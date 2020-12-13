 Skip to content
Headline of the year voting!

(KITV Honolulu) Ok, who tried a human sacrifice to exorcise 2020?
    More: Scary, Hawaii, Hawaii County police, News, Hawaiian Islands, Hawaii news  
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fifth paragraph, last sentence
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe they had a brain cloud
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'd volunteer to jump if it would make 2020 die.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
flying police detectives

They must be former nuns.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

WoolyManwich: Maybe they had a brain cloud


Joe vs 2020.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe that's the answer. Maybe the old gods need to be placated.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Was it Joe?
 
chawco
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Os this the ultimate "dont fees the trolls"?

You're just giving it what it wants.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: I'd volunteer to jump if it would make 2020 die.


It might not work, but that's a risk I'm willing to take.

/kidding :)
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Jimmy Buffett's getting real desperate for island-themed song ideas.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Maybe that's the answer. Maybe the old gods need to be placated.


Yeah. Crom Cruach is probably a wee bit hangry after not being fed for @1500 years.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Being as the body was found by hunters, I must ask (because I honestly don't know) - what is there to hunt on Hawaii?
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crinz83
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
the legislators have failed us, the courts have failed us, and now the volcano sacrifice has failed us. i'm beginning to doubt trump's re-election chances.
 
