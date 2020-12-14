 Skip to content
(The Bold Italic)   Chaos, censorship, and cigarette rationing: how 42 hours locked on a Carnival Cruise Line changed this author's life   (thebolditalic.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Pacific, Holland America Line, The Love Boat, Princess Cruises, Ship, Cruise ship, news broadcasts, last year  
rwellor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate people who call other people "snowflakes", but....

42 hours?
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Cruising isn't for everyone
2. Not all cruise lines are the same
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alternate title for the article: "How an insufferable twat deals with inconvenience".
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rwellor: I hate people who call other people "snowflakes", but....

42 hours?


42 hours wondering if you've caught something that will be the literal death of you while doing whatever?  I'd say that amps things up a wee bitty.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Once on the ship, I tried my best to be grateful, but the cruise ship's sad vegetarian menu made it hard. (Every night, I was eating either Parmesan butter noodles or frostbitten rye and cream of mushroom soup at Guy Fieri's "upscale" restaurant.) So, to avoid the depressing meals and germ-ridden buffets, I lived off nonperishables and prepackaged cereal. The whole time, I felt weak, tired, and irritable. At one point, I got so desperate that I ate wheat, even though I'm allergic, and got sick.

quizzicaldog.jpg
 
SouthParkCon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That article feels like it was written by a hipster douchebag stereotype rant copied off off some obscure r/youhaveneverheardofit subreddit.

hipstertips.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Alternate title for the article: "How an insufferable twat deals with inconvenience".


"Non-binary", vegetarian and doesn't eat wheat. Forty two hours without attention must have been hell.
 
KrustyKitten
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That was one high strung individual.
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: Once on the ship, I tried my best to be grateful, but the cruise ship's sad vegetarian menu made it hard. (Every night, I was eating either Parmesan butter noodles or frostbitten rye and cream of mushroom soup at Guy Fieri's "upscale" restaurant.) So, to avoid the depressing meals and germ-ridden buffets, I lived off nonperishables and prepackaged cereal. The whole time, I felt weak, tired, and irritable. At one point, I got so desperate that I ate wheat, even though I'm allergic, and got sick.

quizzicaldog.jpg


That is exactly the spot I stopped reading and said to my self, self, "you shall not..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This person sounds like a pain in in the ass.

"Their vegetarian menu sucked and I'm non-binary so that made it suck more and I had to get a free extra 2 days on a cruise ship. The horror, the horror"
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You can't handle being 42 hours?

What a whiny little b*tch
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
*being stuck
 
Blink
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That person sure had a lot of labels.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Meh, whining aside I thought it was an interesting read. A different perspective on this shiatshow. Thanks subs.

/some of you whining whiners are whining whiney-er than the main whiner.
 
Cary Granite
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SouthParkCon: That article feels like it was written by a hipster douchebag stereotype rant copied off off some obscure r/youhaveneverheardofit subreddit.

[hipstertips.files.wordpress.com image 500x618]


Best Halloween costume ever!!
 
kendelrio
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As someone who works on boats, the first time you realize the person they call "Captain" literally has the power to lock you down and restrict you and there are no appeals, no due process and you are where he (or she) wants you to be until they decide to let you go can be... unnerving... to say the least.
 
fakeaccount
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
TL;DR:  An ex-Mormon, nonbinary, vegetarian, gluten-allergic smoker still has nightmares about the time they were delayed from deboarding for several hours at the end of a luxury cruise they didn't have to pay for.  There was no Coronavirus.
 
Group W Bench
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kendelrio: As someone who works on boats, the first time you realize the person they call "Captain" literally has the power to lock you down and restrict you and there are no appeals, no due process and you are where he (or she) wants you to be until they decide to let you go can be... unnerving... to say the least.


I know, like high school!
 
kendelrio
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Group W Bench: kendelrio: As someone who works on boats, the first time you realize the person they call "Captain" literally has the power to lock you down and restrict you and there are no appeals, no due process and you are where he (or she) wants you to be until they decide to let you go can be... unnerving... to say the least.

I know, like high school!


Well, you mess with the bull.....
 
GallantPelham
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Perfecting a fake heart attack or stroke will usually get you out of anywhere and a quicker response in an emergency room.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

apotheosis27: 1. Cruising isn't for everyone
2. Not all cruise lines are the same


Came here to say this. This could be summed up with "Don't travel on Carnival.". Hell, our cruise was on Royal Caribbean, and the food and service were exceptional. No Guy Fieri branded bullshiat, and new entre choices every night.

kendelrio: As someone who works on boats, the first time you realize the person they call "Captain" literally has the power to lock you down and restrict you and there are no appeals, no due process and you are where he (or she) wants you to be until they decide to let you go can be... unnerving... to say the least.


i realized that on my cruise, and it didn't cause any issues at all. The worst offense was sneaking some liquor out of the bar so we could drink after last call.
 
