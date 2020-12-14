 Skip to content
 
(Vice)   Pornhub just purged all unverified content, culling roughly 9m out of 13.5 million clips and saving the lives of countless of kittens   (vice.com) divider line
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wait, Pornhub is that big?

Dang.  Well, now I guess you know that someone will create NewPorn.Hub or BDprnSLR now.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Meh...I prefer xhamster.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Meh...I prefer xhamster.


Same
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I was raised a Porntrex, I'll die a Porntrex man
 
LaViergeNoire [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I didn't RTFA but NY Times skewered them last week for having lots of underage and/or non consensual stuff up.
 
Esroc
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It sucks that such extreme measures had to be taken, but I can't be mad considering the reason for it.
 
Salmon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, there goes my extra cash - I'll just have to carry on my modelling career on OnlyFans exclusively.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pornhub said the videos will be removed pending verification and review

I want a job at PornHub.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well there goes all my saved URL's....

time to start a new srpeadsheet.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
BringBackThePorn.gif
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So that leaves like 8 videos I haven't watched.
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why would you download porn? The cloud is forever!

/forever......
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jake_lex
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's one of those things that you knew had to get them in trouble eventually.  I mean, allow anyone to post any video they have, regardless of where they got it? What could possibly go wrong?

I kind of told myself, to make myself feel a little better about it, that surely they had moderators who'd get rid of the really bad stuff, algorithms to check for videos that show child sexual abuse, but I guess not, or at least they weren't doing the job they should have.
 
treesloth
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: Wait, Pornhub is that big?

Dang.  Well, now I guess you know that someone will create NewPorn.Hub or BDprnSLR now.


I wonder how they would take money, then.  Bitcoin?  This is a case where the CC companies have a chance to do something genuinely good outside of their usual area of influence.  Good on them.
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Pornhub said the videos will be removed pending verification and review

I want a job at PornHub.


Oh no,

You do not want to be the guy who has to check files for a large porn company. What is seen cannot be unseen.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Only 13.5 million?

That seems low
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Esroc: It sucks that such extreme measures had to be taken, but I can't be mad considering the reason for it.


I think it's good that they did this for two reasons: One, because it was the only way to get abusive content off the site, and two, because now we get to see whose objections to Pornhub were principled opposition to unverified content and who is a puritanical moral crusader who is going to try to get porn banned no matter what.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Rozotorical: You do not want to be the guy who has to check files for a large porn company. What is seen cannot be unseen.


bbc.co.ukView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Won't somebody think of the step-siblings?
 
treesloth
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rozotorical: ArcadianRefugee: Pornhub said the videos will be removed pending verification and review

I want a job at PornHub.

Oh no,

You do not want to be the guy who has to check files for a large porn company. What is seen cannot be unseen.


Yeah... people that do that for Google, Facebook, etc get all kinds of screwed up.  But if deep psychological scarring, complete loss of respect for humanity, and the inability to become sexually aroused with another human make you hot, go apply.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Won't somebody think of the step-siblings?


she has

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LaViergeNoire: I didn't RTFA but NY Times skewered them last week for having lots of underage and/or non consensual stuff up.


Name one that doesn't have that. Hegre maybe?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LaViergeNoire: I didn't RTFA but NY Times skewered them last week for having lots of underage and/or non consensual stuff up.


The NYTimes also pointed out that X-Videos and X-Hamster are worse.  I'm glad to see the largest porno-dealing-monster lead the change to get non-consensual and illegal material removed.  I enjoy porn, but I want to do so without worrying that the fantasy I'm looking at isn't actually the worst day of someone's life.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
All fixed, those videos are gone forever now.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh no, where will I get my amateur porn... shot with diffuse lighting, a 4k digital camera, and set in a Malibu beach house?
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
9m = 9,000
9mm = 9,000,000

just saying
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Now the cable will never get fixed.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Oh no, where will I get my amateur porn... shot with diffuse lighting, a 4k digital camera, and set in a Malibu beach house?


I'll see if my mom has any laying around.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Now the cable will never get fixed.


it never does, but I am amazed to see that pizza does get delivered.
 
cleek
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Pornhub said the videos will be removed pending verification and review

I want a job at PornHub.


I knew a guy who had that job - screen user-submitted porn for illegal stuff.

he said it was truly  disgusting.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Verified users, according to the site, are those who have submitted a selfie of themselves holding a piece of paper with their username and pornhub.com (or the Mindgeek site they're signing up for) handwritten on it.

Good thing people don't have Photoshop or After Effects.
 
SaladMonkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jake_lex: It's one of those things that you knew had to get them in trouble eventually.  I mean, allow anyone to post any video they have, regardless of where they got it? What could possibly go wrong?

I kind of told myself, to make myself feel a little better about it, that surely they had moderators who'd get rid of the really bad stuff, algorithms to check for videos that show child sexual abuse, but I guess not, or at least they weren't doing the job they should have.


They did enough for plausible deniability i.e., "look at all that we're doing"  Then Nicholas Kristof wrote blistering opinion skewering pornhub and demonstrating that their efforts aren't even close to inadequate, much less adequate.  And, how real people suffer as a result (those stories were gut-wrenching).

Because the article was primarily anti-exploitation rather than blanket anti-porn, it proposed some solutions.  The primary one being a requirement for verification.  The article got enough traction that it forced Pornhub to actually do something meaningful.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Esroc: It sucks that such extreme measures had to be taken, but I can't be mad considering the reason for it.


it blows too
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cleek: ArcadianRefugee: Pornhub said the videos will be removed pending verification and review

I want a job at PornHub.

I knew a guy who had that job - screen user-submitted porn for illegal stuff.

he said it was truly  disgusting.


what's worse?

The people who work for the police department that have to view stuff, we can't even imagine. Imagine that job?

I know I can't imagine that, yet people do it.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

zerkalo: [media1.tenor.com image 498x256] [View Full Size image _x_]


Thanks to the PolTab, I can't watch that without thinking, "Oh God, Sarah [Sanders] is here!"
 
joker420
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Biden's America
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jake_lex: It's one of those things that you knew had to get them in trouble eventually.  I mean, allow anyone to post any video they have, regardless of where they got it? What could possibly go wrong?

I kind of told myself, to make myself feel a little better about it, that surely they had moderators who'd get rid of the really bad stuff, algorithms to check for videos that show child sexual abuse, but I guess not, or at least they weren't doing the job they should have.


It sounds like they weren't doing the worst at it though - 118 instances on pornhub compared to 84 million instances on facebook (if I read the article right). Facebook should really get its shiat together.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: LaViergeNoire: I didn't RTFA but NY Times skewered them last week for having lots of underage and/or non consensual stuff up.

The NYTimes also pointed out that X-Videos and X-Hamster are worse.  I'm glad to see the largest porno-dealing-monster lead the change to get non-consensual and illegal material removed.  I enjoy porn, but I want to do so without worrying that the fantasy I'm looking at isn't actually the worst day of someone's life.


I think that the reason a lot of people went to Pornhub and other sites like that instead of other shadier sites on the web is because you trusted that anything you saw there was at least somewhat screened, so that it's not, as you said, the recording of an actual rape or sexual assault, and doesn't involve children.  The NYTimes article, among with other stories that have been circulating for a while, showed that Pornhub did not deserve that trust.
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wait, what?  There's PORN?  On the Internet?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

joker420: Biden's America


But is it?

I think he's just a puppet. There's someone above him pulling the strings.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

treesloth: Rozotorical: ArcadianRefugee: Pornhub said the videos will be removed pending verification and review

I want a job at PornHub.

Oh no,

You do not want to be the guy who has to check files for a large porn company. What is seen cannot be unseen.

Yeah... people that do that for Google, Facebook, etc get all kinds of screwed up.  But if deep psychological scarring, complete loss of respect for humanity, and the inability to become sexually aroused with another human make you hot, go apply.


Huh. So they should hire the already damaged.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Listen, and understand. My penis is out there. It can't be bargained with. It can't be reasoned with. It doesn't feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And it absolutely will not stop, ever, until I am dead.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yeah, like all those step-moms are "verified."
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is also a good thing for the models.  Now, they can control more of their intellectual property on the site without having someone upload a free version of it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I just finished watching a riveting documentary about a girl who is forced to resort to extreme measures in order to get her step brother to let her use the TV remote.
 
