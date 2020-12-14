 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   New Zealand shows the world that great leadership, personal sacrifice, and being a small island can defeat covid 19. The country is now virus free and lifting all restrictions   (bbc.com) divider line
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Small? It's the size of California.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, we'll probably be the last country to vaccinate everyone. IF we vaccinate everyone, that is.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
from six months ago, just sayin

/this one is getting passed around all over social media today for some reason
//... even i got burned ( ._.) dammit
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: Small? It's the size of California.


watch some doofus go on about their natural isolation and fail to note how hawaii has the same... w/o looking at how hawaii is doing

/happens every time
//durrrrrrrr they're an island nation! that's the only reason they did ok!
 
Burke Turkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Good job posting something from June.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'd go there.

It does creep me out that someone I knew went there as a foreign exchange student and came back as a sex maniac..
 
robodog [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: Meanwhile, we'll probably be the last country to vaccinate everyone. IF we vaccinate everyone, that is.


Luckily we don't need to, you only need an 80% effective vaccine with a 60% vaccinated pool at a 2.5-3.5 disease like Covid-19 so at least on a macro level we'll be ok with just the non-idiots taking a 95% effective vaccine. Now anyone unable to get vaccinated living in a deep red area is probably screwed as even 50% compliance seems unlikely.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: toddalmighty: Small? It's the size of California.

watch some doofus go on about their natural isolation and fail to note how hawaii has the same... w/o looking at how hawaii is doing

/happens every time
//durrrrrrrr they're an island nation! that's the only reason they did ok!


Last I checked, Hawaii was the only state not in 'Uncontrolled Spread', so that's at least a potential factor.

But yeah. I'd move to New Zealand in a farking heartbeat if I had the capability. Or to Ireland. Or even Australia, if pressed, but they seem to be flirting with the same kind of right-wing bullshiat that's turned the US and UK into garbage fires.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Australia has also done very well (despite a couple of significant missteps) thanks to strict quarantine, lockdowns and travel restrictions, aggressive testing and contact tracing, community buy-in, and being girt by sea. IIRC have held total deaths under 1000 and currently have no active cases of community transmission.

/island-ness is no substitute for reasonable policy, but it is a natural advantage
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hey subby, is this island big enough?
Fark user imageView Full Size

//our problem is donald trump and the farkheads who voted for him
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: toddalmighty: Small? It's the size of California.

watch some doofus go on about their natural isolation and fail to note how hawaii has the same... w/o looking at how hawaii is doing

/happens every time
//durrrrrrrr they're an island nation! that's the only reason they did ok!


New Zealand has 14 times the population of Iceland and less than half of their total cases. Both, of course, are island nations.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Huh? Have we not been in Level 1 for ages?

farking news to me.
 
