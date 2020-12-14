 Skip to content
Headline of the year voting!

(YouTube) The Official Fark Electoral College voting discussion thread. Nevada kicks it off at 11:30am Eastern. I bet Biden wins
    More: Live, President of the United States, United States Senate, Bill Clinton, President Donald Trump, Vice President of the United States, George W. Bush, Electoral College votes, blunt Supreme Court dismissals of Trump  
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any bets on casualties today?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sick of all this winning.  Looking forward to transitioning to "won".
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donald J. Trump is a terrorist.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should have gone to that collage.
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jay Kuo:

Happy Electoral College day! On this day, as we have every four years since our nation's founding, the electoral college "meets" to vote for the President of the United States. I say "meets" because there is not a central meeting place for them, and they don't travel anywhere but within their own states, and this year due to Covid-19, not even always then. The voting will take place at different times around the country, beginning first with Vermont and Indiana and ending tonight with Hawaii.We fully expect there will be no surprises this year. For starters, the states have electors that are selected by their parties, so I can't imagine any situation where, for example, a Democratic elector would cast a vote for Donald Trump. (By contract, four years ago, there were some never Trumpers among the GOP electors.) Some of the Democratic electors include luminaries such as Hillary and Bill Clinton and Stacey Abrams. How sweet it must feel for Hillary to be able to cast her vote AGAINST the clown who defied expectation and beat her in the electoral college by a hair despite losing the popular election soundly to her.To be clear, and to put aside any worries folks may still have, there are also no "alternate" slates of electors certified by any states. This was not the case many decades ago when some states sent two sets of electors and Congress had to sort it out. Even in GOP-controlled AZ and GA, the election has been certified for Joe Biden and the electors are Democratic.While this is cause to celebrate, it comes with an important warning. This year we managed to avoid complete electoral college chaos, but it was not without its drama. The GOP may seek to learn from this and ensure that party loyalists, rather than honorable civil servants, will fill their ranks at the state secretary and state canvassing board level. This was not really a close election; had it been, we might have suffered a lot more angst and pain as pressure mounted on elected and appointed officials to serve Trump and not America. We have seen at the national level how captive the GOP already is. Had this occurred at the state and local level, we would be in a full blown crisis. I would say that we need to do more to ensure confidence in our elections, but that would be futile in the face of a party that is unwilling to look at facts and the truth, even from their own elections officials and security experts. Rather, we must ensure that vulnerabilities in our system-such as having state canvassing boards be 50/50 partisan splits-do not cripple our way forward. Imagine an election today like we had in 2000, when there was no broad claim of fraud, but the entire thing came down to the discretion of state and local officials on how to count ballots. I'm uncertain we'd survive that.That said, take a big breath today as the second-to-last nail in the election is hammered in. Next up is Jan 6th's Congressional certification, which I will say in advance you don't need to worry about from any practical reason, but will likely still be something of a shiatshow given the radicalization of the national GOP leadership.We will pass 270 E.C. Votes sometime around 5pm EST if you're counting down the hours...
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: Any bets on casualties today?


Yes.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet Pence unmouths Two Scoops' limp little mushroom long enough to do Donnie's bidding and refuses to certify the results.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dripping with sarcasm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
December surprise?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: Any bets on casualties today?


There will be incidents. How many, and how bad - let's try to be optimistic.
But yeah - there will be bad things happen.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real winners are the American people*.

* Except for the terrible ones
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
donald trump* loses... again.

I hope this is the last time the EC votes.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So does coloured smoke pour out of the roof-vent of a double-wide when the leader is chosen?
 
ippolit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: So does coloured smoke pour out of the roof-vent of a double-wide when the leader is chosen?



It's a two-tier system

Biden is white smoke out the top
Trump is brown smoke out of the bottom.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wisconsin Supreme Court STILL has not ruled
 
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't matter, other states have certified. It is fait accompli.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trajan's Call'Em [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait to see the rage- tweet madness from the orange ape.
 
Boe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recommend "The People's Choice" by Jeff Greenfield if you want to read a novel about an electoral college crisis. Just fuel to the abolish the EC fire.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Informal pool

Resignation:
mykidsAREmydadjokes: December 28th.
AndTheyAllLived: December 31st.
Sword and Shield: January 4th.
mrshowrules: January 8th.
thedingoatemybaby: January 15th.
Target Builder: January 18th (said 20th but 20th was already taken)
Raoul Eaton: January 19th.
ababyatemydingo: January 20th.
Ginnungagap42: January 21st.

Self-Pardon Only/No Resignation:
Shaggy_C: date TBD?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x420]


Fark user imageView Full Size


4 errors in with only 5 terms/words.  That's actually impressive.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
scontent-ort2-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Let me take this opportunity, while we are discussing the Electoral College, to say...

FARK THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE.

It's time for you to go.

That is all.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Seen pawing at the door....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Stephen Miller said on FOX and Friends that "alternative electors" are also voting, and they plan to try to get Congress to accept the votes. They just never quit, it is sedition. Apparently Trump plans to have someone swear him in as President anyway and try to run some kind of bizarre shadow presidency where he can command his followers. It is beyond stupid.
 
Boe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Stephen Miller said on FOX and Friends that "alternative electors" are also voting, and they plan to try to get Congress to accept the votes. They just never quit, it is sedition. Apparently Trump plans to have someone swear him in as President anyway and try to run some kind of bizarre shadow presidency where he can command his followers. It is beyond stupid.


Alternate electors and alternate facts
for an alternate reality.  Why would he bother to announce it if he thought it could work?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Donald Trump accepting the results of the Electoral College is as likely as he is to decline picking up a nickel on the streets of Manhattan.

I'm just saying, the guy's got a collection of street money.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Donald Trump accepting the results of the Electoral College is as likely as he is to decline picking up a nickel on the streets of Manhattan.

I'm just saying, the guy's got a collection of street money.


Apparently in her declining days his mom was driven around every day so she could check pay phones and cigarette machine coin returns for forgotten coins. (not too many of those around any more).
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Stephen Miller said on FOX and Friends that "alternative electors" are also voting, and they plan to try to get Congress to accept the votes. They just never quit, it is sedition. Apparently Trump plans to have someone swear him in as President anyway and try to run some kind of bizarre shadow presidency where he can command his followers. It is beyond stupid.


We will never have a boilerplate election again. Every state will do this from now on.

This is the way.
 
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Apparently Trump plans to have someone swear him in as President anyway and try to run some kind of bizarre shadow presidency where he can command his followers. It is beyond stupid.


It is all about the grift.  As soon as DJT can't make any more $$$ off of it, he will move on to his next grift.

I do wonder if DJT knows what sedition is and how is coming really close to crossing that line.  Hopefully the NY AG's office will have some paperwork for him on Jan 21st.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AnEasyTarget: KarmicDisaster: Apparently Trump plans to have someone swear him in as President anyway and try to run some kind of bizarre shadow presidency where he can command his followers. It is beyond stupid.

It is all about the grift.  As soon as DJT can't make any more $$$ off of it, he will move on to his next grift.

I do wonder if DJT knows what sedition is and how is coming really close to crossing that line.  Hopefully the NY AG's office will have some paperwork for him on Jan 21st.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emperor​_​Norton
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jso2897: HedlessChickn: Any bets on casualties today?

There will be incidents. How many, and how bad - let's try to be optimistic.
But yeah - there will be bad things happen.


Will there be incidents and accidents?  Hints and allegations?
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wait a minute, Nevada?  How'd Nevada become first?
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I almost feel like there's less chance now of faithless electors just because of how divisive the election has been and how much more likely faithless electors are to get death threats if they go rogue.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marbleisheavy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
O/U on ragetweets today?  I'm thinking 27.5
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Seen pawing at the door....

[Fark user image image 761x501]


I can never see that photo without imagining the raspy moaning of the zombies from The Walking Dead.
 
Cthulhukefka
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: Any bets on casualties today?


Stop, please
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SamFlagg: Wait a minute, Nevada?  How'd Nevada become first?


Because f*ck Vermont  ;)
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: Any bets on casualties today?


A second-floor toilet in the White House
 
pueblonative
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

6nome: I should have gone to that collage.


Didn't have your horse, eh?
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My money's on Rand Paul.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
After all the votes are in, then what.. it goes to the House or something? Then some other thing after that. Then some person in a position i never heard of has to do something. Then send to some committee, blah blah blah blah.

I've learned more about government procedures and positions in the last four years than i have my entire life.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SamFlagg: Wait a minute, Nevada? How'd Nevada become first?


By voting in the morning, when most other states vote in the afternoon? Except... according to this time table, Nevada doesn't. Looks like South Carolina is the first scheduled, although some others don't have explicit times for starting.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The heck you say subby. We all know the MAGAt patriots will storm the facilities, taking over, instituting their own electors, and making Donald J. Trump President for LIFE!

LOCK THEM UP! LOCK THEM UP!

/yes lock MAGAt terrorists up after a trial
//keep them healthy until they are executed for treason
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And what's with the fark links today? This thread was live earlier, then it disappeared. Same with a Newt G. thread just now.
 
red230
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What's the over under on the number of days before Trump tries to declare martial law and throw a bunch of Democrats in prison?
 
