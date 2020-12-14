 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   A class action suit was filed against Ancestry.com for using yearbook material without consent. Because the last thing you want your descendants to know is that you had Devin Nunes' hair in HS   (natlawreview.com) divider line
    Amusing, Privacy, CMP Laws, National Law Review, EEOC Explore, legal analysis, FDA Committee Recommends Vaccine Approval, Hydrogen Economy, Northern District of California Sours Plaintiff  
Promo Sapien
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How, then, are my grandkids supposed to know I was voted Most Likely to Post In A Fark Thread Once Fark Is Invented?
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Was it simply class action because schools are involved?
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I figured all that was public domain. You can go into any library and they will have all the local yearbooks.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's public information. Cool your tits.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Those photos often need a license to reprint as well, so there might be some privacy AND copyright violations here.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'd be interested to see what yearbooks are legally considered to be. Is it a public domain publication, since anyone can buy one, and you find them discarded or for sale in thrift shops all of the time? It's just a public publication for that school year, this isn't some kind of protected data like medical records.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I figured all that was public domain. You can go into any library and they will have all the local yearbooks.


I will have to check that out sometime.  I am missing a couple of yearbooks that got lost in moves.  It would be fun to look through one.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Most Likely to Succeed? More like "Most Likely to Suck Seed," AMIRITE?!!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That sounded funnier in my head.
 
huntercr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is Ancestry.com's MO. People ignore the fine print that you authorize them to slurp up anything you submit  and then they manipulate the distant  links that you might have that don't have a lot of supporting data, so it makes it look certain you are related to so and so and then they sell it back to you as a feature.

/And they also secretly re-baptize all your ancestors so they can get their own higher order planet.
//Kolob
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Heh.  Good luck trying to find anything about me other than what I looked like, from one of my yearbooks.  Granted, it's not "Not Pictured" territory, more like just one of the Great Unwashed.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I figured all that was public domain. You can go into any library and they will have all the local yearbooks.


Having it in a library doesn't mean it's public domain.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Another big money making scheme for the lawyers, with itty bitty checks for the plaintiffs.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: I'd be interested to see what yearbooks are legally considered to be. Is it a public domain publication, since anyone can buy one, and you find them discarded or for sale in thrift shops all of the time? It's just a public publication for that school year, this isn't some kind of protected data like medical records.


Lots of farkers don't know what "public domain" means, it seems.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: I'd be interested to see what yearbooks are legally considered to be. Is it a public domain publication, since anyone can buy one, and you find them discarded or for sale in thrift shops all of the time? It's just a public publication for that school year, this isn't some kind of protected data like medical records.


Anybody can buy my master's thesis too, but I still have a copyright on it.  A yearbook is a published publication.  Standard copyright laws apply for all publications, even if from public entities.  The only exception for that are federal publications, and anything that self-identifies as not copyrighted.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The claims against Ancestry include violation of California's Right of Publicity Statute for "misappropriation of a name, voice, signature, photograph, or likeness in advertising or soliciting without prior consent," which provides for statutory damages of up to $750 per violation, and declaratory and injunctive relief, the California Unfair Competition Law, intrusion upon seclusion, and unjust enrichment.

Plaintiffs sort of ignore the bolded part
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My descendents mustnot know of my mullet!
 
cleek
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i just took a peek at my Sr yearbook (1988!). there isn't even a copyright statement. there's no printing information, either. it makes no claims, gives no rights. it's just a student-produced book of pictures.
i signed nothing that makes any claims about the content. i was given no documents about anyone else making claims.

it's just a book of pictures and no hint about ownership or copyright.

scan away!
 
JAYoung
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: I'd be interested to see what yearbooks are legally considered to be. Is it a public domain publication, since anyone can buy one, and you find them discarded or for sale in thrift shops all of the time? It's just a public publication for that school year, this isn't some kind of protected data like medical records.


I was the photographer for my high school's 1970s yearbook. Never signed away any rights.
Guess I'm in line for a big 89-cent settlement check.
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I sent in my sample to Ancestry.  Not as Irish as my grandparents told me...a lot of British/Scottish blood, too.

I don't know how legit it is or if it's a new fangled scheme but, my niece did find a half sister she never knew about through the site.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wasn't everybody's hair parted down the middle and feathered back?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My Junior year pic featured me in standard 1962 dork glasses. (Stork in Animal House.) So, Senior year I removed my glasses.

And it was worse.

Long term dream: all 2400 copies of those yearbooks evaporate into oblivion.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Tax payers paid for those yearbooks, so they belong to the people, especially the pervs.
 
Stibium
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"knowingly misappropriating the photographs, likenesses, names, and identities of Plaintiff and the class; knowingly using those photographs, likenesses, names, and identities for the commercial purpose of selling access to them in Ancestry products and services; and knowingly using those photographs, likenesses, names and identities to advertise, sell and solicit purchases of Ancestry services and products; without obtaining prior consent from Plaintiffs and the class."

You provided consent when you clicked Accept. They used YOUR information to cross reference things in YOUR yearbook because they had YOUR permission. That's not misappropriation.

If, say, they used an individual's consent to peruse the yearbook and provide targeted advertisements to other people in the yearbook, I'd say that's a case of misappropriation. But that's not this case; this is a frivolous cash grab. (60 million Californians times $750 apiece)
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Mikey1969: I'd be interested to see what yearbooks are legally considered to be. Is it a public domain publication, since anyone can buy one, and you find them discarded or for sale in thrift shops all of the time? It's just a public publication for that school year, this isn't some kind of protected data like medical records.

Lots of farkers don't know what "public domain" means, it seems.


For real. I am seriously baffled at some of what I'm reading.

Schools absolutely can and often do hold the copyright to their yearbooks. I'm saying this with direct experience, too: I recently had to get clearance to use material from a school yearbook in another publication for that reason.

In some cases, depending on the contract with the school, the photographer actually owns the copyright to the photos inside. The school would have a "compilation copyright," which basically covers how they presented the photos, but not the photos themselves.

Yearbooks published before 1977 are on safer ground, because if they don't have an explicit copyright notice they are in the public domain (however, individual photos may still be subject to copyright).

It can all get murky. Some photos may be owned by the people who took them. "Work-for-hire" contracts would mean they're owned by the schools. Etc.

The bottom line is, no, school yearbooks are not automatically public domain and the contents of them are usually owned by someone.

Doesn't mean you're in great danger of getting in trouble for publishing a yearbook photo, no, but if you're a for-profit endeavor, tread carefully.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Tax payers paid for those yearbooks, so they belong to the people, especially the pervs.


I'd like to see a cite on that.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.