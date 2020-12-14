 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Two Spanish women in bikinis fined for twerking in fountain during Covid-19 curfew. This is just terrible, we must review the footage again and again to see what rules were broken (NSFW)   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Upon review, no nudity laws were broken.

/bummer
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure these women were Spanish?  Drunken louts in Spain are usually from England.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So, after reviewing the footage, I assume they were looking for 2 women with Japanese genitalia for faces?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The fame in spain twerking in the rain
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Back.. And to the Left...
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Telemundo has already started working on a film.

"Dos Putas Del Fuente"
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And now they vacuum the turf at Skydome
 
AnyName [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Are we sure these women were Spanish?  Drunken louts in Spain are usually from England.


Guy filming says "venga" (come on) to them at the end so probably not.  Google says Spain is under international border closure till 2021 and has an 11PM curfew.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dothemath: Telemundo has already started working on a film.

"Dos Putas Del Fuente"


I think you mean "dos chicas, una fuente"

That vid is infamous
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Everyone knows that zoom-a-zoom-zoom-zoom and a poom-poom is a common way to spread multiple diseases, including Covid-19 and Gluteal Parkinson"s.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AnyName: Rapmaster2000: Are we sure these women were Spanish?  Drunken louts in Spain are usually from England.

Guy filming says "venga" (come on) to them at the end so probably not.  Google says Spain is under international border closure till 2021 and has an 11PM curfew.


No, he said "venga" to somebody, not to the chavas.
 
Xander_CDN
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Can fat asses be the new sharp knees?  'cuz fat asses are gross.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Those women are pixilated.
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: So, after reviewing the footage, I assume they were looking for 2 women with Japanese genitalia for faces?


aren't we all.  aren't we all
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Maybe they were late for twerk?

/I'm not sure what the my were doing, but it doesn't appear to be twerking.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Those women are pixilated.


That's racist!
 
morg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Finally a Youtube/Instagram stunt that I can get behind.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Xander_CDN: Can fat asses be the new sharp knees?  'cuz fat asses are gross.


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm guessing there was alcohol involved.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Are we sure these women were Spanish?  Drunken louts in Spain are usually from England.


The Brits are usually passed out in a gutter by 2:00 am and this happened after 4:00 am.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The only crime I see here is that this guy is apparently using a phone from 2012.  That video needs some 4K HDR.

/At least he shot horizontally!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So 240p, we meet again.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AnyName: Rapmaster2000: Are we sure these women were Spanish?  Drunken louts in Spain are usually from England.

Guy filming says "venga" (come on) to them at the end so probably not.  Google says Spain is under international border closure till 2021 and has an 11PM curfew.


He was talking to his penis.
 
