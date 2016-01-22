 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Yoga deemed incompatible with Christianity by the same people who brought you wrestling, togas, and famed warriors 1, 2, and 3   (bbc.com) divider line
cretinbob
6 hours ago  
fusillade762
6 hours ago  
Ah, fundamentalists.  They're the same the world over.  And by that I mean deeply stupid and hateful of anything they don't understand.
 
KingOfTown
6 hours ago  
yohohogreengiant
5 hours ago  

KingOfTown: [Fark user image image 425x178]


First time I saw the dudes doing this at a museum I laughed to tears.

I don't laugh like that anymore for some reason.

Anyway, Practicing yoga Asana is as anti xtian as baseball.

And a lot healthier than baseball. Or church.

The clarity of thought attained during this physical activity can lead one to seriously question the usefulness and  truth of organized religion. Or baseball.

But that's not a problem with yoga, that's a problem with religion. And baseball.
 
silo123j
4 hours ago  
One of my fundy neighbors went off on a rant about this on Facebook. I was amazed just how dumb this is. Devil's gonna gitcha!

Glad she moved.

If you love God, why are you hating on everything else?
 
vudukungfu
1 hour ago  
Irony is Jesus, if he existed... Was a Yogi
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
43 minutes ago  
They only do CrossFit
 
Tyrone Slothrop
42 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Irony is Jesus, if he existed... Was a Yogi


Jesus wanted a pick-a-nick basket.
KB202
41 minutes ago  
Way to stay relevant in the modern world, church!
 
joker420
41 minutes ago  
Religion is not compatible decency.
 
New Rising Sun
39 minutes ago  
Coming soon: group guided stretching classes.

I wonder how people felt about pronouncements such as these far back in history.  Somewhere in the dark ages a group of priests decide they feel threatened by the local women's weaving group and declare it heresy or something.  Sure the peasants went along with it since religion had more power back then and they wanted to remain alive, but there had to be at least a few who saw it as 'stop liking what I don't like".
 
UNC_Samurai
37 minutes ago  
I wish I had thought a decade age to create a yoga-like program called Stretching for the Lord.  I could have made some money off the fundies.
 
Harry Freakstorm
36 minutes ago  
It's deja vu all over again
 
FlyingBacon
35 minutes ago  

silo123j: One of my fundy neighbors went off on a rant about this on Facebook. I was amazed just how dumb this is. Devil's gonna gitcha!

Glad she moved.

If you love God, why are you hating on everything else?


Shes glad you aren't her neighbor anymore.
 
Obama's Left Nut
34 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [gannett-cdn.com image 483x643]


He looks so young in that picture.  Must have been before the German's bombed Pearl.  The war aged him so.
 
TheGreatGazoo
34 minutes ago  
The local Methodist church offers yoga classes.

Perhaps if they allowed some stretching, the Greek Orthodox icons wouldn't look so somber.
 
Harry Freakstorm
33 minutes ago  
Because the hawt chicks in tight pants give you funny thoughts?

Probably should include examples.
Oh, hi doggy.

No boss, I'm on hold with Norton.  Now I know what they mean by life lock.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
28 minutes ago  
Raw dogging a porn star is still OK by the church.
 
Ambitwistor
28 minutes ago  
Technically, the Romans brought us togas.  The Greeks brought us chitons.
 
gnosis301
28 minutes ago  
Yea verily, he that does downward dog shall not sit at the right hand of the father, yea.
 
CarnySaur
28 minutes ago  
Greek Orthodox?  They can't even figure out when Easter is!
 
gar1013
27 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: KingOfTown: [Fark user image image 425x178]

First time I saw the dudes doing this at a museum I laughed to tears.

I don't laugh like that anymore for some reason.

Anyway, Practicing yoga Asana is as anti xtian as baseball.

And a lot healthier than baseball. Or church.

The clarity of thought attained during this physical activity can lead one to seriously question the usefulness and  truth of organized religion. Or baseball.

But that's not a problem with yoga, that's a problem with religion. And baseball.


Says the person who pays to comment on news articles.

Yoga sucks.  You can stretch and do core exercises without all the associated bullshiat.
 
Harry Freakstorm
26 minutes ago  
If Jesus wore yoga pants, they'd still have to cover his junk when they nailed him to the cross.

Jesus on the cross in yoga pants uncovered junk.  Get that image out of your head.

Why'd they crucify him, mommy?  Was he stealing grapes from the grocery store?
 
LewDux
24 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Ah, fundamentalists.  They're the same the world over.  And by that I mean deeply stupid and hateful of anything they don't understand.


You're just have a bad religical taste
 
resident dystopian
24 minutes ago  
KingOfTown:

thanks,
you know when you do a "ha'",and not a "ha,ha", and it
is so uncontrolled and so farking loud. and as soon as it
happened i thought "i am so farking going to hell".

/lastly, yoga, incompatible with christianity?
//please, those tight, black shiny-heiney pants are a gift from god.
///god frowns upon your morning stretch (???!!)
 
gnosis301
23 minutes ago  
Associated bullshiat?  Like the poses?
 
LewDux
23 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: And a lot healthier than baseball. Or church.


Depends on church
Holy Ghost VS Pendulum & MC GQ - Baptazia part 2
Youtube TQdIiEUFtqk
 
houstondragon
21 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: They only do CrossFit


Nailed it
 
OldJames
20 minutes ago  
Yet more proof that Christianity is inferior to Physics as a religion
 
LewDux
16 minutes ago  
Disagrees


Bjӧrk - Joga (Later Archive)
Youtube QcJj9lBqjuY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GAa​hS7​Vcpic
 
groppet
16 minutes ago  
Wonder if this has hit my fat fundie cousins yet. They seem to hate everything the Lord (their pastor and FB groups) tell them too. They destroyed all their Harry Potter and Disney stuff because they were tools of Satan or something. I think all they have left is football, work and church at this point.
 
Madison_Smiled
15 minutes ago  
[Why Is Your] Heaven so Small
Youtube HMovpa8Vfio
 
talkertopc
13 minutes ago  
They should remove everything that has its source in another religion...
 
joker420
13 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image image 307x231]

Disagrees


[YouTube video: Bjӧrk - Joga (Later Archive)]https://www.youtube.com/watch​?v=GAahS7Vcpic


Jesus was black. fyi
 
Por que tan serioso
10 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Ah, fundamentalists.  They're the same the world over.  And by that I mean deeply stupid and hateful of anything they don't understand.


Or PolTab people.  Really. If you think about it.
 
Road_King
10 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: I wish I had thought a decade age to create a yoga-like program called Stretching for the Lord.  I could have made some money off the fundies.


If it wasn't for COVID, you could still get into that.  Wait, they dont give a shiat about COVID.  Rake it in, Farker!
 
Laobaojun
9 minutes ago  

groppet: Wonder if this has hit my fat fundie cousins yet. They seem to hate everything the Lord (their pastor and FB groups) tell them too. They destroyed all their Harry Potter and Disney stuff because they were tools of Satan or something. I think all they have left is football, work and church at this point.


Let me guess; the guy thinks Jack Chick is a religious scholar...

Road_King
7 minutes ago  

talkertopc: They should remove everything that has its source in another religion...


I see what you did there, Farker.  And I approve wholeheartedly.  Starting with the whole Horus thing...
 
Marcos P
7 minutes ago  
Chomo says what?
 
The Crepes of Wrath
7 minutes ago  
Christianity deemed incompatible with rational thought.
 
Huggermugger
7 minutes ago  
Last year I attended an 'Orthodox Church in America' church (aka Russian Orthodox in English), for a few months, and was surprised to learn that they had this prohibition against yoga.

One of the reasons I was interested in this congregation was because I perceived it to be 'not as fundy', but I was disappointed.  It's still a pretty fundy religion underneath all of the gilded gold, although the congregants are not nearly as repulsive and nasty as Southern Baptists are.
 
Erma Gerdd
7 minutes ago  
"In 2010 a pastor in Seattle, US, called the practice 'demonic'."

And probably blamed teh gheys.
 
wet drum sandwich
7 minutes ago  
The church's opposition is based on the "experience of those who practised yoga", Father Michael Konstantinidis said, explaining that "if yoga offered what man wanted, we would be happy".

It strikes me that there's more to unpack here than this Konstantinidis realizes.
 
Vtimlin
4 minutes ago  
Thread needs more yoga pants
 
Louis Toolz
2 minutes ago  
Anyone else read the headline wrong...?

orbister
less than a minute ago  

New Rising Sun: Coming soon: group guided stretching classes.


Churches are very good at stretching people. Well, bits of them, anyway.
 
