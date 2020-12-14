 Skip to content
Headline of the year voting!

(Fox 5 New York)   Milk and bread. MILK and BREAD. MIIIIILLLLLLK AAAANNNNND BREEEAAAAAD   (fox5ny.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
french toast French Toast FRENCH TOAST
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And a stick of butter.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In all seriousness - this is a welcome storm. If this materializes properly (and by properly I mean snowmageddon), it will be more snow than we got (SE PA) in the last two winters combined.

Yes please. More like this.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
 F*ck i knew I should have gotten that snowblower I saw on sale a few months ago.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Bread & Milk" -THE ORIGINAL VIDEO- vicdibitetto.net
Youtube i6zaVYWLTkU
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: And a stick of butter.


Family guy a loaf of bread a container of milk and a stick of butter
Youtube WiFo_QIZYa0
 
Cleffer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FRENCH TOAST WARNING.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Ambivalence: And a stick of butter.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/WiFo_QIZ​Ya0]


Ugh, get outta here with the young people crap. I'm old school.

Sesame Street: I Can Remember (Bread, Milk, Butter)
Youtube MNghp9tPXjo
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ah, snow forecast for New York. It's officially winter. Snowed here first week of September.

/East Bumfark
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

educated: In all seriousness - this is a welcome storm. If this materializes properly (and by properly I mean snowmageddon), it will be more snow than we got (SE PA) in the last two winters combined.

Yes please. More like this.


Nah.....snow sucks. Especially since 0.2% of the Philly metro area know how to drive in it. Even the farking snow plows don't know how to handle it.

/from Wisconsin
//Hate snow and cold
///Seriously...fark this white shiat
 
da3ve
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have long preferred milk and blood.

Drunken Milkman
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: F*ck i knew I should have gotten that snowblower I saw on sale a few months ago.


Here in the ATL I ordered my first snow shovel, with absolutely no snow or ice in the forecast and....snowmageddon happened.  Delivery was delayed like 5 days due to the ice/snow lol.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just love how this is a story because... it is happening to New York and Connecticut?

Is that the reason?
 
Blink
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Always a classic:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H0Tpo​N​bMsa8
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cookiedough
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Atlantic Canadians get STORM CHIPS
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Milk & Cereal by G.Love & Special Sauce
Youtube 2vyi7dGyupw
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dammit, missed it by this " " much!
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: thealgorerhythm: Ambivalence: And a stick of butter.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/WiFo_QIZ​Ya0]

Ugh, get outta here with the young people crap. I'm old school.

[YouTube video: Sesame Street: I Can Remember (Bread, Milk, Butter)]


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Another campy 70s throwback to appeal to Generation X.
 
cookiedough
‘’ 1 minute ago  

eagles95: educated: In all seriousness - this is a welcome storm. If this materializes properly (and by properly I mean snowmageddon), it will be more snow than we got (SE PA) in the last two winters combined.

Yes please. More like this.

Nah.....snow sucks. Especially since 0.2% of the Philly metro area know how to drive in it. Even the farking snow plows don't know how to handle it.

/from Wisconsin
//Hate snow and cold
///Seriously...fark this white shiat


Nova Scotian. In high school our driving teacher took us out regularly in snow storms so we'd learn.
Turn the wheels INTO the skid
 
Lord Dimwit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
