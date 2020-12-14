 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some AI Weirdness)   Headline of the year - AI edition   (aiweirdness.com) divider line
6
    More: Strange, 2007 singles, ILOVEYOU, Tumbleweed, Space Shuttle, Killer Orchids Attack, Deadly Corpse Orchid, subject of GOOD things, lot of the generated headlines  
•       •       •

186 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 14 Dec 2020 at 10:36 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Desert mystery - what is this rock that looks like a plane ticket?
Fears rise of new dwarf hippo public relations disaster after rise in sightings
Mysterious Origin of Monster Deep-sea Toads Solved
What are 'dragon cats' and why they are getting hyped?


Jesus, who knew that an AI could pass the Turing test so effortlessly. Those are indistinguishable from actual headlines.

/or maybe real journalists have been failing the Turing test for a few years now?
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Christ, your blog sucks less than Sad Panda and Laughing Squid.

/ but not by much
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So it's official. Our AI is on a mescaline trip.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image 425x538]


I can call you Betty
And Betty, when you call me
You can call me AI
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: So it's official. Our AI is on a mescaline trip.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.