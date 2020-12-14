 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the year voting!

(Washington Post)   Good news, everybody. You can finally take that vacation to Sudan you've always dreamed of taking   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
21
    More: Spiffy, Sudan, Osama bin Laden, Al-Qaeda, much Sudan, Omar al-Bashir, U.S. Congress, part of the Trump administration, victims' families  
•       •       •

413 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Dec 2020 at 9:50 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Captain Scratch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the libertarian dream. They should all go there.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Id go if i could do excavation work there, but not for a vacation.  I once studied ancient skulls that were uncovered from that area.  I cant remember if they were 2 thousand or 4 thousand years old, but it was a neat research project.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm more of a South Sudan man, myself.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But I haven't even been to Afghanistan yet!
 
the_rhino [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's beautiful there this time of year
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm more of a Hotel Rwanda girl myself. the pools there are amazing.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: I'm more of a Hotel Rwanda girl myself. the pools there are amazing.


I'm looking to take a Holiday in Cambodia.

/I've actually been there, albeit briefly.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sue-Dan, what is your pronoun?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sweet! I can rebuild my baby formula factory once more!
 
Dryad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So, no longer a sponsor of terrorism elsewhere, only an internal genocide - an ethnic purge that ranks among the longest and worst in human history.
But that is totes ok by us, as long as you don't export any of it, right?
 
Dryad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

the_rhino: It's beautiful there this time of year


Its right in that sweet spot between Malaria season and Yellow Fever season.
 
joker420
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Detroit is nice.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Amazing what an arms deal with the US and Israel will get you.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sudan is no longer considered a terroristic threat. The GOP was doing a better job than them in that regard.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

joker420: Detroit is nice.



OTOH, Sudan doesn't have brutal winters.  So there's that.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Are they accepting US passports during the covid outbreak?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Khartoum average winter temperature 87F
Khartoum average summer temperature 105F

Yeow
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
kbronsito: Are they accepting US passports during the covid outbreak?

A complete and total shutdown of Americans entering Islam!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I dunno. I was really thinking something more peaceful, like Beirut or the Oval Office...
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

joker420: Detroit is nice.


Take Him To Detroit
Youtube Ny4a-oxOndo
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.