(CTV News)   *sniff, sniff* You smell like COVID. And bacon   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
    More: Interesting, Veterinary medicine, Dog, dogs' noses, Detection dog, Veterinary school, Police dog, Pet, reliable test  
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
COVID smelling like bacon would make it unstoppable.  Who can keep their distance from bacon??
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Naido: COVID smelling like bacon would make it unstoppable.  Who can keep their distance from bacon??


Muslims and jews?
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drxym
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Next thing will be news that COVID has crossed species into dogs and everyone has to take their dog out back and dispatch it.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Better vaccinate the dogs right after health care workers.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

drxym: Next thing will be news that COVID has crossed species into dogs and everyone has to take their dog out back and dispatch it.


That book made me cry
 
nytmare
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We used them to spot terminators people hosting terminal viruses.
 
