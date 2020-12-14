 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   1 in 500 people in New Jersey have died of coronavirus. Pour one out for Tony. And Tony. And his cousin Anthony, and Big T, and Tony   (nj.com) divider line
299 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 14 Dec 2020 at 12:30 AM (1 hour ago)



gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
AYYY FUGGEDABAADIT
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I wish they would focus more on the long lasting side effects of COVID.... people in perfect health in their 20-30-40 getting wrecked for months.

That would change more minds from the anti-masks crowd that dead people in their 60-70-80.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

lolmao500: I wish they would focus more on the long lasting side effects of COVID.... people in perfect health in their 20-30-40 getting wrecked for months.

That would change more minds from the anti-masks crowd that dead people in their 60-70-80.


There was a basketball player from Florida that collapsed on the court and was in critical condition, diagnosed with covid over the summer, if his collapse is tied to that the effects on young people may get some attention.
 
mikechoiselat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh look, all Democrat controlled for the highest rates, who would have thought?
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lolmao500: I wish they would focus more on the long lasting side effects of COVID.... people in perfect health in their 20-30-40 getting wrecked for months.

That would change more minds from the anti-masks crowd that dead people in their 60-70-80.


They already dismiss deaths as being faked by hospitals.  You will see the same thing with long term effects.  "The doctors are just lying about his kidney damage being linked to covid to make us look bad.  He already had those other issues."
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mikechoiselat: Oh look, all Democrat controlled for the highest rates, who would have thought?

Продолжайте хорошую работу!
 
mikechoiselat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

omnimancer28: lolmao500: I wish they would focus more on the long lasting side effects of COVID.... people in perfect health in their 20-30-40 getting wrecked for months.

That would change more minds from the anti-masks crowd that dead people in their 60-70-80.

They already dismiss deaths as being faked by hospitals.  You will see the same thing with long term effects.  "The doctors are just lying about his kidney damage being linked to covid to make us look bad.  He already had those other issues."


Do the world a favour and live in your moms basement forever and don't come out , you'll supposedly control corona and we won't have to deal with morons like you. It's a win win
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Corona virus simply made them an offer they couldn't understand, capisce?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That'll surely reduce the backup at the bridges into NYC, right?
 
nobody11155
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
1 out of every 85 or so fall over dead every year for non-covid reasons.
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mikechoiselat: omnimancer28: lolmao500: I wish they would focus more on the long lasting side effects of COVID.... people in perfect health in their 20-30-40 getting wrecked for months.

That would change more minds from the anti-masks crowd that dead people in their 60-70-80.

They already dismiss deaths as being faked by hospitals.  You will see the same thing with long term effects.  "The doctors are just lying about his kidney damage being linked to covid to make us look bad.  He already had those other issues."

Do the world a favour and live in your moms basement forever and don't come out , you'll supposedly control corona and we won't have to deal with morons like you. It's a win win


Hey ass munch, i had covid for almost nine weeks, lost 40 pounds and came close to dying. I am in good shape and it literally was the scariest thing I ever went through. My wife had it for ten days like a bad flu. Not me and months later some of the symptoms have come back horribly , I almost lost a kidney. This shiat is real you dumb ass ....I hope you dont get this. But, if you do, stock up on the pedialyte. It helped more than anything.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"...and there was Jimmy Two-Times, because he tested positive for the Coronavirus twice."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Guy I know's mom died from covid in Jersey. He goes up there from Florida for the funeral. He's walking down the street and catches a stray bullet in his leg from a drive-by, shattering a bone. He's in a Jersey hospital recovering, and his brother dies from covid in Miami.
 
mikechoiselat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

chicagogasman: mikechoiselat: omnimancer28: lolmao500: I wish they would focus more on the long lasting side effects of COVID.... people in perfect health in their 20-30-40 getting wrecked for months.

That would change more minds from the anti-masks crowd that dead people in their 60-70-80.

They already dismiss deaths as being faked by hospitals.  You will see the same thing with long term effects.  "The doctors are just lying about his kidney damage being linked to covid to make us look bad.  He already had those other issues."

Do the world a favour and live in your moms basement forever and don't come out , you'll supposedly control corona and we won't have to deal with morons like you. It's a win win

Hey ass munch, i had covid for almost nine weeks, lost 40 pounds and came close to dying. I am in good shape and it literally was the scariest thing I ever went through. My wife had it for ten days like a bad flu. Not me and months later some of the symptoms have come back horribly , I almost lost a kidney. This shiat is real you dumb ass ....I hope you dont get this. But, if you do, stock up on the pedialyte. It helped more than anything.


I had it and literally felt nothing. I've been around cats that gave me more of an allergic reaction
 
chawco
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hey Subby, you forgot T-Dawg, little T, T-Bone, Tony Balony, Tony two timer, and Antonia (formerly little miss T).
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's absolutely heartbreaking. But also, by now, they know how to kill people and they know how to stop killing people. This is entirely in their hands and there's nothing we can do about it. Except, after contact tracing, maybe imprisoning the hosts of spreading events for negligent homicide.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mikechoiselat: I had it and literally felt nothing. I've been around cats that gave me more of an allergic reaction


Apparently people with IQs below room temp are safe.

Bye, Trumper
 
ShockDiode
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mikechoiselat: chicagogasman: mikechoiselat: omnimancer28: lolmao500: I wish they would focus more on the long lasting side effects of COVID.... people in perfect health in their 20-30-40 getting wrecked for months.

That would change more minds from the anti-masks crowd that dead people in their 60-70-80.

They already dismiss deaths as being faked by hospitals.  You will see the same thing with long term effects.  "The doctors are just lying about his kidney damage being linked to covid to make us look bad.  He already had those other issues."

Do the world a favour and live in your moms basement forever and don't come out , you'll supposedly control corona and we won't have to deal with morons like you. It's a win win

Hey ass munch, i had covid for almost nine weeks, lost 40 pounds and came close to dying. I am in good shape and it literally was the scariest thing I ever went through. My wife had it for ten days like a bad flu. Not me and months later some of the symptoms have come back horribly , I almost lost a kidney. This shiat is real you dumb ass ....I hope you dont get this. But, if you do, stock up on the pedialyte. It helped more than anything.

I had it and literally felt nothing. I've been around cats that gave me more of an allergic reaction


Have fun if you end up getting wrecked from it later on and get denied coverage due to it being a pre existing condition.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mikechoiselat: chicagogasman: mikechoiselat: omnimancer28: lolmao500: I wish they would focus more on the long lasting side effects of COVID.... people in perfect health in their 20-30-40 getting wrecked for months.

That would change more minds from the anti-masks crowd that dead people in their 60-70-80.

They already dismiss deaths as being faked by hospitals.  You will see the same thing with long term effects.  "The doctors are just lying about his kidney damage being linked to covid to make us look bad.  He already had those other issues."

Do the world a favour and live in your moms basement forever and don't come out , you'll supposedly control corona and we won't have to deal with morons like you. It's a win win

Hey ass munch, i had covid for almost nine weeks, lost 40 pounds and came close to dying. I am in good shape and it literally was the scariest thing I ever went through. My wife had it for ten days like a bad flu. Not me and months later some of the symptoms have come back horribly , I almost lost a kidney. This shiat is real you dumb ass ....I hope you dont get this. But, if you do, stock up on the pedialyte. It helped more than anything.

I had it and literally felt nothing. I've been around cats that gave me more of an allergic reaction


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NevynFox
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Guy I know's mom died from covid in Jersey. He goes up there from Florida for the funeral. He's walking down the street and catches a stray bullet in his leg from a drive-by, shattering a bone. He's in a Jersey hospital recovering, and his brother dies from covid in Miami.


That sounds like it could be a Rodney Dangerfield bit..
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Guy I know's mom died from covid in Jersey. He goes up there from Florida for the funeral. He's walking down the street and catches a stray bullet in his leg from a drive-by, shattering a bone. He's in a Jersey hospital recovering, and his brother dies from covid in Miami.


Did he run over a gypsy lady who had a black cat in her arms or something?
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ShockDiode: mikechoiselat: chicagogasman: mikechoiselat: omnimancer28: lolmao500: I wish they would focus more on the long lasting side effects of COVID.... people in perfect health in their 20-30-40 getting wrecked for months.

That would change more minds from the anti-masks crowd that dead people in their 60-70-80.

They already dismiss deaths as being faked by hospitals.  You will see the same thing with long term effects.  "The doctors are just lying about his kidney damage being linked to covid to make us look bad.  He already had those other issues."

Do the world a favour and live in your moms basement forever and don't come out , you'll supposedly control corona and we won't have to deal with morons like you. It's a win win

Hey ass munch, i had covid for almost nine weeks, lost 40 pounds and came close to dying. I am in good shape and it literally was the scariest thing I ever went through. My wife had it for ten days like a bad flu. Not me and months later some of the symptoms have come back horribly , I almost lost a kidney. This shiat is real you dumb ass ....I hope you dont get this. But, if you do, stock up on the pedialyte. It helped more than anything.

I had it and literally felt nothing. I've been around cats that gave me more of an allergic reaction

Have fun if you end up getting wrecked from it later on and get denied coverage due to it being a pre existing condition.


Dude is an idiot, but come on man ...

That's ... that's not how pre-existing conditions work.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikechoiselat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

knobmaker: mikechoiselat: I had it and literally felt nothing. I've been around cats that gave me more of an allergic reaction

Apparently people with IQs below room temp are safe.

Bye, Trumper


Let's compare bank accounts and see iqs after. Lazy and stupid won't get you fat boy.
 
ShockDiode
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: ShockDiode: mikechoiselat: chicagogasman: mikechoiselat: omnimancer28: lolmao500: I wish they would focus more on the long lasting side effects of COVID.... people in perfect health in their 20-30-40 getting wrecked for months.

That would change more minds from the anti-masks crowd that dead people in their 60-70-80.

They already dismiss deaths as being faked by hospitals.  You will see the same thing with long term effects.  "The doctors are just lying about his kidney damage being linked to covid to make us look bad.  He already had those other issues."

Do the world a favour and live in your moms basement forever and don't come out , you'll supposedly control corona and we won't have to deal with morons like you. It's a win win

Hey ass munch, i had covid for almost nine weeks, lost 40 pounds and came close to dying. I am in good shape and it literally was the scariest thing I ever went through. My wife had it for ten days like a bad flu. Not me and months later some of the symptoms have come back horribly , I almost lost a kidney. This shiat is real you dumb ass ....I hope you dont get this. But, if you do, stock up on the pedialyte. It helped more than anything.

I had it and literally felt nothing. I've been around cats that gave me more of an allergic reaction

Have fun if you end up getting wrecked from it later on and get denied coverage due to it being a pre existing condition.

Dude is an idiot, but come on man ...

That's ... that's not how pre-existing conditions work.

[Fark user image image 275x183]


It's entirely possible that "having had covid" gets marked as a pre existing condition.  If there are latter terrible effects that can be directly related to that and the "free market" health care folks get their way, it's not remotely out of the question that people will be denied coverage.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ShockDiode: Wanderlusting: ShockDiode: mikechoiselat: chicagogasman: mikechoiselat: omnimancer28: lolmao500: I wish they would focus more on the long lasting side effects of COVID.... people in perfect health in their 20-30-40 getting wrecked for months.

That would change more minds from the anti-masks crowd that dead people in their 60-70-80.

They already dismiss deaths as being faked by hospitals.  You will see the same thing with long term effects.  "The doctors are just lying about his kidney damage being linked to covid to make us look bad.  He already had those other issues."

Do the world a favour and live in your moms basement forever and don't come out , you'll supposedly control corona and we won't have to deal with morons like you. It's a win win

Hey ass munch, i had covid for almost nine weeks, lost 40 pounds and came close to dying. I am in good shape and it literally was the scariest thing I ever went through. My wife had it for ten days like a bad flu. Not me and months later some of the symptoms have come back horribly , I almost lost a kidney. This shiat is real you dumb ass ....I hope you dont get this. But, if you do, stock up on the pedialyte. It helped more than anything.

I had it and literally felt nothing. I've been around cats that gave me more of an allergic reaction

Have fun if you end up getting wrecked from it later on and get denied coverage due to it being a pre existing condition.

Dude is an idiot, but come on man ...

That's ... that's not how pre-existing conditions work.

[Fark user image image 275x183]

It's entirely possible that "having had covid" gets marked as a pre existing condition.  If there are latter terrible effects that can be directly related to that and the "free market" health care folks get their way, it's not remotely out of the question that people will be denied coverage.


Again, that's not how it works.

As long as you have health insurance (or COBRA) and don't let it lapse, pre-existing conditions never become an issue.

PEC becomes an issue when you lose healthcare coverage, let it lapse, and then apply for a new policy.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mikechoiselat: chicagogasman: mikechoiselat: omnimancer28: lolmao500: I wish they would focus more on the long lasting side effects of COVID.... people in perfect health in their 20-30-40 getting wrecked for months.

That would change more minds from the anti-masks crowd that dead people in their 60-70-80.

They already dismiss deaths as being faked by hospitals.  You will see the same thing with long term effects.  "The doctors are just lying about his kidney damage being linked to covid to make us look bad.  He already had those other issues."

Do the world a favour and live in your moms basement forever and don't come out , you'll supposedly control corona and we won't have to deal with morons like you. It's a win win

Hey ass munch, i had covid for almost nine weeks, lost 40 pounds and came close to dying. I am in good shape and it literally was the scariest thing I ever went through. My wife had it for ten days like a bad flu. Not me and months later some of the symptoms have come back horribly , I almost lost a kidney. This shiat is real you dumb ass ....I hope you dont get this. But, if you do, stock up on the pedialyte. It helped more than anything.

I had it and literally felt nothing. I've been around cats that gave me more of an allergic reaction


Are you saying because you had covid and didn't have a bad reaction everyone else should be fine?

Like magic johnson has hiv so obviously its no big deal to everyone else?

Or bob drives home drunk and nothing bad ever happens so everyone should be fine doing it?

I apologize if I am misunderstanding your line of thinking
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lolmao500: I wish they would focus more on the long lasting side effects of COVID.... people in perfect health in their 20-30-40 getting wrecked for months.

That would change more minds from the anti-masks crowd that dead people in their 60-70-80.


it's weird.  Baseball season started back in July, then the NBA.  NFL and college football are going on right now.

And so we've had what 500, maybe 1000 athletes that we know for a fact that have tested positive.

How many of those are suffering from any long term consequences?   Maybe 1?  Are athletes just immune to it?

Or could it be that ppl who are having long term issues from covid (the few that do pop up) are instead suffering from something like this:

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mass_​p​sychogenic_illness
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i don't get why everyone thinks it's ok to talk so much shiat about italian americans. i love italian americans. i guess they're still not white.

now back to your dick measuring contest
 
wxboy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mikechoiselat: chicagogasman: mikechoiselat: omnimancer28: lolmao500: I wish they would focus more on the long lasting side effects of COVID.... people in perfect health in their 20-30-40 getting wrecked for months.

That would change more minds from the anti-masks crowd that dead people in their 60-70-80.

They already dismiss deaths as being faked by hospitals.  You will see the same thing with long term effects.  "The doctors are just lying about his kidney damage being linked to covid to make us look bad.  He already had those other issues."

Do the world a favour and live in your moms basement forever and don't come out , you'll supposedly control corona and we won't have to deal with morons like you. It's a win win

Hey ass munch, i had covid for almost nine weeks, lost 40 pounds and came close to dying. I am in good shape and it literally was the scariest thing I ever went through. My wife had it for ten days like a bad flu. Not me and months later some of the symptoms have come back horribly , I almost lost a kidney. This shiat is real you dumb ass ....I hope you dont get this. But, if you do, stock up on the pedialyte. It helped more than anything.

I had it and literally felt nothing. I've been around cats that gave me more of an allergic reaction


Yes, I can believe that you feel nothing.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: lolmao500: I wish they would focus more on the long lasting side effects of COVID.... people in perfect health in their 20-30-40 getting wrecked for months.

That would change more minds from the anti-masks crowd that dead people in their 60-70-80.

it's weird.  Baseball season started back in July, then the NBA.  NFL and college football are going on right now.

And so we've had what 500, maybe 1000 athletes that we know for a fact that have tested positive.

How many of those are suffering from any long term consequences?   Maybe 1?  Are athletes just immune to it?

Or could it be that ppl who are having long term issues from covid (the few that do pop up) are instead suffering from something like this:

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mass_p​sychogenic_illness


with these kind of hard numbers and citations i'm surprised your conspiracy theory post hasn't already hit the major medical journals
 
ShockDiode
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: ShockDiode: Wanderlusting: ShockDiode: mikechoiselat: chicagogasman: mikechoiselat: omnimancer28: lolmao500: I wish they would focus more on the long lasting side effects of COVID.... people in perfect health in their 20-30-40 getting wrecked for months.

That would change more minds from the anti-masks crowd that dead people in their 60-70-80.

They already dismiss deaths as being faked by hospitals.  You will see the same thing with long term effects.  "The doctors are just lying about his kidney damage being linked to covid to make us look bad.  He already had those other issues."

Do the world a favour and live in your moms basement forever and don't come out , you'll supposedly control corona and we won't have to deal with morons like you. It's a win win

Hey ass munch, i had covid for almost nine weeks, lost 40 pounds and came close to dying. I am in good shape and it literally was the scariest thing I ever went through. My wife had it for ten days like a bad flu. Not me and months later some of the symptoms have come back horribly , I almost lost a kidney. This shiat is real you dumb ass ....I hope you dont get this. But, if you do, stock up on the pedialyte. It helped more than anything.

I had it and literally felt nothing. I've been around cats that gave me more of an allergic reaction

Have fun if you end up getting wrecked from it later on and get denied coverage due to it being a pre existing condition.

Dude is an idiot, but come on man ...

That's ... that's not how pre-existing conditions work.

[Fark user image image 275x183]

It's entirely possible that "having had covid" gets marked as a pre existing condition.  If there are latter terrible effects that can be directly related to that and the "free market" health care folks get their way, it's not remotely out of the question that people will be denied coverage.

Again, that's not how it works.

As long as you have health insurance (or COBRA) and don't let it lapse, pre-existing conditions never become an issue.

PEC becomes an issue when you lose healthcare coverage, let it lapse, and then apply for a new policy.


Good thing nobody's losing healthcare coverage right now, right?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mikechoiselat: I had it and literally felt nothing. I've been around cats that gave me more of an allergic reaction


Many people do. You're the fortunate ones. Some have no symptoms. Some have mild ones. Many other people suffer severe symptoms including long-term systemic damage. Some die. I don't know of any way to accurately predict who will get what. Age and health issues are certainly factors. Some may be hereditary. Some may relate to the amount of viral load you take in when you're infected.

It's a lottery with no winners and a lot of losers. So do whatever you can to not play it. You know the drill by now. Handwashing. Masks. Social distancing. Avoid crowds.
 
