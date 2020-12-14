 Skip to content
(AP News)   Fragile nursing home residents cheer the vac... what's that? Oh. Make that, fragile nursing home residents REJECT the vaccine   (apnews.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On the one hand, I get it.  This is a vaccine that's been rushed faster than any other medication has ever been rushed through the system.  There are a lot of unknowns and variables that haven't been accounted for because there hasn't been time enough given to account for them.

On the other hand, the science behind them is pretty solid, and while it's impossible to predict what effect they are going to have on everybody in every condition against every combination of medications they might be on, they're pretty simple things that mainly just teach your immune system how to fight the virus more effectively, which is really what vaccines are designed to.

I'm betting a lot of the fear is, if not directly from, then likely residual knock-on from anti-vaxxer woo.  Just another reason to hate Dr. Wakefield and his anti-MMR crusade (which he still farking fights against today!) bullshiat.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought that was going to say, 'Fragile nursing home residents cheer the vacuum'.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ok, so be it.

Hand them to the next in line as some of us would like to Get on with our lives.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I understand their fears, don't agree with the reactions but I understand.

Honestly, he says while far removed from the situation... , if I was in a nursing home, frail, & near the end of the road, I'd turn down the vaccine too.  Not because I was worried about the side effects, but because I'd rather it go to the lady with three kids who delivers the meals/cleans the room/etc (non medical workers there - I'm assuming the medical types will get it).  If there's enough left over after they're covered, then sure give it to me.

/pretty low on the priority list, maybe will get it by next summer
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fragile nursing home residents drop dead.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You go get that first and let me know how you feel," said Denise Schwartz, whose 84-year-old mother lives at an assisted living facility in East Northport, New York, and plans to decline the vaccine. "Obviously it would be horrible for her to get COVID, but is it totally safe for someone who's elderly and in fragile health?"

This person has really been enjoying having a reason to avoid her mother's depressing old folks home and isn't about to give that up.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an idiot.


i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean okay.

Let them die choking on a ventilator rather than having a mild flu-like illness.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine.  Anyone who doesn't want to get the vaccine should be allowed to make that choice, but they should then be denied care in the event they contract COVID.
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work at a mental health facility and am denied first access to the vaccine because I have allergies. I can't protect patients since I have allergies and may be allergic to the vaccine.....

So, yeah, there are still issues with it.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 771x919]


They could have sprung for a larger martini with an olive that big.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lectos: I work at a mental health facility and am denied first access to the vaccine because I have allergies. I can't protect patients since I have allergies and may be allergic to the vaccine.....

So, yeah, there are still issues with it.


The vaccine produces a STRONG immune response to the point it can induce adjacent allergic reactions.

That's why.
 
LikeALeafOnTheWind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mrs OnTheWind is getting a vaccine in the next week or so. we discussed it a bunch. seems like the right thing to do.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure it's a combination of "sitting all day watching FoxNews telling them it's bad" and "I'm old let someone who's got more of a life left to live get it first"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lectos: I work at a mental health facility and am denied first access to the vaccine because I have allergies. I can't protect patients since I have allergies and may be allergic to the vaccine.....

So, yeah, there are still issues with it.


Agreed, My step daughter is just finishing up nursing school and can't take the vaccine due to allergies. Without the shot, she can't get a job especially when everyone is in need for nurses now.

6 of 1, half a dozen of the other...
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LikeALeafOnTheWind: Mrs OnTheWind is getting a vaccine in the next week or so. we discussed it a bunch. seems like the right thing to do.


They've made us and Fire in Tennessee 1a2. Along with most medical professionals outside of nursing homes.

Meaning we're gonna continue to get badly sick.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: What an idiot.


[i.dailymail.co.uk image 470x161]


Not "idiot", just doing a narrative for his base to eat up and repeat as if it isn't a complete and utter lie. I have a feeling on January 20 before 12 PM, Trump will declare a "State of Emergency" and declare the election invalid because he's afraid of being arrested by the New York State Police after leaving the White House.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey old fart with a death wish, if you don't want your vaccine, can I have it?
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Obviously it would be horrible for her to get COVID, but is it totally safe for someone who's elderly and in fragile health?"

Safer than COVID.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr_Vimes: They could have sprung for a larger martini with an olive that big.


see the thing we didn't see is that they had to wheel her in on her wheel chair to the gym.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, the effort was made. You know who to pray to, gramps.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: I mean okay.

Let them die choking on a ventilator rather than having a mild flu-like illness.


No.  Don't waste a hospital bed or a ventilator on them.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Mr_Vimes: They could have sprung for a larger martini with an olive that big.

see the thing we didn't see is that they had to wheel her in on her wheel chair to the gym.


She probably bench-presses four orderlies before breakfast.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lectos: I work at a mental health facility and am denied first access to the vaccine because I have allergies. I can't protect patients since I have allergies and may be allergic to the vaccine.....

So, yeah, there are still issues with it.


No offense meant, but it sounds like the issue is with you, not the vaccine.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old people are afraid of science and new technology. News at 11.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since you didn't sacrifice yourself for the DOW, here Grandma.  Here's your vaccine:

Fark user imageView Full Size


... you rub it into your eyes.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr_Vimes: She probably bench-presses four orderlies before breakfast.


the good news is they wheeled her in, in under 26 minutes. That's why the ice melted in her drink.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 14% of African Americans say they will get because of what the Dems did to them
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: On the one hand, I get it.  This is a vaccine that's been rushed faster than any other medication has ever been rushed through the system.  There are a lot of unknowns and variables that haven't been accounted for because there hasn't been time enough given to account for them.

On the other hand, the science behind them is pretty solid, and while it's impossible to predict what effect they are going to have on everybody in every condition against every combination of medications they might be on, they're pretty simple things that mainly just teach your immune system how to fight the virus more effectively, which is really what vaccines are designed to.

I'm betting a lot of the fear is, if not directly from, then likely residual knock-on from anti-vaxxer woo.  Just another reason to hate Dr. Wakefield and his anti-MMR crusade (which he still farking fights against today!) bullshiat.


Do you think it might also be connected with the fact that the President lies about everything and having a vaccine approved this fast could be perceived as suspiciously good news?   I am not saying that the science is wrong (as my pharmaceutical friend HAS read it, agrees with it, and will be giving it to his family), I am just saying that it is a vaccine that was approved after 20% of the normal time by an administration with zero credibility.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if that's what they've decided then so be it. I've got a 96 year old Grandmother in a home and if she decides she doesn't want it then I'd respect that. She owes me nothing.

I however, will be happy to roll up my sleeve when I can get it.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No vaccine?  That's OK.  Look, instead of that, maybe you can be first to board those busses outside that will take you to a winter wonderland.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maumau the flakcatcher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of the time I was second to the bar at a theater during the all-too-brief intermission. Bartender to first couple: "wattle yahave?"
Lady: "Hmmm. Let's see... I'm not sure..."
Bartender: (whatever) "YOU?"
Me: "Guinness. Bourbon bump."
Her date: "Seriously!?"

You get asked once. You say no, you go to the back of the line, bub.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, lots of people go against their own best interests -- trump getting 70M+ votes for a second term is clear evidence of that.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The science looks solid and the risk of the vaccine has got to be lower than the risk of an 80+ year old person getting Covid-19.

Also, on the off chance the vaccine turns us all into zombies, would you really want to be one of the humans left in that post-apocalyptic hellscape, terrified that at any moment some shambling corpse is going to eat your brain? Nah. You want to be eating the brains, not getting your brain eaten!

So get the vaccine. It's win-win!
 
pointfdr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not just old people but blacks are also not wanting to get vaccinated!
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: hardinparamedic: I mean okay.

Let them die choking on a ventilator rather than having a mild flu-like illness.

No.  Don't waste a hospital bed or a ventilator on them.


Oh no. They will. Their families will demand it because they feel guilty they only visit every other year at Christmas.

Jesus will take grandma when it's time. Sure, she has a feeding tube, and a trach, and stays in the same spot day in and day out with not even a blink, but shes so FULL OF LIFE.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cowards.

Man up America.
 
DontMakeMeComeBackThere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Obviously it would be horrible for her to get COVID, but is it totally safe for someone who's elderly and in fragile health?"

Valid (if uninformed) question.  However, if YOU don't have an answer for "What would it take to convince you?"  Then you are an idiot.  What, do you want to wait 5-6 years to see how it works out?  Probably moot for your elderly parent at that point.

Just sayin.
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good news, kids-gramma's not making that extra-dry turkey again next year!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lost mom this summer to old age (at least). She spent some time in those places before doing hospice at my sister's. All I know is that if old people don't want help, society and the care institutions of America will be happy to not give it to them.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: [Fark user image image 626x405]


Kinda weird that the media has not run a body story lately. Nestle has opened a few  biscuit factories though and that got some coverage.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr_Vimes: steklo: Mr_Vimes: They could have sprung for a larger martini with an olive that big.

see the thing we didn't see is that they had to wheel her in on her wheel chair to the gym.

She probably bench-presses four orderlies before breakfast.


She does her workout in an orderly way?
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Excelsior: To be fair, lots of people go against their own best interests -- trump getting 70M+ votes for a second term is clear evidence of that.


Yeah, why doesn't everyone sell their vote?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: Psychopusher: On the one hand, I get it.  This is a vaccine that's been rushed faster than any other medication has ever been rushed through the system.  There are a lot of unknowns and variables that haven't been accounted for because there hasn't been time enough given to account for them.

On the other hand, the science behind them is pretty solid, and while it's impossible to predict what effect they are going to have on everybody in every condition against every combination of medications they might be on, they're pretty simple things that mainly just teach your immune system how to fight the virus more effectively, which is really what vaccines are designed to.

I'm betting a lot of the fear is, if not directly from, then likely residual knock-on from anti-vaxxer woo.  Just another reason to hate Dr. Wakefield and his anti-MMR crusade (which he still farking fights against today!) bullshiat.

Do you think it might also be connected with the fact that the President lies about everything and having a vaccine approved this fast could be perceived as suspiciously good news?   I am not saying that the science is wrong (as my pharmaceutical friend HAS read it, agrees with it, and will be giving it to his family), I am just saying that it is a vaccine that was approved after 20% of the normal time by an administration with zero credibility.


I've seen multiple people in the medical research field point out that it was so fast because we finally are funding research into a vaccine properly and if we funded other vaccines to the same extent, this would be the usual pace.
 
Captain Walker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

pointfdr: Not just old people but blacks are also not wanting to get vaccinated!


I can't possibly Tuskugee why not..
 
TheCubsFan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: What an idiot.


[i.dailymail.co.uk image 470x161]


I'm surprised he actually included "world" and acknowledged something outside of the US.
 
