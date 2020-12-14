 Skip to content
(CNN)   Breaking news from the Romero institute: Your home is a hotspot for COVID   (cnn.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, they needed a study to figure out that if someone in your house has it you might get it to!?!?!?!?


Up next on the Romero network: Water wet, cats aloof, and trump is a loser and a liar.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its also a hot spot for your mom.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Wait, they needed a study to figure out that if someone in your house has it you might get it to!?!?!?!?


It's hard enough convincing idiots that masks do something besides kill you with CO2 and covid...
 
Phoenix19851
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mine isn't.

I'm a divorced 35 year old who lives alone in his house.  No hotspots in my place.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes. This is why you take should precautions outside your home. Because once it's inside, you're all gettin' the 'rona.

Also, turns out that if you get it, you can also transmit it to friends and loved ones who visit your home, or whose homes you visit, or if you meet them at a third location.

If you're a super beta empathy cuck, you might even worry about transmitting it to a stranger through one of these avenues
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, duh.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Especially if your home is the White House.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/a farewell to feet
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA headline:

Your home is a hotspot for Covid-19, studies say

Hmm, I live alone, that seems unlikely.

TFA:

found homes where someone was sick with Covid-19 continued to be hotspots for virus transmission

yadontsay.jpg

*facepalm*
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My daughter had a positive test so she quarantined in her bedroom for 14 days. Mrs. Chronic and I got tested near the end of the quarantine and were negative, thankfully. But we were nervous as all hell. Every coughing fit, every time one of us felt flush or even really tired, we were wondering if this was it. (I'm sure everybody goes through that -- it's just that it was more real.) Anyway, the all-clear was sounded a couple of weeks ago.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Among others.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can joke about Romero all you want, but it takes prolonged, close contact to spread this and people seem to miss that point.  That gets drowned out over the outrage over people in a store without a mask.  Don't worry about the guy without a mask ordering a pound of ham at the deli you walked by.  Worry about the people you have prolonged contact with and keep that number to a minimum.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spouses were at higher risk than other family members, likely due to sleeping in the same room, intimacy and prolonged contact, according to the study published Monday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Next up for publication, their groundbreaking research into the correlation between sticking one's leg into a bear trap and winding up with the nickname "Stumpy".
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Stibium: SpectroBoy: Wait, they needed a study to figure out that if someone in your house has it you might get it to!?!?!?!?

It's hard enough convincing idiots that masks do something besides kill you with CO2 and covid...


I already solved that one. I cut some vents in to my mask.

/Chessmate scienceturds
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Phoenix19851: Mine isn't.

I'm a divorced 35 year old who lives alone in his house.  No hotspots in my place.


Maybe you should exercise then
 
taintbaggins
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Maybe your house, dirty bird.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Phoenix19851: Mine isn't.

I'm a divorced 35 year old who lives alone in his house.  No hotspots in my place.


Saddest flex of the day.
 
Stibium
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Don't worry about the guy without a mask ordering a pound of ham at the deli you walked by. Worry about the people you have prolonged contact with and keep that number to a minimum.


And the butcher who gets infected by Mr. Maskhole and then handles your meat is totally ok because you'll just be in and out in five minutes. Five minute rule.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ugh; multiple members of my family caught it over Thanksgiving weekend. They got together for Thanksgiving, which thank God isn't where it spread, or else it would have been much worse. Three family members caught it visiting infected relatives the next day.

I talked to my mom yesterday and implored her not to attend or have a gathering for Christmas. She told me she couldn't promise that. I guess having three relatives who got infected the day after the last gathering wasn't a close enough shave. And she's not someone who denies the dangers of this thing--but, ya know, "it's Christmas..."
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: You can joke about Romero all you want, but it takes prolonged, close contact to spread this and people seem to miss that point.  That gets drowned out over the outrage over people in a store without a mask.  Don't worry about the guy without a mask ordering a pound of ham at the deli you walked by.  Worry about the people you have prolonged contact with and keep that number to a minimum.


except the exposure needed is cumulative. So if you walk by a lot of unmasked people, your chances go up. That's why so many super market workers get it. 3 minutes with 5 unmasked people = 15 minutes exposure, and that's all it takes.

Don't kill people, wear a mask.
 
Creoena
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Phoenix19851: Mine isn't.

I'm a divorced 35 year old who lives alone in his house.  No hotspots in my place.

Saddest flex of the day.


Or the luckiest, depending on your view of marriage.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Jeebus Saves: You can joke about Romero all you want, but it takes prolonged, close contact to spread this and people seem to miss that point.  That gets drowned out over the outrage over people in a store without a mask.  Don't worry about the guy without a mask ordering a pound of ham at the deli you walked by.  Worry about the people you have prolonged contact with and keep that number to a minimum.

except the exposure needed is cumulative. So if you walk by a lot of unmasked people, your chances go up. That's why so many super market workers get it. 3 minutes with 5 unmasked people = 15 minutes exposure, and that's all it takes.

Don't kill people, wear a mask.


Except that casual, cumulative contact isn't the main way this is being spread.  Is there a chance, well sure.  But like this article is pointing out, it's the extended close contact that is the biggest problem.  That's why restaurants and bars are such a big issue.  That's why nursing homes have super high case counts.  Are supermarket workers getting it more than other groups, say, warehouse workers?  I'd wager you're more likely to get it from a coworker than a customer.  And let's not forget that masks do in fact protect the wearer.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: NotARocketScientist: Jeebus Saves: You can joke about Romero all you want, but it takes prolonged, close contact to spread this and people seem to miss that point.  That gets drowned out over the outrage over people in a store without a mask.  Don't worry about the guy without a mask ordering a pound of ham at the deli you walked by.  Worry about the people you have prolonged contact with and keep that number to a minimum.

except the exposure needed is cumulative. So if you walk by a lot of unmasked people, your chances go up. That's why so many super market workers get it. 3 minutes with 5 unmasked people = 15 minutes exposure, and that's all it takes.

Don't kill people, wear a mask.

Except that casual, cumulative contact isn't the main way this is being spread.  Is there a chance, well sure.  But like this article is pointing out, it's the extended close contact that is the biggest problem.  That's why restaurants and bars are such a big issue.  That's why nursing homes have super high case counts.  Are supermarket workers getting it more than other groups, say, warehouse workers?  I'd wager you're more likely to get it from a coworker than a customer. And let's not forget that masks do in fact protect the wearer.


Grocery store workers who interact with customers may be five times more likely to contract COVID-19 than their colleagues who don't have direct contact with customers, results of a recent study led by researchers from Harvard University show. But what do those Ivy League eggheads in their ivory towers know?
 
scalpod
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah, the *George* Romero institute.

Stupid COVID zombies...

/goes back to boarding up the windows
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: You can joke about Romero all you want, but it takes prolonged, close contact to spread this and people seem to miss that point.  That gets drowned out over the outrage over people in a store without a mask.  Don't worry about the guy without a mask ordering a pound of ham at the deli you walked by.  Worry about the people you have prolonged contact with and keep that number to a minimum.


Look, if I see a guy ordering a pound of ham, I'm gonna have prolonged contact with him. That guy knows how to party.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Jeebus Saves: NotARocketScientist: Jeebus Saves: You can joke about Romero all you want, but it takes prolonged, close contact to spread this and people seem to miss that point.  That gets drowned out over the outrage over people in a store without a mask.  Don't worry about the guy without a mask ordering a pound of ham at the deli you walked by.  Worry about the people you have prolonged contact with and keep that number to a minimum.

except the exposure needed is cumulative. So if you walk by a lot of unmasked people, your chances go up. That's why so many super market workers get it. 3 minutes with 5 unmasked people = 15 minutes exposure, and that's all it takes.

Don't kill people, wear a mask.

Except that casual, cumulative contact isn't the main way this is being spread.  Is there a chance, well sure.  But like this article is pointing out, it's the extended close contact that is the biggest problem.  That's why restaurants and bars are such a big issue.  That's why nursing homes have super high case counts.  Are supermarket workers getting it more than other groups, say, warehouse workers?  I'd wager you're more likely to get it from a coworker than a customer. And let's not forget that masks do in fact protect the wearer.

Grocery store workers who interact with customers may be five times more likely to contract COVID-19 than their colleagues who don't have direct contact with customers, results of a recent study led by researchers from Harvard University show. But what do those Ivy League eggheads in their ivory towers know?


Those eggheads aren't sure?  Seriously, seeing wording like that means that whoever did the study didn't find anything conclusive and they need to do more research.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Phoenix19851: Mine isn't.

I'm a divorced 35 year old who lives alone in his house.  No hotspots in my place.


Mine has managed to not be a hotspot even with 6 people, 2 of whom are essential workers.  Following the rules generally prevents problems...another nugget from the Romero file.
 
