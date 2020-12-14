 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Meanwhile, in China: A man takes two rats out for a walk (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
round and round....
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take-away?
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: round and round....


What comes around goes around
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Armyrec1: What comes around goes around


CSB

My band back in 2000 opened up for Stephen Percy once. Nice guy.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it this guy?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rats.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: round and round....


I grew up in Abilene in the 80's and only 3rd tier hair metal bands came there like Ratt and Winger. I saw all of them.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taking his entree for a stroll before dinner.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop playing with your food. You'll drive me batty.
 
Zipf
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wires, dude.  Wires!
/wth
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Is sad.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Take-away?


He's walking them to the wet market, so we can have another deadly world-wide pandemic due to China's archaic, Medieval food distribution system.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dothemath: steklo: round and round....

I grew up in Abilene in the 80's and only 3rd tier hair metal bands came there like Ratt and Winger. I saw all of them.


I lived in Abilene from 79 - 82..... don't forget Michael Martin Murphy and Amy Grant
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A friend of mine used to take a pet rat around with him. Got banned from a restaurant as a result.
 
