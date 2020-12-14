 Skip to content
(NPR)   Now that winter weather is starting to arrive, here are four tips from experts on how to stay warm in it. Not on the list: Don't go outside in farking winter weather   (npr.org) divider line
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right. Stay inside where you can be overexposed to radon and have easy access to plenty o empty calories. Sounds good.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I keep my heat at 64F all winter, because that's what I can afford.  I can waddle about the house in layers, I can hide under six inches of blankets in my bed while reading.  Or, I can go outside and move around for a bit, getting some fresh air and exercise.  Shovel some snow, trudge around the yard and throw the frisbee to my dog.  The roads are rarely wide enough, because of snowbanks, to safely go for a walk, but If I can find a partner, I'll put on the snowshoes and hike the local trail.  It's not overly safe to solo hike around here in the winter.  When I return to the house, the house feels toasty... for a bit at least.

I admittedly do a whole lot of huddling under blankets reading in the winter, but I always feel better and warmer when I return to the house after a bit of exercise.  Staying inside all day just makes me focus on how miserable I am in the cold.

As the article suggests, hydration is important in staying warm. It seems kind of counterproductive to drink water when you're cold, but it helps a lot.  No, it doesn't need to be ice water.
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
well that tag was blatantly wrong.
 
dryknife
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Everybody's in despair, every girl and boy
But when Quinn the Eskimo gets here everybody's gonna jump for joy
 
151 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Layer
Layer
Layer
 
zez
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

olapbill: well that tag was blatantly wrong.


Needed the COOL tag
 
bluejeansonfire [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Waagh, I hate participating in all seasons, waagh, I can't handle a quarter of every year, waaaaaagh"

Whiny babies.
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

151: Layer
Layer
Layer


don't even know er!
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Canadians: "Staring to arrive?"
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You don't need layers of clothes.
Just stay close to a nice warm fire.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Urmuf Hamer: Right. Stay inside where you can be overexposed to radon and have easy access to plenty o empty calories. Sounds good.


Chorus to "Radon Love" starts playing in background as I spend my eleventh consecutive month inside, wrapped around a bowl of onion dip. I have ascended beyond the need for chips...
 
electricjebus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Two words, thermal underwear.  Yes it's basically Yoga pants for men and the Alaskan equivalent of a wife-beater... but man, by the end of my first and only day skiing my coat was unzipped and my gloves were off because I was so hot.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
54F and raining here.   It's San Diego's one day of winter
 
TheYeti
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's 39 and raining here in the DC area...I went outside for a minute when I had to, but I'll be spending the rest of the day inside, thanks.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My best cold weather advice is a tightish wool base later (smartwool is great) to manage sweat with one or two loose overlayers to keep you warm.

I try to 3-4 layers should be sufficient: base, insulation, and windbreak with maybe an "indoor" or "workout" later if you are going to be doing a lot of hard work or move between the inside or outside a lot.

My favorite casual winter weather gear is leggings and a layered long skirt.  Keeps you much warmer than pants, because the skirt catches all that air rising from your legs and holds it up near your torso.  A nice velvet petticoat and knee high socks manage the drafts until it gets well below zero.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
3.a Once you're all bundled up and ready to head out, stop and take a piss.No matter how bundled you are, within thirty seconds of stepping out into the brisk winter-like air, you will have to piss.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Urmuf Hamer: Right. Stay inside where you can be overexposed to radon and have easy access to plenty o empty calories. Sounds good.


Burbon countermands the effects
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
