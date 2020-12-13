 Skip to content
You're Doing It Wrong, outdoor Covid edition
Loren
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a reason that this year I've been picking hiking trails with a considerable eye to finding ones as empty as possible.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Around here many restaurants and breweries are putting those wedding style tents around their "safe" outdoor seating and closing them off.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had it in good authority that covid doesn't like outdoors and that anything you do outside is safe...I guess it just depends how much people like the outdoor activities your are participating in.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: I had it in good authority that covid doesn't like outdoors and that anything you do outside is safe...I guess it just depends how much people like the outdoor activities your are participating in.


Also only dangerous after 10 pm in restaurants
 
MBooda
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I've seen worse.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I shared this already but it's relevant.

Where I am, all social gatherings, indoor and outdoor, are banned. I was in my kitchen and saw a bunch of people in the yard of a neighbour.  They all started putting on plastic ponchos.  My mind went to that they were about to murder someone like American Psycho.  Once they all had the ponchos on they started hugging...
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: I shared this already but it's relevant.

Where I am, all social gatherings, indoor and outdoor, are banned. I was in my kitchen and saw a bunch of people in the yard of a neighbour.  They all started putting on plastic ponchos.  My mind went to that they were about to murder someone like American Psycho.  Once they all had the ponchos on they started hugging...


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: I shared this already but it's relevant.

Where I am, all social gatherings, indoor and outdoor, are banned. I was in my kitchen and saw a bunch of people in the yard of a neighbour.  They all started putting on plastic ponchos.  My mind went to that they were about to murder someone like American Psycho.  Once they all had the ponchos on they started hugging...


I mean, it might be a particular kink for their group sex nights, who are you to judge?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: DOCTORD000M: I shared this already but it's relevant.

Where I am, all social gatherings, indoor and outdoor, are banned. I was in my kitchen and saw a bunch of people in the yard of a neighbour.  They all started putting on plastic ponchos.  My mind went to that they were about to murder someone like American Psycho.  Once they all had the ponchos on they started hugging...

I mean, it might be a particular kink for their group sex nights, who are you to judge?


movie-fanatic-res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.