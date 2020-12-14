 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Porch pirate pilfers poop parcel   (narcity.com) divider line
34
    More: Dumbass, Theft, Larceny, Robbery, Laurie Pringle, Editor's Choice, Dishonesty, Burglary, string of Ontario package thefts  
•       •       •

1123 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Dec 2020 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, it's easy in a situation like this to just turn the other cheek. No one can ever say that this lady didn't give a shiat.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Gotta luv it!!!!
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is glitter bomb guy ever going to do round three?

It would be fun to do a low cost version without the GPS and cameras, just a glitter and stink trap.  Perhaps a liquid stink that really soaks into soft surfaces.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know if I am just lucky or what, I have made 180 Amazon orders in 2020 and never once did a package got pirated,
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSteelCricket: I don't know if I am just lucky or what, I have made 180 Amazon orders in 2020 and never once did a package got pirated,


That probably says more about your porn fetish than anything else
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Is glitter bomb guy ever going to do round three?

It would be fun to do a low cost version without the GPS and cameras, just a glitter and stink trap.  Perhaps a liquid stink that really soaks into soft surfaces.


I would love to see a spring loaded poop package by the glitter bomb guy. I mean, feces strewn about the thief's car or house. Shoot, I might just pitch that to Fox.....they'll air anything!
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Is glitter bomb guy ever going to do round three?

It would be fun to do a low cost version without the GPS and cameras, just a glitter and stink trap.  Perhaps a liquid stink that really soaks into soft surfaces.


You mean Mark Rober? Apparently he's going to upload it tomorrow.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serves them right.

I'm fortunate enough to live close to family members who almost never leave their house because of Covid, so I just ship everything there
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Is glitter bomb guy ever going to do round three?


A non-faked one?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: EvilEgg: Is glitter bomb guy ever going to do round three?

It would be fun to do a low cost version without the GPS and cameras, just a glitter and stink trap.  Perhaps a liquid stink that really soaks into soft surfaces.

I would love to see a spring loaded poop package by the glitter bomb guy. I mean, feces strewn about the thief's car or house. Shoot, I might just pitch that to Fox.....they'll air anything!


I think that would get excellent ratings.  It would be to Catch a Predator for the COVID era.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fun, until it is launched through a window by an angry thief with a clothespin on their nose.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: EvilEgg: Is glitter bomb guy ever going to do round three?

It would be fun to do a low cost version without the GPS and cameras, just a glitter and stink trap.  Perhaps a liquid stink that really soaks into soft surfaces.

I would love to see a spring loaded poop package by the glitter bomb guy. I mean, feces strewn about the thief's car or house. Shoot, I might just pitch that to Fox.....they'll air anything!


It's illegal.  I've investigated this.

:(
 
Myria [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I live in a condo where my front porch is upstairs.  You can't see whether there is a package for me from the street, so I'm somewhat protected from delivery theft by the effort of checking for a target.
 
Myria [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Myria: I live in a condo where my front porch is upstairs.  You can't see whether there is a package for me from the street, so I'm somewhat protected from delivery theft by the effort of checking for a target.


in other words, I'm taking advantage of thieves' laziness.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Fun, until it is launched through a window by an angry thief with a clothespin on their nose.


Pissing off a criminal may sound like fun but they're already a criminal and there's no telling what they might do, especially if they expected to sell your package to buy meth and now they don't have anything to sell, hence no sweet, sweet meth for them.  I mean tweakers are known to be rational and reasonable during withdrawal, right?
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: I don't know if I am just lucky or what, I have made 180 Amazon orders in 2020 and never once did a package got pirated,


No More Buttered Scones for Me, Mater
Youtube oy6ph_tSPdU
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
when I was young - I remember when a friend of mine used to do something like this.  he'd get bored, so he found this old purse that his mom had, took a rather large dump in it, leave it by the side of the highway, and hide in the woods and wait until somebody came along.  folks would be driving by, see the purse, slam on the brakes, and check it out.  he told us that sometimes they would look in it before sticking their hand in there, and sometimes they wouldn't.  he'd be in the woods watching, cracking up laughing

he got chased several times but always got away...
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
At some point, someone will boobytrap a package with a fountain firework & leave it for porch pirates.
//not that I would condone such a thing
//that'd probably light some porch pirate's car on fire.
 
Sgt. Expendable [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: RoboZombie: EvilEgg: Is glitter bomb guy ever going to do round three?

It would be fun to do a low cost version without the GPS and cameras, just a glitter and stink trap.  Perhaps a liquid stink that really soaks into soft surfaces.

I would love to see a spring loaded poop package by the glitter bomb guy. I mean, feces strewn about the thief's car or house. Shoot, I might just pitch that to Fox.....they'll air anything!

It's illegal.  I've investigated this.

:(


Who's going to publicly expose themselves as a piece of shiat in order to press charges?
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What about good old fashioned bombs?  What happened to bombs?
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

poconojoe: when I was young - I remember when a friend of mine used to do something like this.  he'd get bored, so he found this old purse that his mom had, took a rather large dump in it, leave it by the side of the highway, and hide in the woods and wait until somebody came along.  folks would be driving by, see the purse, slam on the brakes, and check it out.  he told us that sometimes they would look in it before sticking their hand in there, and sometimes they wouldn't.  he'd be in the woods watching, cracking up laughing

he got chased several times but always got away...


And he grew up to be a serial killer, right?
 
davynelson
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Personally I don't understand why any company would leave a package on a porch unless asked specifically to do so.  In which case it would be the recipient's fault if stolen.
 
davynelson
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
TheSteelCricket  poconojoe: when I was young - I remember when a friend of mine used to do something like this.  he'd get bored, so he found this old purse that his mom had, took a rather large dump in it, leave it by the side of the highway, and hide in the woods and wait until somebody came along.  folks would be driving by, see the purse, slam on the brakes, and check it out.  he told us that sometimes they would look in it before sticking their hand in there, and sometimes they wouldn't.  he'd be in the woods watching, cracking up laughing

he got chased several times but always got away...

And he grew up to be a serial killer, right?


No, he grew up to write for the Candid Camera television show.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Sgt. Expendable: ViolentEastCoastCity: RoboZombie: EvilEgg: Is glitter bomb guy ever going to do round three?

It would be fun to do a low cost version without the GPS and cameras, just a glitter and stink trap.  Perhaps a liquid stink that really soaks into soft surfaces.

I would love to see a spring loaded poop package by the glitter bomb guy. I mean, feces strewn about the thief's car or house. Shoot, I might just pitch that to Fox.....they'll air anything!

It's illegal.  I've investigated this.

:(

Who's going to publicly expose themselves as a piece of shiat in order to press charges?


The same people who break into homes, get hurt, sue, and win.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

davynelson: In which case it would be the recipient's fault if stolen.


Interesting take
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You could say it was a...
<puts on sunglasses>
Fecal Transplant

<pause finger goes up>
<horking sounds>
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: I don't know if I am just lucky or what, I have made 180 Amazon orders in 2020 and never once did a package got pirated,


Brit here. In general you guys seem accepting of a rate of parcel theft that would astound us.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I really would be ok with sting operations involving exploding dye packs.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

davynelson: Personally I don't understand why any company would leave a package on a porch unless asked specifically to do so.  In which case it would be the recipient's fault if stolen.


The shipper is the one that checks the "signature required" box, so it's not the fault of the delivery company. They're just following the instructions of their customer.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why always poop.

I think I'd leave an upright jar of piss without a lid in the box.
 
Sgt. Expendable [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: Sgt. Expendable: ViolentEastCoastCity: RoboZombie: EvilEgg: Is glitter bomb guy ever going to do round three?

It would be fun to do a low cost version without the GPS and cameras, just a glitter and stink trap.  Perhaps a liquid stink that really soaks into soft surfaces.

I would love to see a spring loaded poop package by the glitter bomb guy. I mean, feces strewn about the thief's car or house. Shoot, I might just pitch that to Fox.....they'll air anything!

It's illegal.  I've investigated this.

:(

Who's going to publicly expose themselves as a piece of shiat in order to press charges?

The same people who break into homes, get hurt, sue, and win.


Has this ever actually happened outside the case in the '50s that centered on lethal booby traps in unoccupied buildings?

Like, I've seen plenty where they sue, but don't recall any where they actually win.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: davynelson: Personally I don't understand why any company would leave a package on a porch unless asked specifically to do so.  In which case it would be the recipient's fault if stolen.

The shipper is the one that checks the "signature required" box, so it's not the fault of the delivery company. They're just following the instructions of their customer.


Yes, because otherwise the shipping companies always do the right thing. Would you like to see my mom's doorbell cam footage of the delivery guy throwing the package marked GLASS onto the porch?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sgt. Expendable: ViolentEastCoastCity: Sgt. Expendable: ViolentEastCoastCity: RoboZombie: EvilEgg: Is glitter bomb guy ever going to do round three?

It would be fun to do a low cost version without the GPS and cameras, just a glitter and stink trap.  Perhaps a liquid stink that really soaks into soft surfaces.

I would love to see a spring loaded poop package by the glitter bomb guy. I mean, feces strewn about the thief's car or house. Shoot, I might just pitch that to Fox.....they'll air anything!

It's illegal.  I've investigated this.

:(

Who's going to publicly expose themselves as a piece of shiat in order to press charges?

The same people who break into homes, get hurt, sue, and win.

Has this ever actually happened outside the case in the '50s that centered on lethal booby traps in unoccupied buildings?

Like, I've seen plenty where they sue, but don't recall any where they actually win.


I think it's more urban legend (the one of the burglar falling though the skylight predates the internet), but I'd like to see if any actually win as well.

Though it's still going to set you back at least $50k for lawyers. Hopefully homeowners insurance picks it up.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RoboZombie: EvilEgg: Is glitter bomb guy ever going to do round three?

It would be fun to do a low cost version without the GPS and cameras, just a glitter and stink trap.  Perhaps a liquid stink that really soaks into soft surfaces.

I would love to see a spring loaded poop package by the glitter bomb guy. I mean, feces strewn about the thief's car or house. Shoot, I might just pitch that to Fox.....they'll air anything!


I suggest using sars-cov-2 positive poop.  Or, for the gift that keeps giving, norovirus/rotavirus.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.