(The New York Times)   Obituaries are the latest political battleground to shame covidiots
    Interesting, Funeral home, Death, Funeral, Family, Obituary, Life, husband's obituary, family members  
edmo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My sister works for a newspaper - copy editor - in a COVID denying state. The number of obituaries is considerably increased over other years.

She sees comments in them about COVID, many out of concern for others. Some outright admit it was COVID but not all. Some obituaries have no-kidding cited the "foreign virus" or "China virus." Some have explicitly remarked "did not die of COVID." She's had phone calls with irate family threatening her if she puts a word in the obit about COVID. (she only edits what people send her)

For some, there is no greater indignity than dying of a fake foreign virus publicized by liberals to make Trump look bad. For others, the passing of a loved one is an occasion to think of others.
 
Cache
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Reminder:
Covidiots cannot be shamed.
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Cache: Reminder:
Covidiots cannot be shamed.


"Randy now sits at the right hand of The Lord where he is helping to count all the votes for Trump the liberal media doesnt want you to know about."
 
Lsherm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cache: Reminder:
Covidiots cannot be shamed.


I've read several stories that said exactly that. Attempts to shame people into wearing masks are destined to backfire, which doesn't leave any good solutions.
 
godxam
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cache: Reminder:
Covidiots cannot be shamed.


but they can and should be fined, beaten, tased, slapped, shiat on, jailed or beaten.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You think that death will lend everybody some perspective, that they will see the stupidity of their prejudices or how pointless it is to pretend someone didn't die of the thing they obviously died of. That death doesn't give a shiat what your "beliefs" are, it will come for someone you love and it will come for you, eventually, and no amount of denial or thoughts and prayers will make a difference.

Then you experience a death of someone close (family member, usually) and find out some people are determined to remain stupid no matter what. They don't feel any need to learn from death or gain any perspective at all.

They remain petty and dumb to the very end.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
In lieu of flowers or donations, we just ask to take the COVID-19 virus seriously and please spend time with your loved ones.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not everyone in Texas has their heads up their @sses about the Virus.
This family knows exactly where to vent their rage and mourning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wantingout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did you hear the a can of coca-cola tested positive for covid?
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Cache: Reminder:
Covidiots cannot be shamed.

I've read several stories that said exactly that. Attempts to shame people into wearing masks are destined to backfire, which doesn't leave any good solutions.


Meh, we prefer people who do not die from a measly virus.

/he types, breathing heavily through a just-washed, cloth mask.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Cache: Reminder:
Covidiots cannot be shamed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Not everyone in Texas has their heads up their @sses about the Virus.
This family knows exactly where to vent their rage and mourning.

[Fark user image image 425x578]


Popularity, votes and profits.

That's sad. Truly
 
great_tigers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Cache: Reminder:
Covidiots cannot be shamed.

[Fark user image 425x358]


bbbbbbuuuuuttt, he's a democrat! He's got special permission to not have to wear one.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Cache: Reminder:
Covidiots cannot be shamed.

[Fark user image image 425x358]


Do as I say, not as I do. -Newsom
 
steklo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: TotallyRealNotFake: Not everyone in Texas has their heads up their @sses about the Virus.
This family knows exactly where to vent their rage and mourning.

[Fark user image image 425x578]

Popularity, votes and profits.

That's sad. Truly


They spent half the article placing blame and not enough about his life's accomplishments.

If I were to go, I would want my obit to be written about my life's accomplishments and not about the bus driver that ran me over.
 
inelegy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Perhaps not politicizing it would be helpful . . .
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

great_tigers: PapermonkeyExpress: Cache: Reminder:
Covidiots cannot be shamed.

[Fark user image 425x358]

bbbbbbuuuuuttt, he's a democrat! He's got special permission to not have to wear one.


Newsom is a hypothetical asshole.

Doesn't mean we should stop wearing masks and stop social distancing.
 
Quinzy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My 67 year old father actually sent me a email implying he shouldn't need to worry about it.  Simply because 80% of people who died were over 60.

WTF.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: great_tigers: PapermonkeyExpress: Cache: Reminder:
Covidiots cannot be shamed.

[Fark user image 425x358]

bbbbbbuuuuuttt, he's a democrat! He's got special permission to not have to wear one.

Newsom is a hypothetical asshole.

Doesn't mean we should stop wearing masks and stop social distancing.


Of course not. But because he is a democrat, Fark doesn't hold him accountable.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: great_tigers: PapermonkeyExpress: Cache: Reminder:
Covidiots cannot be shamed.

[Fark user image 425x358]

bbbbbbuuuuuttt, he's a democrat! He's got special permission to not have to wear one.

Newsom is a hypothetical asshole.

Doesn't mean we should stop wearing masks and stop social distancing.


I, to, don't believe in Newsom. As a theory, he sucks.
 
Stochastic Cow
‘’ less than a minute ago  

godxam: Cache: Reminder:
Covidiots cannot be shamed.

but they can and should be fined, beaten, tased, slapped, shiat on, jailed or beaten.


With the exception of those whose situations are so desperate that they must go out and work or end up starving on the street, and those whose employers still forbid them to wear masks for fear of "making the customers nervous".

For those, we can and should pay them enough to stay home until this emergency is over, and fine and beat their sociopathic employers. And when the vaccine gets rolled out, they should be among the first to get it -- free of charge, of course.

It wouldn't hurt if we finally did something drastic about economic inequality, either.
 
