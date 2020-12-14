 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Aaaaaand...here comes the highly contagious rabbit hemorrhagic disease   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
31
    More: Strange, Rabbit, contagious disease, New Zealand, Leporidae, Hare, rabbits, European rabbits, new virus  
•       •       •

1037 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Dec 2020 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some guy is going to make out with rabbits and doom us all.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but it's in Utah. They'll all be dead from Covid-19 before the rabbits get anywhere close to annihilating them.
 
schrepjm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Utopia was canceled.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Some guy is going to make out with rabbits and doom us all.


What I do on my own time is none of your business.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

schrepjm: I thought Utopia was canceled.


This. F*cking rabbits.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow
I thought that scene in Holy Grail was just comedy...
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.sandiegoreader.comView Full Size
Have ya been seeing spots?
 
PhoenixInFlames
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This has been crawling outward from Arizona/new mexico for over a year now.  The rabbit-owner groups I'm in have been watching it carefully, but until we get a nationwide approval for the vaccine, many rabbits are going to die from this.  Right now, they're approving emergency use for states that have confirmed cases, nothing more.

It's unfortunate.
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Not on my bingo card
Dang it

All I need is volcano erupts sending world into darkness
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Whatcha talkin bout Willis?

bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
God save Eric Bauza, but then he is a a hare and not a rabbit, really.
 
stuffy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

NO! Not the cute fluffy bunny's? Damn you 2020!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
im4.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
🎵Hopping down the bunny trail
Hippity hoppity Easter's on its way🎵
 
synithium
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Mother Nature has spoken, and she hates us with the fire of a million suns.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I have no idea what you're talking about, so here's a hemorrhagic bunny with a pancake on its head.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Before 2020, the virus had not been known to affect rabbits or hares native to North America, such as cottontails, snowshoe hares and jackrabbits, and is now causing death in those species

However, it does not affect human health, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Yet. It's obviously mutating and evolving so...EVERYBODY PANIC!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: I have no idea what you're talking about, so here's a hemorrhagic bunny with a pancake on its head.

[Fark user image 680x510]


That's how the rabbits will get us.  They know how much humans love flapjacks.

Rabbit gets disease >> spreads it all over delicious flapjack >> human eats flapjack >> humans die >> rabbits rule the world
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Uh oh.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

PhoenixInFlames: This has been crawling outward from Arizona/new mexico for over a year now.  The rabbit-owner groups I'm in have been watching it carefully, but until we get a nationwide approval for the vaccine, many rabbits are going to die from this.  Right now, they're approving emergency use for states that have confirmed cases, nothing more.

It's unfortunate.


Unfortunate for the US, maybe, but I expect the folks in Australia and New Zealand are cheering.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Bloody rabbits.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Meh, sucks for rabbits, but if it ever did jump to humans, hemorrhagic diseases don't make good pandemics. They kill too readily and don't spread easily.
 
morg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Lots of animals eat rabbits. I wonder if they're vulnerable other than losing their food source.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But it's
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Millennium
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You've heard of swine flu, now get ready for rabbit ebola.
 
jn1512
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's the white blindness, isn't it?

#Tharn
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Meh, sucks for rabbits, but if it ever did jump to humans, hemorrhagic diseases don't make good pandemics. They kill too readily and don't spread easily.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If this goes unchecked, the world of tennis may be hit so hard it'll have a hard time recovering.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Small furry creature > furred creature  > human. It's going to mutate from rabbits to muppets then to humans.

Whelp... we're screwed. G'night y'all!
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.