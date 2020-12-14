 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   London to move to tier 3, will also be given a points deduction for next season   (bbc.com) divider line
12
    More: News, BBC, BBC World News, BBC News, BBC Online, BBC World Service, BBC Four, Eswatini's PM, Covid vaccine  
•       •       •

901 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Dec 2020 at 4:05 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Maybe a little too much BBC is being given away in foggy olde London Towne.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So much for Boris saving Christmas, LOL.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Have they tried reducing the amount of testing?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Archive - Londinium
Youtube javNyyatPac

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list​=​PL613B7BEA538CBC59
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

olapbill: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x474]


Came for the Ted Lasso references. Leaving satisfied.

Please have a biscuit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm sure Boris can negotiate an exit from covid
 
togaman2k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They open the season away at Doncaster. Far cry from the usual Wasps, Quins, or Chiefs.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The English are feeling the pinch in relation to recent threats and have therefore raised their security level from "Miffed" to "Peeved." Soon, though, security levels may be raised yet again to "Irritated" or even "A Bit Cross." The English have not been "A Bit Cross" since the blitz in 1940 when tea supplies nearly ran out. Covid-19 has been re-categorized from "Tiresome" to "A Bloody Nuisance." The last time the British issued a "Bloody Nuisance" warning level was in 1588, when threatened by the Spanish Armada.


The Scots have raised their threat level from "Pissed Off" to "Let's Get the Bastards." They don't have any other levels. This is the reason they have been used on the front line of the British army for the last 300 years.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Way too many people not taking it seriously in my part of London. I'm enraged with several of my neighbours. I've spoken pretty fking sharply to a couple of them.
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lady J: Way too many people not taking it seriously in my part of London. I'm enraged with several of my neighbours. I've spoken pretty fking sharply to a couple of them.


so a couple of tsk tsks and a smattering of "well I never"s then?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.