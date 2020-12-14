 Skip to content
 
Headline of the year voting!

(NHK World (Japan))   Due to the pandemic, one of Tokyo's most popular sunrise-viewing mountain peaks will be closed for New Year sunrise   (www3.nhk.or.jp) divider line
aagrajag
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is what responsible nations do.

The sun will be there next year, too, but you can only see it if you haven't choked to death on your own lung butter.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

aagrajag: This is what responsible nations do.

The sun will be there next year, too, but you can only see it if you haven't choked to death on your own lung butter.


Lung Butter is the name of my Blind Melon tribute band.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

aagrajag: This is what responsible nations do.

The sun will be there next year, too, but you can only see it if you haven't choked to death on your own lung butter.


https://www.timessquarenyc.org/times-s​quare-new-years-eve/nye-faq
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Not going to set up a webcam so they can see or just going to turn off the sun.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: aagrajag: This is what responsible nations do.

The sun will be there next year, too, but you can only see it if you haven't choked to death on your own lung butter.

Lung Butter is the name of my Blind Melon tribute band.


Breathe/Midnight Oil mashup?
 
