (really just whiter and more european) than America also ends up in pandemic hell, because viruses don't care how smart you think you are.

Sweden was looked to by conservatives as the model for why lockdown wasn't necessary, well turns out if you don't treat an airborne, highly contagious, deadly virus like a serious matter, it will just kill a lot of people. Doesn't matter if you're hygge.


Lagom.
Hygge is Danish.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Pfff, they can't even keep up with America

[Fark user image 699x564]


Well, Sweden does have generally healthier people and better healthcare than we do, so the fact that they're even close to the US in death rate is pretty damning.

OTOH, they tried nothing and they're all out of ideas. Not a bad showing, all things considered.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I know it's fun to say "I told you so." but we seem to get these "Sweden messed up" stories every couple of days.
 
