(Big Think)   Scientists claim the universe self-simulates itself into reality via a quantum loop of pure thought. Will follow up with a paper analyzing what was in that joint, and questioning if people have ever really looked at their hands   (bigthink.com) divider line
23
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Somebody hired a mathematician to produce a series of papers on group theory, from the looks of it, and the scam is going into payoff mode.

I wonder whose money they're stealing.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Anaximander would like a word. Please to pick up on the un-bounded courtesy phone.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I wish the thought level above me would think about me getting quad-teamed by a group of late 20s Japanese female models instead of thinking of me writing code to move boring-ass data from point A to point B for half the farking day.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Esroc
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There's been some variation or another of this idea shopped around since basically forever.

I personally think the general idea makes sense, but it's largely unverifiable and is thus useless to us here in the ground. May as well say Goddidit.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm jealous that we've reached that point in the paradigm where "Everything you came up with in high school is viable scientific research now" and I chose to take all those ideas into the arts where I thought they belonged.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The universe must be married if it has to self-stimulate that much.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
*reads TFA*

I've got to get to a library... fast!
 
genner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Company Man
Youtube psQnOKlHWyY
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is less crazy than most religions. That does not make it reasonable.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Truth note: Earth has 1 day even if it stood still...and 4 days in 1 rotation
 
Plissken
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Klee Irwin != scientists
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is what you get when empirical knowledge is disconnected from normative thought.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
azquotes.comView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

UberDave: I wish the thought level above me would think about me getting quad-teamed by a group of late 20s Japanese female models instead of thinking of me writing code to move boring-ass data from point A to point B for half the farking day.


Well, if it's any consolation, in the thought level below us, there's now a version of you that gets quad-teamed by dudes hung like elephants. You're welcome.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

UberDave: I wish the thought level above me would think about me getting quad-teamed by a group of late 20s Japanese female models instead of thinking of me writing code to move boring-ass data from point A to point B for half the farking day.


Why so old?
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Somebody hired a mathematician to produce a series of papers on group theory, from the looks of it, and the scam is going into payoff mode.

I wonder whose money they're stealing.


I wondered WTH is Quantum Gravity Research so I clicked the link. Two quick swipes down the homepage they're selling t-shirts and stickers.

Fark user imageView Full Size


This is how legit science is done, right?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: UberDave: I wish the thought level above me would think about me getting quad-teamed by a group of late 20s Japanese female models instead of thinking of me writing code to move boring-ass data from point A to point B for half the farking day.

Why so old?


Because by then they know what they're doing.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Plissken: Klee Irwin != scientists


https://rationalwiki.org/wiki/Klee_Ir​w​in
 
gbv23
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Good! They finally started reading The Seth Books by Jane Roberts from the 70's and 80's

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
