(Some Guy)   Here it is, AAA's annual list of Tips for Driving in the Winter. Which, of course, you only need to read if you don't own a 4-wheel drive vehicle, since 4 wheel drive vehicles are magical and snow/ice have no effect on them at all   (exchange.aaa.com)
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I HAVE 4 WHEEL DRIVE!

What do you have?

HONDA CR-V!

You actually have a mild all-wheel-drive system that...

4 WHEEL DRIVE!!!!

/on OEM all-season tires, too
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If you see a patch of ice, you should slam your brakes on.  That way you lose control of the vehicles direction.  It's very exciting.

You should also try to go as slowly as possible on snow so that other people will run into you and you can collect lots of insurance settlements.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We get snow roughly every four years and everything shuts down if there is .25 inches of snow.

Makes sense, though. City has no equipment to clear the snow and no one knows how to drive in it.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The local Main St was four lanes wide. The only place to put snow was the center of the roadway (and scoop it away overnight) making it a two-lane road.

This fool thought he could cross from one parking lot to another - 4-wheel drive, ya know. Must have seen too many commercials.

Wound up hanging on the snow bank with all four wheels in the air.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

in canada we do that for fun.

You should also try to go as slowly as possible on snow so that other people will run into you and you can collect lots of insurance settlements.


in canada we do that for fun.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Be predictable and use indicators.
That is the best one I've got.
Drive like g-force is your kryptonite, if you feel any you will die, because any sort of lateral g's are what you are trying to avoide. Or at least any drastic movements starting, stopping, or turning.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I HAVE 4 WHEEL DRIVE!

What do you have?

HONDA CR-V!

You actually have a mild all-wheel-drive system that...

4 WHEEL DRIVE!!!!

/on OEM all-season tires, too


I have 4WD (Jeep life 4ever) but all cars have 4 brakes.  It helps you go.  It does NOT help you stop.  That's where people get into trouble with the false sense of security it seems to give some people.

/rarely use 4WD for snow anyway
//that's for the trails
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Need momentum, get it up to at least 60 mph.  Just in case.  Most of those commercials show vehicles hitting powdery snow, not hard packed axle snapping stuff.

This fool thought he could cross from one parking lot to another - 4-wheel drive, ya know. Must have seen too many commercials.

Wound up hanging on the snow bank with all four wheels in the air.


Need momentum, get it up to at least 60 mph.  Just in case.  Most of those commercials show vehicles hitting powdery snow, not hard packed axle snapping stuff.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
While driving through a blizzard I told my wife that you just have to do everything in moderation, don't break to hard, don't steer hard and easy on the gas. Then I realized that I was about to pass my turn off so I jammed on the brakes, cut the wheel hard, stomped on the gas and fishtailed around an off ramp.
She said "I thought you said not to do that."
I replied " Not unless you know what you are doing"
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Pretty sure if a person drives fast enough the tires heat up and stick to the ice.

/May have to -30 or below to work.
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
30 cm of snow overnight, plows haven't been out on the highways yet and most are snow covered with icy patches? Well of course that means drive like it's still the middle of summer and do at at least 120 km/h in the middle lane with all seasons on your car. Screw the other people on the road. I've got to get to Costco before they run out of that special on Mountain Dew.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: If you see a patch of ice, you should slam your brakes on.  That way you lose control of the vehicles direction.  It's very exciting.

You should also try to go as slowly as possible on snow so that other people will run into you and you can collect lots of insurance settlements.


I drive a 30+yo lifted jeep. That's likely to happen regardless of braking. Exciting certainly is the word for it.

For your second point, you forgot to mention turning your hazards on. As long as you publicly acknowledge your inability to safely drive under the current conditions, you are absolved of any responsibility for driving safely and aren't required to pull off the road.

/That's a much larger pet poove of mine than it has any right to be.
//Good on you for recognizing that you're a hazard, but that's just step one.
///Next step should be, stop being a hazard.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

nekom: NikolaiFarkoff: I HAVE 4 WHEEL DRIVE!

What do you have?

HONDA CR-V!

You actually have a mild all-wheel-drive system that...

4 WHEEL DRIVE!!!!

/on OEM all-season tires, too

I have 4WD (Jeep life 4ever) but all cars have 4 brakes.  It helps you go.  It does NOT help you stop.  That's where people get into trouble with the false sense of security it seems to give some people.

/rarely use 4WD for snow anyway
//that's for the trails


In town, 4wd is strictly for getting out of whatever hole I dug for myself in 2wd. Or whatever hole someone else dug for themselves. Every year I'm baffled at the little sports cars on the shoulder of the interstate, up to the panels in slush. Not baffled as to how they got stuck there, that's obvious. I want to know how they got as far as the interstate in the first place.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: nekom: NikolaiFarkoff: I HAVE 4 WHEEL DRIVE!

What do you have?

HONDA CR-V!

You actually have a mild all-wheel-drive system that...

4 WHEEL DRIVE!!!!

/on OEM all-season tires, too

I have 4WD (Jeep life 4ever) but all cars have 4 brakes.  It helps you go.  It does NOT help you stop.  That's where people get into trouble with the false sense of security it seems to give some people.

/rarely use 4WD for snow anyway
//that's for the trails

In town, 4wd is strictly for getting out of whatever hole I dug for myself in 2wd. Or whatever hole someone else dug for themselves. Every year I'm baffled at the little sports cars on the shoulder of the interstate, up to the panels in slush. Not baffled as to how they got stuck there, that's obvious. I want to know how they got as far as the interstate in the first place.


Watching rear wheel drive muscle cars with out of state plates pass me on I-70 when I worked at the ski resorts became a game of "how long till I see them in the ditch"
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Buy snow tires.

/Hakkapeliitta R3
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
4 wheel drive, does not mean 4 wheel stop.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


/lives in snow country
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
laughs in Canadian
 
Cleffer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You drive within the means of your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. You don't know the condition of the vehicle in front of you or what kind of condition the driver is in. Yes, maybe the vehicle or driver shouldn't be out on the road, but there it is, and there you are. Now is not the time to make a point. Just get to your destination safely. Don't tailgate. Be patient. Those 30 seconds you save aren't EVER worth it.

Not to mention, you're probably going to work. What the fark you so excited for?
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If you don't go to an empty parking lot or street to drift your vehicles at least once a year you should. No better way of feeling out the point you lose traction.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I'd rather have AWD with traction control than 4WD.

What do you have?

HONDA CR-V!

You actually have a mild all-wheel-drive system that...

4 WHEEL DRIVE!!!!

/on OEM all-season tires, too


I'd rather have AWD with traction control than 4WD.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I remember years ago as a new driver... One day it snowed and mom asked me to drive her to work because she didn't feel save driving in it.

So I was happy to drive her.

On the way home I took an S turn too quickly and slammed my Qtr panel into a guard-rail and busted up the back end of my car.

Thanks Mom!
 
taintbaggins
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My spunky little CrossTrek will smoke your 4x4 in the snow.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Learn it, live it, love it.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
20 Car Pile-up set to Benny Hill
Youtube 3IxroxDO8g8
 
El_Dan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I farking hate people who do that. Like, if it's snowing and you feel you can't safely drive more than 15 mph, get off the road.

/also applies to people who just stop/slow way down because they urgently need to respond to a text or something

You should also try to go as slowly as possible on snow so that other people will run into you and you can collect lots of insurance settlements.

I drive a 30+yo lifted jeep. That's likely to happen regardless of braking. Exciting certainly is the word for it.

For your second point, you forgot to mention turning your hazards on. As long as you publicly acknowledge your inability to safely drive under the current conditions, you are absolved of any responsibility for driving safely and aren't required to pull off the road.

/That's a much larger pet poove of mine than it has any right to be.
//Good on you for recognizing that you're a hazard, but that's just step one.
///Next step should be, stop being a hazard.


I farking hate people who do that. Like, if it's snowing and you feel you can't safely drive more than 15 mph, get off the road.

/also applies to people who just stop/slow way down because they urgently need to respond to a text or something
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I may move up to Alaska in the next year or so, I'm thinking a Mazda Miata will be my best bet. Or a Harley.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I remember going to the Lake Tahoe area a few years back, so the dog could experience snow for the first time.  It was late in the season so you had to drive out of town, into the mountains, to find snow.

It was great seeing all the cars from LA, with RWD on summer tires, stopped randomly on the side of this tiny mountain road, at whatever point they realized they can't go any farther.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The way I see it, I am very aware of my snow driving capabilities. What I am unsure of is everyone else's snow driving capabilities. Therefore if it snows, I stay off the road now. No need to be out there unless its important.

Thank goodness I live down south where it doesn't snow. If it snows an inch, the whole state closes down. No where to drive to anyway.

Yippieee!!!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.