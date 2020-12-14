 Skip to content
(Common Dreams) NY Post attempts to publicly shame paramedic for nude modeling to make ends meet. Key word being "attempts"
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The NYPost article felt more like free advertising for her than anything else.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait... wait wait wait... People actually read the NY Post?

I'm shocked and appalled!
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Wait... wait wait wait... People actually read the NY Post?

I'm shocked and appalled!


Reason #345,785 of why I wouldn't buy the NY Post to wipe my ass with.  I'd pay more for toilet paper.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Um, where are the the pics?  We might be able to make some ends meet, ifyouknowwhatimeanandithinkyoudo
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The New York Post should have followed the advice of the current first lady:  Be best!
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Naido: Um, where are the the pics?  We might be able to make some ends meet, ifyouknowwhatimeanandithinkyoudo


Well, I'd willingly take a look at them.  She's cute:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theoceans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's not like she does anything shameful for money, like writing for the New York Post," tweeted Mikey Franklin

Ew, BURN!!
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always "this person is terrible because they debase themselves for money" and never "our economy is so farked up that people who are in a profession that should be gainful employment need to debase themselves for money just to survive."

Our country is just plain evil and I'm glad that people are sticking up for the young woman. Even 5 years ago she'd have been mostly shamed, it's good that people are catching on, now we just need political will to fix our broken country.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure they were totally outraged about the First Lady.
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember how the NY Post went after FLOTUS, and shamed and degraded her to no end?

Yeah, I don't wither.
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit..."either"
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fart_Machine: I'm sure they were totally outraged about the First Lady.


Dammit AGAIN!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fart_Machine: I'm sure they were totally outraged about the First Lady.


I thought they broke that story. I remember it was a cover story.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: It's always "this person is terrible because they debase themselves for money" and never "our economy is so farked up that people who are in a profession that should be gainful employment need to debase themselves for money just to survive."

Our country is just plain evil and I'm glad that people are sticking up for the young woman. Even 5 years ago she'd have been mostly shamed, it's good that people are catching on, now we just need political will to fix our broken country.


The mentality that sex workers and models are 'debasing themselves' is also pretty shiatty.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From I remember, the New York Post had advertisements for strip clubs in the sports section just about every day.

/I only read it for the sports coverage, I swear!
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordJiro: AdmirableSnackbar: It's always "this person is terrible because they debase themselves for money" and never "our economy is so farked up that people who are in a profession that should be gainful employment need to debase themselves for money just to survive."

Our country is just plain evil and I'm glad that people are sticking up for the young woman. Even 5 years ago she'd have been mostly shamed, it's good that people are catching on, now we just need political will to fix our broken country.

The mentality that sex workers and models are 'debasing themselves' is also pretty shiatty.


Also true and I should have changed the wording in the second example.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The NY Post isn't even fit to line birdcages.
 
red5ish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure the Post has the first lady's pics laminated to the insides of their bathroom stall doors.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20 years ago I was a nude model for the Carnegie Mellon art school. $25.00 an hour for three hours was the wealth of Croesus for a poor college student. fark anyone disparaging a person earning a legitimate buck.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'd be a shame if someone were to dox the fark out of this reporter and anyone that was involved in printing this.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You discover that first responders are so desparately underpaid that they have to take additional jobs to make a living.  Do you (a) make a huge fuss about that and profile multiple paramedics about their lives, profile the companies involved and see how much their CEOs make, and then win a Pulitzer or (b) find one that has an unusual job and make a shaming article about her.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in IT and my fricken OnlyFans site hasn't made me any extra money at all!
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how this guy found out about her side gig?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's shameful is working for the NY Post.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordJiro: AdmirableSnackbar: It's always "this person is terrible because they debase themselves for money" and never "our economy is so farked up that people who are in a profession that should be gainful employment need to debase themselves for money just to survive."

Our country is just plain evil and I'm glad that people are sticking up for the young woman. Even 5 years ago she'd have been mostly shamed, it's good that people are catching on, now we just need political will to fix our broken country.

The mentality that sex workers and models are 'debasing themselves' is also pretty shiatty.


Is it any worse than coal mining or roughnecking?  No.  It is actually better and safer.  Not as much radiation or heavy metals or weird chemicals or lung irritants in sex working or modeling.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wingedkat: I wonder how this guy found out about her side gig?


He was only on that site to get directions on how to get away from that site.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And if you think that paramedics and doctors during a pandemic aren't selling their bodies but people who take sexy pictures are.... look there'a bunch of qualifying details but the upshot is that you suck and should go fark yourself.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: What's shameful is working for the NY Post.


They pretty much do the same thing as a sex worker.

If they were smart, they would charge Trump and the GOP by the hour.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighOnCraic: From I remember, the New York Post had advertisements for strip clubs in the sports section just about every day.

/I only read it for the sports coverage, I swear!


Well tgey do have good Jets news.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If AOC really wanted to help Kwei she would do a shoot with her and give all the proceeds.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: 20 years ago I was a nude model for the Carnegie Mellon art school. $25.00 an hour for three hours was the wealth of Croesus for a poor college student. fark anyone disparaging a person earning a legitimate buck.


Do they hire middle aged fat men?  I will get naked for that kind of money too.
 
Lord_Moldypants
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
To sum up, ladies and gentlemen:

"Debasing" yourself for money = BAD

Debasing yourself for "democracy" and to protect an idiot man-child President = GOOD

Fark the NY Post.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Some people are attractive enough other people will pay to see them nude. Anyone writing articles about that being a scandal are just pissy because people would prefer to pay them to put their clothing back on...
 
bluejeansonfire [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
In the United States, if you are poor, you are charged for attempting to survive, both medically and financially.

If you succeed, they hate you for it and try to stop you from treading water.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You can't pay for that kind of exposure.

Well done, medic, well done.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Ragin' Asian: 20 years ago I was a nude model for the Carnegie Mellon art school. $25.00 an hour for three hours was the wealth of Croesus for a poor college student. fark anyone disparaging a person earning a legitimate buck.

Do they hire middle aged fat men?  I will get naked for that kind of money too.


From what I've seen on Model Mayhem, yes.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

joker420: If AOC really wanted to help Kwei she would do a shoot with her


I'll be in my bun...hnnngggg...nevermind.
 
ingo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Salmon: I'm in IT and my fricken OnlyFans site hasn't made me any extra money at all!


Nobody wants to pay to see a livestream of the cooling systems running on your racks.  They'll only pay to get heated up by your rack.


/Assumes rack
//Moobs don't count
///Except for certain websites
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm not surprised, the sewer fount that the NYPost relied on for stories, Trump, is about to dry up, so they need to go back to their shiatrag roots. They should just team up with 8chan and get it over with.
 
Watubi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
One day there will be a US president that has nude pics on the internet and it won't be scandalous.
 
red5ish
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Anybody who's ever taken a life drawing class has seen nude models and think nothing of it.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Naido: Um, where are the the pics?  We might be able to make some ends meet, ifyouknowwhatimeanandithinkyoudo


Link (NSFW)
 
mateomaui
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ingo: Salmon: I'm in IT and my fricken OnlyFans site hasn't made me any extra money at all!

Nobody wants to pay to see a livestream of the cooling systems running on your racks.  They'll only pay to get heated up by your rack.


/Assumes rack
//Moobs don't count
///Except for certain websites


Try putting bras on the racks, sometimes it's presentation more than anything. Be creative.
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I love the NY Post! Best bad headline writers in the biz. They were doing yellow journalism long before Fark ever tagged along for the ride!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lizyrd: Naido: Um, where are the the pics?  We might be able to make some ends meet, ifyouknowwhatimeanandithinkyoudo

Link (NSFW)


+1

It's been a while...
 
Dimensio
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Watubi: One day there will be a US president that has nude pics on the internet and it won't be scandalous.


Or maybe a President whose wife has nude pics on the Internet, but today we live in a world where the New York Post would endlessly attack both the President and his wife if such a thing happened.
 
Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Salmon: I'm in IT and my fricken OnlyFans site hasn't made me any extra money at all!


I'm in IT and I don't understand why a paramedic makes less money than IT people.. Seriously.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

joker420: If AOC really wanted to help Kwei she would do a shoot with her and give all the proceeds.


I see through your cunning plan, sir.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mrspeacock: lizyrd: Naido: Um, where are the the pics?  We might be able to make some ends meet, ifyouknowwhatimeanandithinkyoudo

Link (NSFW)

+1

It's been a while...


Guessing it's a Rick Roll?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dimensio: Watubi: One day there will be a US president that has nude pics on the internet and it won't be scandalous.

Or maybe a President whose wife has nude pics on the Internet, but today we live in a world where the New York Post would endlessly attack both the President and his wife if such a thing happened...as long as they're not Republican


FTFY
 
