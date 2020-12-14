 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Guy found guilty of dropping a bowling ball wrapped in jeans on someone's head. He was also dressed like the Joker at the time and things got ledger-y   (bbc.com) divider line
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Holy Strike Batman!
 
dothemath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sounds more Wile E. Coyote-ish to me.

Although he does look like an STD in people clothes.
 
funmonger
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Some people just want to watch the world burn but all they have is mom's stuff.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Some days you can't get rid of a bowling ball....
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh, he seems nice.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hamster has lost his marbles just a bit.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Meth getting popular in the UK?
 
morg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What was the purpose of wrapping it in jeans?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

morg: What was the purpose of wrapping it in jeans?


Guess.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

morg: What was the purpose of wrapping it in jeans?


bacon. things should be wrapped in bacon.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Was the victim walking down the lane or were they in the gutter?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe they'll spare him.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: morg: What was the purpose of wrapping it in jeans?

Guess.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

