Headline of the year voting!

(TMZ)   Remember that New Jersey gym owner seeking attention during the lockdown over the summer by defying COVID rules? Now that he's racked up over $1.2m in fines guess what he's seeking again   (tmz.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Local government, State, Township, Government, local authorities, state mandates, gym owner, local governments  
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There isn't many people more than Trump himself I want to see hauled off to jail on live TV in handcuffs and beaten with bamboo sticks.. But this guy is pretty farking close to second.. He has every attribute going for him..
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Do you even Impulse Control, bro?

Now's about the point where you link any covid spreader events to the gym and its attempted murder charges being applied for each victim.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't think there will be enough suckers to cover all that, what with all the other grafting going on by the "real Americans".
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Enjoy your jail time asshole, you deserve every minute of it. Hope they seize everything you own too, everything, right down to the shoes you're wearing.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fine him.  If he doesn't pay, seize his stuff.  Then fine him some more.  If that doesn't work, declare him a public nuisance, tow him out to sea, and have the Navy sink him in deep water.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Cool bro, you can lift while locked up, bro! You got nothin else to do, just lift, bro!! LIFT!!!"
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Government: Here's the rules.  We make the rules.
Gym: BUT I have different rules.  They are better.  I'm going to use them instead.
Judge: The government makes the rules.  You lose.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Seize all his shiat, send him to prison.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He's not been beaten to a pulp yet? WTF?
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

WTFDYW: He's not been beaten to a pulp yet? WTF?


His homoerotic BDSM fantasies have not been fulfilled as yet, no.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And I thought my gym membership was expensive.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seize his crap and auction it off. That'll be someone elses laserjet in about a month.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gym fined $90,000 for keeping Salem-area locations open during statewide freeze

Man, these guys here in Oregon aren't even TRYING.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So far we've come up with attempted murder, corporal punishment, jail time, prison time, forfeiture of assets... does anyone know what the real consequences are beyond the fine?
 
LIGAFF [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He has the high ground.  The fine either won't be actually levied or it will be reduced to a buck three eighty by a Patriot Lawyer.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

LIGAFF: He has the high ground.  The fine either won't be actually levied or it will be reduced to a buck three eighty by a Patriot Lawyer.


It's New Jersey.. That plague rats nest will be declared a SuperFund site before Murphy allows this dickhead to walk away unscathed
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

LIGAFF: He has the high ground.


No, he doesn't. He's just being an asshole and a threat to public safety.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

LIGAFF: He has the high ground.  The fine either won't be actually levied or it will be reduced to a buck three eighty by a Patriot Lawyer.


Look another ancient account rearing its anti-common-sense self.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: LIGAFF: He has the high ground.  The fine either won't be actually levied or it will be reduced to a buck three eighty by a Patriot Lawyer.

Look another ancient account rearing its anti-common-sense self.


Look at you thinking you run the place and control dialog.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

433: BumpInTheNight: LIGAFF: He has the high ground.  The fine either won't be actually levied or it will be reduced to a buck three eighty by a Patriot Lawyer.

Look another ancient account rearing its anti-common-sense self.

Look at you thinking you run the place and control dialog.


Ok.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fixed cable?
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Start seizing his property and bank accounts and great, he can keep going while his assets disappear.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If the internet has taught me anything, it is that you should ALWAYS hold up a sign that can be easily blanked
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almandot
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Someone to fix the cable?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How the hell is anyone stupid enough to patronize this place?

I would imagine it should shut down due to lack of business.

Or is it bringing in all the MAGAt idiots?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: How the hell is anyone stupid enough to patronize this place?

I would imagine it should shut down due to lack of business.

Or is it bringing in all the MAGAt idiots?


A third of this country consists of MAGA-lovin' morons. Of course this is bringing in all the MAGAt idiots.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ctrl + F "gofundme"
phrase not found

Huh...
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: If the internet has taught me anything, it is that you should ALWAYS hold up a sign that can be easily blanked
[Fark user image 380x370]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Here's a blank to get you started.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He used a bullhorn with a white supremacist sticker on it, then claimed he didn't know it was a white supremacist sticker.

I live in South Jersey and do all I can to help the small businesses here. But as for his gym, I'm going to laugh my ass off when all his gym equipment gets seized and he's tossed out on his ass. I hope they turn it into a Wawa, and we have enough Wawas.

arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-advancelocal.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
