(The Verge)   It's not just you, multiple Google services and websites including YouTube, Gmail, Google Assistant, and Google Docs were down for around an hour on Monday morning. That's a lot of Makers Mark   (theverge.com) divider line
paranand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had the misfortune of having spilled water on a power strip and tripping a breaker. When it was dried and I fired everything back up, Google was down. I thought for a moment that I broke the internet
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no!!!

Anyway, ...............
 
Hal5423
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It had me freaked out for a bit. I use Google maps to avoid traffic in my morning commute.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just the Deep State deleting evidence of the votes they stole.  Move along, nothing to see here.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

How do we know you didn't?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like that new zombie account clause in their TOS caused a lot of people to log into their old accounts to refresh the timer.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Top NFL team suffers loss. Local high school team can relate.
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alright fellas, looks like we've found the culprit here.
 
neaorin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just reboot it three times and it should come back up.

The Website Is Down - Sales Guy vs. Web Dude
Youtube W8_Kfjo3VjU
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dammit. Stop breaking the internet.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only people that didn't hurt are the Amish.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, just what I wanted. 900 my email is down voicemails to come into this morning.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oh what Amishfortune for those of us with technology.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, I hadn't noticed.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The panic my kids were experiencing quickly turned to glee when Google Classroom was down this morning. They're remote today. First they thought it was just us and they were worried they were going to get dinged for not showing up to class.  That changed to, "Cool. Snow day!" when I told them it wasn't just us.  Then everything came back and they had to log in, and the school day drudgery set back in.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh, that's why I'm not getting adds for shiat that I mentioned in conversation near my phone during that hour.
 
FutureWars
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ah, so that's why my wife and I didn't get the call. Father-in-law passed away this morning and the mother-in-law couldn't reach us so we could be there.

/RIP, Donald
//Damn you Google Fi!
 
the_rhino [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

First it was Kim K's ass, now it's this person!  Won't someone please think of the internet's fragility?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pray for PornHub
 
Migrating Coconut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Anyone else find the timing interesting? Also news out there of massive hacks of numerous government agencies. You know plenty of corporations will have been hacked as well.

Maybe google was pushing a fix to their servers to patch because they got hacked too.


/tin foil hat please
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Actually most have smart phones and surf the web frequently.  They just need to have the service under some English's name to skirt their rules. So they were feet impacted when trying to search for "Rebecca Gets Buggy Whipped Hard"
 
freidog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
OH NO!, what will I do without my Google+ said 3 people...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I thought my free trial of youtube music had run up until I got to work and my coworker told me google was down because her kid was freaking out that she couldn't get to her online class.

Little 9 year old kid shouldn't have to worry about crap like that.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Actually most have smart phones and surf the web frequently.  They just need to have the service under some English's name to skirt their rules. So they were feet impacted when trying to search for "Rebecca Gets Buggy Whipped Hard"


Slim Jim "Amish Buggy"
Youtube N5DC5cIbKUU
 
Cleffer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Got this error this morning "Google Account Not Found" when logging into Gmail.

Made poops.

Turned it off and turned it on again.

It worked.

Not related.
 
Cleffer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Although maybe it was?
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

It freaked me out a bit more than usual because about 4 years ago, somebody managed to get control of my gmail account. Luckily, I acted fast enough to prevent them from securing it, but waking up this morning to my e-mail client asking for credentials, and having Google tell me "account doesn't exist" was not a good thing to wake up to.

Thunderbird still isn't able to lock in the credentials yet, so I guess I'll just pass on e-mail for a few hours on my PC.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh, and while supposedly Google is back online, my Thunderbird client still won't connect after I go through all the motions for Google sign in on my accounts (one verified through my device, another through sms, another without 2FA) - I get to the "Allow this app" screen, but Thunderbird still can't access my accounts.
 
joker420
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Damn Russians!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And here I thought they were punishing me as I export all my data.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
catmacros.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
