(NYPost)   "My dog ate my homework...and I have video to prove it"   (nypost.com) divider line
    Of Mice and Men, John Steinbeck, Novella, Great Depression  
1 hour ago  
i'll save everyone from having to click to NY Post link
Fark user imageView Full Size

/yeah, they did it
 
sdkOyOte
1 hour ago  
Yeah...
figured it might be a Husky...
many other kinds of doggoes do thiss, but Huskies got some serious learning to do...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


troublemakers...
 
Bruscar
1 hour ago  
In the seventh grade I turned in the chewed, slobbery remains of a homework assignment. When the teacher looked aghast and demanded to know why I handed the mess to her, I replied "Because I knew that, if I didn't bring it in, you wouldn't believe me."

Later in the year, she went around the room and had us all state the career we hoped to have as adults. The usual answers (nurse, firefighter etc.) were broken up several students in when a young man stated he wanted to be a sanitation engineer. Angry, she snapped "That's probably where you'll end up."

There were more standard answers (teacher, electrician, etc.) when a different young man, whom I will call Tom, stated it had always been his dream to grow up to be a pimp. This comment elicited a lecture about our generation, how we were the worst class she had ever taught, and so on. More people declared ordinary job interests. The final student, a female, replied "My goal is to work for Tom."
 
ng2810
1 hour ago  
I call BS: I'm Filipino and I know for a fact we don't keep dogs inside the house. They're disease-ridded vermin full of ticks and lice that no human in their right mind would touch. And designer dogs like a Huskey and Pug?Yeah right. Totally BS.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
1 hour ago  
This thread is relevant to my interests.
 
valenumr
1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: This thread is relevant to my interests.


User name checks out?
 
Fox10456
1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: This thread is relevant to my interests.


Print this out and frame it.
 
stuffy
1 hour ago  
Covering it in peanut butter helps.
 
puffy999
1 hour ago  
When I was a kid, my cat got in my backpack and pulled out my homework and tore it to pieces.
 
ktybear
1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: This thread is relevant to my interests.


You've had a long wait
 
Salmon
1 hour ago  
The real story is that they have cctv in their boys-of-that-age's bedroom.

The dog probably ate those papers like the socks that those kids have run out of.
 
EL EM
1 hour ago  
It wasn't the pug.
 
Snaptastic
56 minutes ago  
Meh, I had my homework sucked out of the back of a C-130.

I had to go, despite having a bunch of work to do. The teacher complimented me on having the most original excuse she has ever seen. I presented her with a statement from members of the crew stating that they saw my homework go out the back.

In retrospect, it is funny that anyone signed a paper from a distraught teenage girl fretting over her lost homework on a fam ride.
 
HoratioGates
49 minutes ago  

ng2810: I call BS: I'm Filipino and I know for a fact we don't keep dogs inside the house. They're disease-ridded vermin full of ticks and lice that no human in their right mind would touch. And designer dogs like a Huskey and Pug?Yeah right. Totally BS.


You sound like you are fun at parties.
 
Billy Liar
43 minutes ago  

sdkOyOte: Yeah...
figured it might be a Husky...
many other kinds of doggoes do thiss, but Huskies got some serious learning to do...
[Fark user image 800x1067]
[Fark user image 650x867]
[Fark user image 650x823]
[Fark user image 720x960]

troublemakers...


He tole that teachin' lady
 
abhorrent1
32 minutes ago  

sdkOyOte: Yeah...
figured it might be a Husky...
many other kinds of doggoes do thiss, but Huskies got some serious learning to do...
[Fark user image 800x1067]
[Fark user image 650x867]
[Fark user image 650x823]
[Fark user image 720x960]

troublemakers...


I had a Husky for 16 years. Never had a problem with him doing things like that but he was a murderous MFer outside. I lost count of the number of rabbits, squirrels, possums, raccoons etc that met their end in out back yard. It had to be in the hundreds over his lifetime.
 
sdkOyOte
26 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: sdkOyOte: Yeah...
figured it might be a Husky...
many other kinds of doggoes do thiss, but Huskies got some serious learning to do...
[Fark user image 800x1067]
[Fark user image 650x867]
[Fark user image 650x823]
[Fark user image 720x960]

troublemakers...

I had a Husky for 16 years. Never had a problem with him doing things like that but he was a murderous MFer outside. I lost count of the number of rabbits, squirrels, possums, raccoons etc that met their end in out back yard. It had to be in the hundreds over his lifetime.


My bro-in-laws husky was like that, he'd lay out in the yard still and quiet...  cat, rabbit, squirrel, it was gonna get got. He also stashed loaves of bread he stole all over the yard. The white guy att the end has taken out lots of mice and voles, gave me a squirrel head once, and nailed a troublesome neighborhood groundhog...    he has no issue or quarrel with rabbits. Not sure why, but he seems to have a rapport with them, or non aggression pact.
 
snowjack
26 minutes ago  
NYPost link?
Hold on a sec, I'm checking whether dogs really exist.
 
