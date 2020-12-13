 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Man fires gun at NYC holiday concert. Limited information to left, wild speculation to the right   (usatoday.com) divider line
    Desmond Tutu, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Nelson Mandela, New York City, NEW YORK, Cathedral Church of Saint John, Jim Henson, African National Congress  
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm gonna guess that a projectile was involved.

/no speculation = can't go wrong
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's Bill O'Reilly. You can't explain that.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I too hate Christmas music.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Started shooting at/near a crowd, didn't hit anyone, then shot by the cops. Suicide by cop maybe?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Its just been revoked
 
MegaLib
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
America has an addiction to a misinterpretation of the 2nd.  The new administration will help us get clean and sober.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Home Alone (1990) Keep The Change, You Filthy Animal
Youtube C6FLPAMzBGQ
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Maybe he didn't have a lighter?
 
joker420
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's one way to scatter the anti-maskers.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He was just celebrating. Overreact much?
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Guess he wasn't a fan of

*puts on sunglasses*

Silent Night
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Was there a mask on the gun?

Why is there a concert going on in NYC?
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

joker420: That's one way to scatter the anti-maskers.


But I thought they didn't "live in fear"?
 
joker420
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jso2897: joker420: That's one way to scatter the anti-maskers.

But I thought they didn't "live in fear"?


Live in fear? Like wearing a seat belt, gloves, sunglasses, hardhat, steel toe boots, and condoms?
 
tjfly
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It wasn't a holiday concert.
It was Christmas concert.
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

joker420: jso2897: joker420: That's one way to scatter the anti-maskers.

But I thought they didn't "live in fear"?

Live in fear? Like wearing a seat belt, gloves, sunglasses, hardhat, steel toe boots, and condoms?


Oh - so all that "live in fear" stuff from the plague rats was bullshiat.
Yeah, I thought so too.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Started shooting at/near a crowd, didn't hit anyone, then shot by the cops. Suicide by cop maybe?


Another article I saw on this yesterday had him shooting into the air and witnesses claiming he was shouting at police to kill him, so you're probably right.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Maybe the gunman was trying to take advantage of as many Amendments as possible.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

joker420: jso2897: joker420: That's one way to scatter the anti-maskers.

But I thought they didn't "live in fear"?

Live in fear? Like wearing a seat belt, gloves, sunglasses, hardhat, steel toe boots, and condoms?


I dunno what you have planned, but leave me out of it
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

tjfly: It wasn't a holiday concert.
It was Christmas concert.


Christmas is no longer a holiday?
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What song was playing?  Because there are some allowances.
 
6nome
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
War on Christmas, indeed. Thoughts and preyers.
 
joker420
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I see the Nazi fascist stormtroopers killed another citizen. When will this stop!!!!!!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

joker420: jso2897: joker420: That's one way to scatter the anti-maskers.

But I thought they didn't "live in fear"?

Live in fear? Like wearing a seat belt, gloves, sunglasses, hardhat, steel toe boots, and condoms?


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He had a bag with a full can of gas, rope and some other stuff I just saw on the news.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh, a knife and a Bible.

Obviously a dangerous loony.
 
