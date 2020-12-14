 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WDRB Louisville)   Um yeah, about those "winning" lottery tickets. It seems there were some typos   (wdrb.com) divider line
25
    More: Asinine, Louisville, Kentucky, International Game Technology, Lottery, Mega Millions, Scratchcard, Multi-State Lottery Association, Game, Copyright  
•       •       •

1256 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Dec 2020 at 3:50 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the tickets are bad but you kept selling them?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I enjoy a good practical joke, but I'd never buy one of those fake winning lottery tickets for someone. That's just mean.
 
aba
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yeah, fark that. If you knew and kept selling them, then you should have to honor it.
 
perigee
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

edmo: So the tickets are bad but you kept selling them?


Kentucky.
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size

Mountain Dew, Slim Jim and Astro Glide almost had the greatest day in corporate history.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

aba: Yeah, fark that. If you knew and kept selling them, then you should have to honor it.


It's no longer a printing error...it's a math error on the number of winning tickets vs. the intended odds.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
IMA SUE!
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Shocking.  It's never a misprint or "broken slot machine" when it doesn't pay out for months or years at a time.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You would think that the symbol for an unbound lottery image would be a big "VOID" or something.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's one of those tickets for those too lazy to scratch.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We will return to exciting conclusion of "The Producers" after this
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"The computer did it" should never be a valid claim in court for stuff like this.
 
farkmedown
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I have ticket number G131131. Is it worth anything?

///
 
MizzouGuy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
RENO 911! - Lottery
Youtube hpwesfKJ1AI
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
SUEDN1
probably already taken for a license plate.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"and I just started crying because, earlier this year, I fell off a ladder and it broke all of my ribs."
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Shocking.  It's never a misprint or "broken slot machine" when it doesn't pay out for months or years at a time.


Fark you. Pay me.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I enjoy a good practical joke, but I'd never buy one of those fake winning lottery tickets for someone. That's just mean.


That wouldn't work for me, at least not here.  All lotto tickets anyone plays here at The Golden Realm* are either from The Golden Realm or from the neighboring Hyrule.  Without serious copyright infringement, fake tickets wouldn't include the logos of those lottery commissions, and I'll just say "haha... good going guys... don't even think of putting this on YouTube"

On the other hand, if they were properly marked and winning tickets, and the poo in TFA happened to me, I would warm up the scanner, make copies of everything, and lawyer up.

* I'm still not revealing my real location.  Sorry.
 
Cheron
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So what about the reverse, ask for your money back on all losing tickets as they are invalid tickets due to a software error.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sources say authorities first became suspicious when it became clear the state would lose money....
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

aba: Yeah, fark that. If you knew and kept selling them, then you should have to honor it.


This.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm confused by TFA

They talk about Kentucky, and suddenly a bunch of Texans filed a lawsuit. Are Texans really driving to Louisville to buy lottery tickets at the 7/11?  Or was this a national lottery?
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Anyone running a lottery should have to carry insurance so when this happens the insurance pays out.  It also creates an outside agency (the insurance carrier) that will make sure lottery doesn't make mistakes like this because they can't just say 'oops'.  If a state screws up and their premiums go up.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I enjoy a good practical joke, but I'd never buy one of those fake winning lottery tickets for someone. That's just mean.


When powerball was new, my brother and his friends were away at a cabin and had bought tickets.  They took my brothers ticket and wrote his numbers down before the drawing.

Then later they made a big display of calling the number for the results and read my brothers numbers out to him.

Apparently he ran around the cabin for 15 minutes praising God, the universe whoever, telling everyone he loved them and would help them out and at one point started crying.  His friends said they had to draw straws to be the one to tell him because they felt so shiatty.

I wonder if he's ever fully recovered from that.  Imagine thinking you had won, and then you didn't.


Tl,dr:. Always check the result yourself if someone ever tells you you won (or lost)
 
whitroth
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sue the KY lottery, and the company that they contracted to give money to their buds who own the company, sorry, to administer the lottery. As in, sue them out of business.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.