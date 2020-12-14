 Skip to content
(KCTV5 Kansas City) Protip: If you have "Elf on the Shelf", be careful where you put him
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Snitches get singes.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ash on the Shelf.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's what the blender is for.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I have about six of those things from the 60's. They've been in the family for decades. They were just xmas decorations to me as they never had a backstory. If we did something bad punishment was swift and direct....none of this 'oh the elf is going to tell Santa crap'
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Ash on the Shelf.


Mensch on the bench in the crematorium.

Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well that certainly won't scar the kids for life.
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I think this was a trial run for a future house fire/dead kids insurance scheme.
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i mean anything is if you're brave enough
/DNRTFA
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
promptly got the elf's out of the oven

Hire an editor.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

olapbill: i mean anything is if you're brave enough
/DNRTFA


Million to one shot doc, million to one.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is how E.L. Fudge died.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
AND THAT'S WHY YOU ALWAYS LOOK IN THE OVEN BEFORE TURNING IT ON.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bowen: olapbill: i mean anything is if you're brave enough
/DNRTFA

Million to one shot doc, million to one.


Grungehamster
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The Dyatlov Pass Incident.
 
