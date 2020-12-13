 Skip to content
 
(CBS Baltimore)   Security guard shot at Popeye's in Baltimore. In other news, Popeye's has security guards   (baltimore.cbslocal.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Did you miss the Baltimore part?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is this a neighborhood where most people pay cash for everything?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you ever seen what happens when they run out of chicken sammiches, subby? You've never seen the horrors I have. I can't get the images out of my head. Special sauce everywhere in my nightmares.
 
valenumr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Why do I get the feeling this was a maskhole covidiot?
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Have you ever seen what happens when they run out of chicken sammiches, subby? You've never seen the horrors I have. I can't get the images out of my head. Special sauce everywhere in my nightmares.


I had special sauce dreams when I was a teenager.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Did you miss the Baltimore part?


Was going to say this.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So I guess covid restrictions will be blamed for this also.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Of course they have a guard. Probably an armed guard. The article does not specify that. This is the ultimate 2A solution. Armed guards everywhere. More guns are the answer. When everyone has a gun there will finally be peace on Earth. That is what they truly believe. That is their religion.

... Except ... this is what really happens. Angry people use them.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sir, this is not an Arby's.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Did you miss the Baltimore part?


I bet it was Omar.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rhodabear
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
First day as a new bus driver. Sesame Street express, it's jokingly called. Passengers were interesting.  Two large women arguing about space, both named Patty. Russ, the local mentally disabled boy, helped me out with names.  The grossest by far was Neddar Cheese, who sat in flip flop picking her feet.

Recap:  Two all beef Patties, special Russ, Neddar Cheese picking bunions on a Sesame Street bus.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Did you miss the Baltimore part?


A nice place to visit, but you wouldn't want to live there.

Fortunately, the locals are happy to help you with that second bit.
 
