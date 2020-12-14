 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   News headlines that will have the opposite of the intended effect, Brexit edition: Britons told not to stockpile food ahead of January   (bbc.com) divider line
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Great. The same people that boil their meat, don't brush their teeth, and have tabloids full of incest stories are gonna panic.
 
Herbie555 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Relax, Ireland is practically a suburb of Great Britain - that's why they've always been allies.  They can borrow food, no problem.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Great. The same people that boil their meat, don't brush their teeth, and have tabloids full of incest stories are gonna panic.


Appalachia?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Herbie555: Relax, Ireland is practically a suburb of Great Britain - that's why they've always been allies.  They can borrow food, no problem.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Brexit apologist.... ASSEMBLE! *it's a three-alarm fire*

/rapunzel, rapunzel!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When governments tell you to not stockpile is exactly when you should start stockpiling.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HempHead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loo paper is what they need to be stockpiling.
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you trust the government of habitual liars at your own peril.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the other hand, you should load up on wine, spirits and other imported alcohol because they will be infinitely more expensive ... If you can find them.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herbie555: Relax, Ireland is practically a suburb of Great Britain - that's why they've always been allies.  They can borrow food, no problem.


I can just imagine ireland sharing tons and tons of food just for the UK to find out it's 100% vegemite or some other barely edible substance.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoodHomer: When governments tell you to not stockpile is exactly when you should start stockpiling.


Especially when the Tories are telling you not to stockpile, because they would want the wealthy to benefit first and have everyone else fight over what scraps are left.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skip, skip, skip to the loo,
Skip, skip, skip to the loo,
Skip, skip, skip to the loo,
Skip to the loo, my darling!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brokenseas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kendelrio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: Herbie555: Relax, Ireland is practically a suburb of Great Britain - that's why they've always been allies.  They can borrow food, no problem.

I can just imagine ireland sharing tons and tons of food just for the UK to find out it's 100% vegemite or some other barely edible substance.


Like potatoes?
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're gonna need Guillotines in every city; so I put in a stockpile of 2x8's, pulleys and rope... Maybe use snow plow blades... Et voila, le National Razor!  Should stand up nicely in the bed of a F-350 dually!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am getting a feeling that Brexit might not have been well planned.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dover already has made the news for having miles of Lorries lined up in a pre-Brexit rush for companies to get supplies before Brexit.

I'm going to go out on a limb here and predict that once Brexit happens, paperwork for each and every truck coming in won't improve the situation.

I'd stockpile food if I was a Brit.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: Herbie555: Relax, Ireland is practically a suburb of Great Britain - that's why they've always been allies.  They can borrow food, no problem.

I can just imagine ireland sharing tons and tons of food just for the UK to find out it's 100% vegemite or some other barely edible substance.


Vegemite is Australian.  Marmite is what you're thinking of.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: Dover already has made the news for having miles of Lorries lined up in a pre-Brexit rush for companies to get supplies before Brexit.

I'm going to go out on a limb here and predict that once Brexit happens, paperwork for each and every truck coming in won't improve the situation.

I'd stockpile food if I was a Brit.


I have a buddy that saw this covid stuff happening and wanted to stockpile a bit of food so he did a costco run and got fruit bars, canned stuff, and general non perishables or long lasting food items just in case.
He's a single fellow so a single pack of various non-perishables from costco is still more food than he can reasonably eat in a decent amount of time. It has almost been a year now and he's still eating those bloody fruit bars.

It's wise to have a fair bit of non-perishable food, things that'll last etc, but let my friend's pain be a lesson to everybody, maybe buy a reasonable amount. Chances are that you won't need a two year supply of fruit bars.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murkanen: Juc: Herbie555: Relax, Ireland is practically a suburb of Great Britain - that's why they've always been allies.  They can borrow food, no problem.

I can just imagine ireland sharing tons and tons of food just for the UK to find out it's 100% vegemite or some other barely edible substance.

Vegemite is Australian.  Marmite is what you're thinking of.


ah, you're right, that's the one. Thank you :)
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
from Imgflip Meme Generator
 
Herbie555 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And just so people don't think I'm a total idiot:
Eurotrip Manchester United football team
Youtube VdP0JXZpbx0
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Swampmaster: We're gonna need Guillotines in every city; so I put in a stockpile of 2x8's, pulleys and rope... Maybe use snow plow blades... Et voila, le National Razor!  Should stand up nicely in the bed of a F-350 dually!


Whoa guillotines in every town.
That sounds like such a big effort that the thought of it has me a bit stressed, so I figured I'd calm down with a nice relaxing asmr video.

The crinkling sounds are phenomenally soothing. I have no clue why.
CVS Recycling Process, Scrap Shredder Tests, Car Shredding
Youtube cqVuwN7dy5w
 
polle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Everyone knows it's a mess but lets do it anyway .
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Herbie555: Relax, Ireland is practically a suburb of Great Britain - that's why they've always been allies.  They can borrow food, no problem.

[Fark user image 706x941]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Cubansaltyballs: Great. The same people that boil their meat, don't brush their teeth, and have tabloids full of incest stories are gonna panic.

Appalachia?


Hey now, that's offensive stereotyping!

don't you know that the toothbrush was actually INVENTED there?!

/Anywhere else it would have been called a teethbrush
 
Brokenseas
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh god he's here.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Brokenseas: Oh god he's here.


That's my secret. I'm always here.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Herbie555: Relax, Ireland is practically a suburb of Great Britain - that's why they've always been allies.  They can borrow food, no problem.

[Fark user image image 706x941]


I read that as Fire Island. Suck it!
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Herbie555: And just so people don't think I'm a total idiot:
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/VdP0JXZp​bx0?start=289]


I got the reference. Love that movie.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Herbie555: Relax, Ireland is practically a suburb of Great Britain - that's why they've always been allies.  They can borrow food, no problem.

[Fark user image 706x941]


So, I take it that photo was for your PornHub verification....
 
Brokenseas
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Brokenseas: Oh god he's here.

That's my secret. I'm always here.



4:40 am London time.  Posting on Fark.com.

This is why we don't think you actually live in Britain.  It's only 11:40 in Ontario.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Brokenseas: Carter Pewterschmidt: Brokenseas: Oh god he's here.

That's my secret. I'm always here.


4:40 am London time.  Posting on Fark.com.

This is why we don't think you actually live in Britain.  It's only 11:40 in Ontario.


So what about Iron DeHaviliand? He claims to be from Scotland, where it is also twenty to five in the morning.

Why didn't you call him out? Why is it okay for him to post in the middle of the night but when I do it its suspicious?
 
MBooda
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Murkanen:

Vegemite is Australian.

You mean Wiener schnitzel.

/wieners
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Anecdotally, every person I know in the UK has a Brexit Closet where they have been stockpiling essentials for at least the past few months.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Brokenseas: Oh god he's here.


sorry. i should've broken the alarm.
 
Brokenseas
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Brokenseas: Carter Pewterschmidt: Brokenseas: Oh god he's here.

That's my secret. I'm always here.


4:40 am London time.  Posting on Fark.com.

This is why we don't think you actually live in Britain.  It's only 11:40 in Ontario.

So what about Iron DeHaviliand? He claims to be from Scotland, where it is also twenty to five in the morning.

Why didn't you call him out? Why is it okay for him to post in the middle of the night but when I do it its suspicious?



A Scotsman drunkenly posting on Fark.com at 1:35am Aberdeenshire time?  I can relate.  Dude's already headed to bed.

A Tory posting on Fark.com at 4:40am supposedly on London time?  Uh huh.  Sure.  How's the weather in Hamilton?  Or are you in Windsor?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How much beans and black tea can the Brits consume?

It's like the hours of 7-11:30AM are designated national fart time.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The BBC on World War II rationingWe often think of rationing as a 'starvation diet' but the daily calorific value was around 3000 calories. This is up to 1000 more than we are recommended today - so was it still good for us?

There's no problem here ...
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Brokenseas: Carter Pewterschmidt: Brokenseas: Carter Pewterschmidt: Brokenseas: Oh god he's here.

That's my secret. I'm always here.


4:40 am London time.  Posting on Fark.com.

This is why we don't think you actually live in Britain.  It's only 11:40 in Ontario.

So what about Iron DeHaviliand? He claims to be from Scotland, where it is also twenty to five in the morning.

Why didn't you call him out? Why is it okay for him to post in the middle of the night but when I do it its suspicious?


A Scotsman drunkenly posting on Fark.com at 1:35am Aberdeenshire time?  I can relate.  Dude's already headed to bed.

A Tory posting on Fark.com at 4:40am supposedly on London time?  Uh huh.  Sure.  How's the weather in Hamilton?  Or are you in Windsor?


London.

And not London Ontario.

And what would it matter? I post facts and evidence. What would it matter where I was, they're still true. Why the attempt to discredit me by lying about where I am so you don't have to address the uncomfortable truths I have posted?

And it's now after five so I am going to bed.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
goodfoodstories.comView Full Size
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Juc: Murkanen: Juc: Herbie555: Relax, Ireland is practically a suburb of Great Britain - that's why they've always been allies.  They can borrow food, no problem.

I can just imagine ireland sharing tons and tons of food just for the UK to find out it's 100% vegemite or some other barely edible substance.

Vegemite is Australian.  Marmite is what you're thinking of.

ah, you're right, that's the one. Thank you :)


Marmite is produced and consumed in the UK, I'm not sure you can even buy it here in Ireland
 
Bungles [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Anecdotally, every person I know in the UK has a Brexit Closet where they have been stockpiling essentials for at least the past few months.


The pandemic was very convenient to convert the 2019 Brexit Cupboard into a Pandemic Cupboard when true leaving was postponed, and easy to convert back.
 
