 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   Buzzed-up bride wears secret vibrator controlled by her husband for her wedding day to calm her nerves and not become a bridezilla (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
34
    More: Giggity, Marriage, The Sun, News of the World, Newspaper, The Times, News Corporation, News International, bride's nan  
•       •       •

2026 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Dec 2020 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know this is a completely true article because they don't use any names or do anything to actually identify the person. See, there are privacy laws that journalists have to follow when they write about sex. That would be the giveaway if this was fake -- there would be actual names used, like for example the couple might be Hilda and Gus Goochcut, and people who don't know about journalism would read it and nod and say yes, this is true because the people are named. But see, it's just the opposite. Those names would mean FAKE NEWS. But since there are no names, we know there's real journalism at work and this is 100 percent factual.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I applaud the bride's stamina but frankly, I'm more impressed that the cock ring bearer has just asked a fifth bridesmaid for a slow dance.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That bribe wore an o-ring leather bondage collar and cuffs later that night.

/If she ever existed, as Pocket Ninja points out
//The Sun, if it sounds fun and interesting, it never actually happened
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She sounds subservient. Can only orgasm as controlled by her husband. She'll do.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I bet that total harmless job posing for stock photos posing as a bride will never come back and bite me in the ass. 

Thanks, Getty Images!
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone see the video of the woman and her boyfriend doing this in a supermarket and she couldn't control herself and fell down, hit her head on a refrigerator and fell down and had to go to the ER....

talk about a "buzz" kill


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call me when both parties wear vibration devices controlled by the other...

I don't think the tux rental place would like the crusty wet spots though..
 
GentDirkly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're saying Fark *is* my personal erotica site now?

/Giggity
 
GentDirkly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had this idea many times.  Wifey was never down for it, which is fine.  The owner of the hardware has the exclusive right to decide how the hardware should be used.
 
robodog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice ad, though We Vibe DOES make a nice product.

I bought the wife something similar, but a much earlier version, only got her to wear it out twice, and it definitely was not discreet enough to use at something where you're the center of attention like a wedding, in a crowded restaurant where the noise of everyone talking has raised the noise floor and you're just one couple in a dark corner, sure, but being at the big table at a wedding hall with mics being handed around and such, no freaking way.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes the best man's job easier when she's already a slip and slide.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After the honeymoon she'll be at the local pet store to find that perfect shock collar for him.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like Minitrue is cranking out as much garbage as ever. Gotta give those proles something to gossip about.
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bride gushed: "This (after marrying my husband of course) was the best decision I made about our wedding day."

I bet.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ssaoi: [Fark user image 811x592]

I bet that total harmless job posing for stock photos posing as a bride will never come back and bite me in the ass. 

Thanks, Getty Images!


In my telling of this story, the husband is the black guy in the back watching her dance with another man and he's got the control in his clasped hands.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah.
That's what that's installed for...

Sure.
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: ssaoi: [Fark user image 811x592]

I bet that total harmless job posing for stock photos posing as a bride will never come back and bite me in the ass. 

Thanks, Getty Images!

In my telling of this story, the husband is the black guy in the back watching her dance with another man and he's got the control in his clasped hands.


Why would Will Smith have the control?
 
ophus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Consume degenerate Wedding
 
mark625
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's The Sun. I now doubt the very existence of weddings, brides, and vibrators.

Also, a stock photo of a bride? What good is that?  We need to see photos of the actual bride in question in order to decide if this is "giggity" or "do not want". Sharp knees and all that, you know.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I wouldn't mind getting one for the wife but for home use only. I don't want her out in public having O's each time she picks something off the shelf at a store.

Some stuff should be for home use only.

just my two cents
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Up until he zapped her, the highlight of the evening was the rice pilaf.
 
stuffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Good thing kids didn't get a hold of the phone. "this is lamest game ever".
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

After the first dance...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I bet by the time the honeymoon came, she was all out of O's

"sorry honey, I'm spent, can I get a rain-check?"
 
Marcos P
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hmm sounds like she might have been...

Hysterical
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My husband and I have one of those but I'm the one he usually uses it on as toys are not really his thing. It is pretty freaking good, no way would I wear it in public.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"I doOOoooooOOOOOOOO!"

/Done this before but not getting married
//GF was down for it to spice up boring company dinner
///It was an excellent Friday, evening, night, next morning, weekend. . .
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
All I had at my wedding was one of those chocolate fountains like at Golden Corral.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As a former wedding DJ, I vote for turning over the remote to a professional master of ceremonies. You haven't enjoyed Love Shack quite like this, madam.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: As a former wedding DJ, I vote for turning over the remote to a professional master of ceremonies. You haven't enjoyed Love Shack quite like this, madam.


no...wait for the "electric slide"
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GentDirkly: So you're saying Fark *is* my personal erotica site now?

/Giggity



Always was...
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The wifey got me a hush plug. This isn't really unusual.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.