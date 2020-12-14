 Skip to content
Headline of the year voting!

(Fox News)   Uh oh, it looks like someone's on Santa's Naughty List   (foxnews.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, Police, Law enforcement terminology, Criminal law, Santa Claus, Undercover, Crime, Arrest, holidayelf  
granolasteak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Not sure what kind of takedown move Santa is pulling, but that's an unfortunate picture.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You don't have to get quite so invested in the cosplay, officer.  No need to make the perpetrator sit on your lap.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

granolasteak: Not sure what kind of takedown move Santa is pulling, but that's an unfortunate picture.


Not to mention, the eventual questions in lockup, "how'd the getcha?"

"Well, you see, there I was looking around a parking lot, when Santa and this elf just kicked my ass, found my stash, and then the cops showed up. I am a victim of the Whitest of Christmases."
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫Santa police, arrest this man♫
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image image 360x201]


This is maximum 'Murca.

How much more 'Murca can you get?

None. None more 'Murca.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elves with 2nd amendment rights will make people think twice about the War On Christmas!
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Santa likes it doggie style.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He knows when you've been thieving,
he knows when you're half-baked.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Bad Santa? No it's Badass Santa!
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure I saw a online documentary about Santa's Naughty List, brought to you by the letters X, X and X.
 
smokewon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've always been convinced that Santa Claus is a big, fat biatch. I guess withholding Christmas cheer from the naughty just doesn't do it for him anymore.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why no mention of GTA charges in TFA?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Santa likes it doggie style.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Naido: [Fark user image image 425x239]

You don't have to get quite so invested in the cosplay, officer.  No need to make the perpetrator sit on your lap.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
keldaria
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm not sure on the specifics but I do find the idea of going undercover as Santa somewhat disgusting. It's almost like inviting an innocent child to be in the middle of your sting, and would likely generate more than a few questions if any children were onlookers.

Yes yes, humerus but why would a Santa costume be appropriate when there are kids around and if there are no kids expected to be around why would a Santa costume be used considering they would somewhat stick out like a sore thumb.
 
